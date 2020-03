Cassandra Gaines and Dooner sit down at Freight Alley during this live event with top industry VIPs to discuss nuclear verdicts, zombie carriers, deadbeat brokers, and haunted houses. Don't miss Carrier411's User Conference in Chattanooga March 4-6.

