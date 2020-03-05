Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) decreased 2.34% to $305.74

Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 2.07% to $213.71

Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) decreased 2.4% to $264.45

FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) increased 0.58% to $41.49

FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) fell 2.57% to $53.15

Commodities

United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 0.76% to $9.78

Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 1.09% to $155.87

Bonds

20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 1.55% to $157.06

Industries

Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) decreased 2.63% to $39.98

Energy (NYSE:XLE) fell 3.01% to $45.31

Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 2.19% to $91.77

Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 3.25% to $26.83

Stocks Higher

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) increased 9.56% to $24.75

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) increased 12.75% to $3.96

Stocks Lower

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) fell 5.4% to $26.85

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) fell 12.11% to $69.57

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) decreased 14.99% to $5.33

Top News

California Declares State Of Emergency After Passenger Who Sailed Aboard Carnival's Cruise Ship Dies

31 Stocks That Moved in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Trevana Pain Drug Resubmission Accepted For Review, Can-Fite To Explore Treatment For COVID-19

Upcoming Earnings

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) will release earnings today for Q2. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $2.01 and revenue of $35,396,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $38,220,000,000 and the EPS to be at $2.07.

Earnings Recap

Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) released earnings for Q4, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.44, and revenue of 4,485,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of -$0.16 and revenue of $2,777,000,000.