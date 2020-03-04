How To Get Hit And Keep On Coming In Freight Sales

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about the hardest word for a sales person to hear, "No!" Today they take on objections and discuss ways to take them, overcome them, and rework them in their favor.

Who better to discuss objections with than an attorney? They'll welcome Cassandra Gaines into the booth to discuss how she has learned to plead her case in the face of objections…and why you should never argue with a potential buyer over them.

Plus, listener feedback, advice, and community building!

Image Sourced from Pixabay