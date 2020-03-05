Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan CEO In Recovery After Heart Surgery, Bank's Co-Presidents Temporarily In Charge
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2020 10:57pm   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan CEO In Recovery After Heart Surgery, Bank's Co-Presidents Temporarily In Charge

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE: JPM) CEO James Dimon is in a hospital recovering from an emergency heart surgery.

What Happened

Dimon underwent a successful acute aortic dissection, said the bank in a memo released to its employees, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, the bank’s Co-Presidents and Co-COO’s said that Dimon’s condition was caught early, and the surgery was successful. They rsaid he's “awake, alert and recovering well.”

The Wall Street Journal citing sources reported that Dimon, 63, was checked into a Manhattan hospital on Thursday after he suffered chest pains while getting ready for work. 

Why It Matters

JPMorgan board has been “fully briefed,” and Pinto and Smith were asked to “lead the company during this period, as Jamie recuperates,” according to the bank’s Lead Director, Lee Raymond.

The Co-Presidents said in the memo that they have been working “hand-in-hand” with Jamie and the Board over the past two years. Pinto and Smith also stated that they have also been directly running the company’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Consumer & Community Banking businesses. 

The two executives plan to carry out all of bank’s plans and assured employees that they have been “deeply involved” in all “critical firmwide functions.”

Price Action

JPMorgan shares traded 0.94% lower at $112.90 in the after hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 4.91% lower at $113.97.

Photo Credit: Steve Jurvetson via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Fed Surprise: 50 Basis Point Cut Does Little To Support Wobbly Markets
Super Tuesday Begins As Investors Eye Earnings From Kohl's, Target, And G7 Disappoints
Wells Fargo Stops Financing Oil Investments In Arctic, Joins JPMorgan And Goldman Sachs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2020
Barron's Picks And Pans: COVID-19 Stocks, Intel, Tesla And More
JPMorgan New Asia Pacific Chief Appointed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Health Jamie Dimon The Wall Street JournalNews Management Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga