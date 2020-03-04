Market Overview

Google Announces Second Stadia Games Studio, 'Division 2' Launch

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 4:51pm   Comments
Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NYSE: GOOGL) Google announced it's opening a second development studio for its gaming platform Stadia.

"Today, we’re adding a new Stadia Games and Entertainment studio in Playa Vista, California, which will be led by an industry veteran, Shannon Studstill," the company said in an announcement.

Studstill is an industry mainstay producing, among other titles, "God of War II" and "God of War III."

See Also: Overwatch League Hero Pool Rotation: WhatYou Need To Know

The studio will aim to create "new IP and experiences" for the system, something critics have pointed to as a reason for a slower start.

Stadia Gets 'The Division 2' Just In Time For 'Warlords of New York'

Stadia, which launched last November, also announced this week that Ubisoft's "The Division 2" will launch on Stadia on March 17 and will feature Stadia-PC crossplay, a first for the platform. This comes on the heels of the launch of the first big expansion for the game "Warlords of New York."

