Chinese Government OKs Tesla Sales Of Long-Range Model 3: Report

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) obtained Chinese government approval Friday to sell longer-range, China-made model 3 vehicles in the country, according to Reuters, which cited the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The vehicles have a driving range of more than 372 miles before they need to be recharged. In contrast, the current China-made Model 3 has a driving range of more than 248 miles.

Tesla shares were trading down 6.43% at $677.95 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries

Elon Musk Busts A Move As First Chinese-Made Model 3s Delivered

Photo courtesy of Tesla.