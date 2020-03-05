Norfolk Southern Announces Leadership Changes

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) has shuffled its leadership roster as it rounds out its first year of precision scheduled railroading (PSR), an operating model that seeks to streamline operations.

Norfolk Southern (NS) has appointed three people to new roles, effective immediately: Greg Comstock is vice president of network operations after serving as a general manager of the network operations center and general manager of NS' southern region; Lorrie Kleine is vice president of law after serving as senior general counsel for workforce, properties and insurance risk management; and Patrick Whitehead is vice president of transportation after serving as assistant vice president for mechanical and general manager for NS' northern region.

"These leaders have made important contributions to the company, and I am pleased to announce their well-deserved promotions," said NS CEO Jim Squires. "Greg and Pat have played significant roles in our ongoing and successful implementation of precision scheduled railroading, and Lorri is a Norfolk Southern leader with extensive legal and external strategic governance experience."

NS also appointed Josh Raglin to serve as chief sustainability officer, where he will seek to integrate sustainability practices into daily operations, NS said. Raglin recently served NS as general manager of facilities.

"Josh's experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we work to fulfill our commitment to environmental, social and governance practices that positively impact the environment, while simultaneously supporting the growth and evolution of our company," Squires said.

Comstock and Whitehead will be working together in their new roles to execute NS' operating plan and eke out additional network efficiencies, NS said. Comstock will oversee NS' Network Operations Center, which is where centralized dispatching occurs. Whitehead will oversee NS' field operations, including the execution of the railroad's PSR operating plan named TOP21, which the railroad began rolling out formally in July 2019 after some preliminary legwork.

Kleine will oversee legal, claims, investigative, compliance and risk management affairs for the NS law department. She has worked in that department since 1994.

