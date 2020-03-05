Market Overview

Capacity Tightens In The Nation's Largest Markets – FreightWaves NOW
FreightWaves  
March 05, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
Zach Strickland examines a rise in US outbound tender volumes before highlighting several of the nation's largest markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Donny Gilbert discusses the importance of utilizing historical data in SONAR in the Broker Update, and John Kingston discusses the latest happenings with the current OPEC meeting in the Oil Update.

