31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 43.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 20% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported added demand for coronavirus test shipments.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 18.6% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after climbing over 5% on Wednesday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 13.6% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma 8-K showed that company delivered notice of termination of sales deal with BTIG, citing it no longer intends to raise capital through at the market offering.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 12.5% to $18.20 in pre-market trading after declining around 17% on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 11.3% to $17.97 in pre-market trading after falling over 19% on Wednesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 10.8% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Cocrystal Pharma shares rose over 4% on Wednesday after the company's investor presentation discussed the coronavirus. The company recently disclosed a coronavirus license agreement with Kansas State University.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 10.6% to $12.51 in pre-market trading after surging 5% on Wednesday.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 7.2% to $17.64 in pre-market trading after falling more than 7% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 7% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 6.7% to $24.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 5.7% to $44.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) rose 5% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) rose 3.9% to $24.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 15% to $0.5015 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Wednesday.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 13.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after climbing 36% on Wednesday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 10% to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Inpixon shares jumped around 18% on Wednesday after the company reported FY19 results.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 9% to $0.5905 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 7.1% to $10.88 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) fell 6.8% to $36.34 in pre-market trading.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) shares fell 6% to $105.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY20 forecast.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) fell 5.7% to $3.48 in the pre-market trading session.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 5.4% to $26.02 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities downgraded Moderna from Buy to Neutral.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 5% to $111.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: SPCE) fell 4.2% to $22.75 in pre-market trading.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 4.8% to $148.00 in pre-market trading. Splunk reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance below estimates.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 4.8% to $7.27 in pre-market trading.
- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares fell 4.4% to $9.70 in pre-market trading.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) fell 3.3% to $20.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced Q4 results.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) fell 3% to $213.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q1 earnings forecast.
