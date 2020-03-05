Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 10:18am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 5.6% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.37 with a daily change of up 1.24%.
  • Kroger (NYSE: KR) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.95.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.03.
  • Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.85 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares set a new yearly high of $118.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Thursday, moving up 15.33%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.43. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
  • Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.6%.
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%.
  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares broke to $15.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.6%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares were up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.68.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares were down 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.33.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares were up 6.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49 for a change of up 6.54%.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.35.
  • DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.46 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.48%.
  • Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares hit $18.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%.
  • Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • Envela (AMEX: ELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.6%.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.77.
  • Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 7.17% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLOW)

92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga