Javier Perez, Former UN Secretary-General, Passes Away At 100

The former Secretary-General of the United Nations Javier Perez de Cuellar died in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday.

What Happened

Perez de Cuellar, a centenarian, held the position of U.N. Secretary-General twice from 1982-1991. His terms saw the collapse of the Soviet Union and an era of renewed international cooperation, according to Reuters.

Praising the role that Perez de Cuellar played as the head of the international organization, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “He was an accomplished statesman, a committed diplomat and a personal inspiration who left a profound impact on the United Nations and our world.”

The President of Peru Martin Vizcarra also expressed his condolences in a statement saying that Perez de Cuellar had dedicated his entire life to the task of “glorifying our country.”

Why It Matters

Perez de Cuellar was the only head of the U.N. from Latin America. He played a role in the independence of Namibia from South Africa in 1990.

In 1995, Perez de Cuellar ran for the Peruvian Presidency but lost to incumbent Alberto Fujimori.

Ban Ki-moon is currently the only surviving former Secretary-General of the U.N.

Photo Credit: UN Newsroom