Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 5.6% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.77 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.37 with a daily change of up 1.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $51.37 with a daily change of up 1.24%. Kroger (NYSE: KR) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $30.98 Thursday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.95.

shares were up 2.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.95. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.03.

shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.03. Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.85 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.85 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares set a new yearly high of $118.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $118.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Thursday, moving up 15.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.48 on Thursday, moving up 15.33%. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.43. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.43. The stock traded up 3.61% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.19 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.6%. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.83 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.28%. Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares broke to $15.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.6%.

shares broke to $15.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.6%. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares were up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.01%.

shares were up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.65 for a change of up 0.01%. Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $14.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.68.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.68. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares were down 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.33.

shares were down 0.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.33. VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares were up 6.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49 for a change of up 6.54%.

shares were up 6.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49 for a change of up 6.54%. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.35.

shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.35. DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.46 on Thursday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.46 on Thursday, moving flat%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.48%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.48%. Nuveen CA Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXC) shares hit $18.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%.

shares hit $18.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.58%. Melrose Bancorp (OTC: MELR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.61 with a daily change of flat%. Blackrock New York (NYSE: BQH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.93%. Envela (AMEX: ELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.47 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.6%. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.77.

shares were up 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.77. Glowpoint (AMEX: GLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.67. The stock was up 7.17% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.