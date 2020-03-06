Market Overview

Chinese Government OKs Tesla Sales Of Long-Range Model 3: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) obtained Chinese government approval Friday to sell longer-range, China-made model 3 vehicles in the country, according to Reuters, which cited the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The vehicles have a driving range of more than 372 miles before they need to be recharged. In contrast, the current China-made Model 3 has a driving range of more than 248 miles. 

Tesla shares were trading down 6.43% at $677.95 in Friday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Tesla Reports Record Q4 Deliveries

Elon Musk Busts A Move As First Chinese-Made Model 3s Delivered

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: auto automakers electric vehicles EVs Model 3

