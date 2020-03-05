92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares jumped 45% to close at $3.03 on Wednesday. Cellect Biotechnology and Canndoc Ltd. agreed to enter into strategic pharma grade cannabis commercial deal for reduction in opioid usage.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 35.9% to close at $0.8200 after declining around 25% on Tuesday.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) jumped 32.4% to close at $7.23. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $15.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) gained 30.1% to close at $2.38 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) surged 28.1% to close at $3.83.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares gained 27.8% to close at $14.70.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 23.1% to close at $6.82 amid a Reuters report that NuCom Group is nearing a deal for company.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares gained 21.9% to close at $146.09. eHealth priced its 1.8 million share follow-on offering of common stock at $115 per share.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) surged 21.7% to close at $11.28 following Q4 results. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $15 price target.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 20.7% to close at $7.00 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) rose 20.5% to close at $2.53 after surging around 50% on Tuesday.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) shares gained 19.6% to close at $25.10.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 18.8% to close at $22.26.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 18.7% to close at $27.28.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) gained 18.5% to close at $6.92. Digital Turbine completed the acquisition of Mobile Posse.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares rose 18.4% to close at $52.88.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 18% to close at $16.17.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares jumped 17.7% to close at $3.86.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 17.5% to close at $2.55 after the company reported FY19 sales results up from last year.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) jumped 17.1% to close at $7.61.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 16.5% to close at $3.67.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) surged 16.3% to close at $142.35.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) jumped 16.1% to close at $73.75.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares gained 15.9% to close at $4.24.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares gained 15.7% to close at $16.78 after the company disclosed a partnership with Duke-NUS Medical School to develop coronavirus vaccine using STARR technology. The company won $14.039 million grant from Singapore Economic Development Board to support co-development of coronavirus vaccine.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 15.7% to close at $2.72.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) jumped 15.6% to close at $296.42 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) shares surged 15.6% to close at $62.46.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 15.5% to close at $3.28.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 15.3% to close at $9.05. NuCana received positive opinion for orphan drug designation in European Union for Acelarin (NUC-1031) for treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) surged 14.8% to close at $17.95.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 14.7% to close at $2.33.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) gained 14.4% to close at $372.34.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 14.3% to close at $4.25.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) surged 14.1% to close at $2.02.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares rose 14.1% to close at $2.75.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) jumped 14% to close at $17.56.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares rose 13.8% to close at $27.64.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares gained 13.4% to close at $14.14.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) shares rose 13.4% to close at $3.21.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 13.3% to close at $24.27.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares rose 13.2% to close at $9.03.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) climbed 13.1% to close at $18.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) jumped 13% to close at $3.39. ADMA Biologics shares climbed Tuesday after the company received a notice of allowance for a patent application for its portfolio encompassing immunoglobulin plasma pool compositions used in the manufacturing of ASCENIV.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 12.8% to close at $1.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 12.8% to close at $9.33.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 12.7% to close at $3.37.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) gained 12.4% to close at $83.20 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) surged 12% to close at $5.96.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares gained 11.8% to close at $14.53.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) shares jumped 11.4% to close at $28.76.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares gained 11.3% to close at $22.04.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) rose 10.9% to close at $8.13 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) surged 10.9% to close at $28.28.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 10.7% to close at $209.54 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 10.7% to close at $289.42 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares surged 9.7% to close at $6.58.
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 9.6% to close at $44.90 after the company and Alnylam expanded their collaboration to advance RNAi treatments for coronavirus infection.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) climbed 9% to close at $1.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares gained 8.1% to close at $2.68.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 7.7% to close at $8.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 70% on Tuesday after the company announced an accelerated timeline of developing DNA Vaccine INO-4800 for the Coronavirus.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) gained 6.8% to close at $12.20 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 6.7% to close at $4.57. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 22% on Tuesday after the company found support from COVID-19 related news.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) rose 5.5% to close at $15.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 5.2% to close at $10.93.
Losers
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares tumbled 36.7% to close at $54.55 on Wednesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 23.3% to close at $11.00 after the company reported results for the year ended 2019.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 19.3% to close at $16.14 after surging around 28% on Tuesday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dipped 18.1% to close at $3.21.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) tumbled 16.8% to close at $5.89 after the company announced a proposed $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares declined 16.6% to close at $16.00 after rising around 20% on Tuesday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 16.6% to close at $2.36.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) dipped 16.4% to close at $12.00.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) declined 15.1% to close at $1.52 after dropping around 7% on Tuesday.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) fell 13.7% to close at $10.11.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) dipped 13% to close at $2.67.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares declined 12.9% to close at $2.22.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 12.6% to close at $2.85.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares tumbled 12.2% to close at $4.95.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dipped 12% to close at $6.17.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) declined 11.1% to close at $8.00.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 10.5% to close at $6.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) dropped 10.2% to close at $20.01 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) dipped 10.1% to close at $3.28.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 9.8% to close at $3.13.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) dropped 9.2% to close at $7.43.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 8.9% to close at $2.35.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 8.6% to close at $25.67 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 8.1% to close at $3.21 after rising around 15% on Tuesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 7.5% to close at $2.70.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 7.5% to close at $21.40 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares declined 5.9% to close at $2.70 after reporting Q4 results.
