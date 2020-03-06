24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 41.7% to $11.45 in pre-market trading after Small Caps Daily issued a press release discussing the company's coronavirus updates.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 24.3% to $2.56 in pre-market trading. OPKO Health shares jumped 24% on Thursday after the company reported its BioReference Labs unit will introduce coronavirus test.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 11.3% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Digirad posted Q4 earnings of $0.3 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 9.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading as traders circulate word of Zacks report discussing coronavirus opportunities.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 8.7% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. Terry Rosen disclosed a 9.34% active stake in Arcus Biosciences.
- Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 8.5% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday. Wedbush raised the stock's price target from $36 to $40.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 8.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Thursday.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 8.1% to $2.66 in pre-market trading after gaining around 22% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 7.6% to $13.85 in pre-market trading after climbing around 14% on Thursday.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 7.5% to $6.15 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 6.4% to $15.14 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped about 19% on Thursday after the company announced that demand for Coronavirus test shipments has increased.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 6.4% to $2.47 in pre-market trading after rising more than 8% on Thursday.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 2.3% to $131.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares fell 36.6% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of underwritten public offering of its common stock.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp(NASDAQ: AOBC) fell 25.7% to $7.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 22.1% to $0.88 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 11.9% to $0.8774 in pre-market trading.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) fell 11.4% to $17.00 in pre-market trading. Cypress Semiconductor fell 17% on Thursday following reports that the company and Infineon are facing national security concerns that could derail merger.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 7.9% to $9.80 in pre-market trading. Ballard Power Systems reported Q4 results on Thursday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell 6.5% to $53.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 6% on Thursday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 6.1% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after declining around 15% on Thursday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) fell 5.4% to $38.28 in pre-market trading.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares fell 5.1% to $142.00 in pre-market trading.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) fell 4.6% to $19.89 in pre-market trading. H & R Block reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas