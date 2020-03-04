Isuzu Adds New Gas Engines Options For Low-Cab-Forward Trucks

Medium-duty truck owners are getting more gasoline engine options as Isuzu Commercial Truck of America has launched new options for Class 3-5 trucks in its lineup.

The engines, a 6.6-liter V8 for the Class 3 NPR and Class 4 NPR-HD models, and a 6.0-litter V8 for the Class 5 NQR and NRR models, expand the power plant offerings for Isuzu's low-cab-forward models.

"Some of the major challenges our industry will face in the coming decade are the result of emissions regulations; some that have been defined and some that are still a work in progress," said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. "At the same time, we see an increasing demand for gasoline engines in Classes 3, 4 and 5. These engines will allow us to meet new and stringent emissions requirements and meet the needs of our dealers and customers as the market grows and evolves."

Production of the NPR Gas (12,000-lb. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and NPR-HD Gas (14,500-lb. GVWR) with the 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine will begin this July.

That engine, mated to a 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission, features:

Direct injection provides precise fuel control and more complete combustion for greater efficiency

Variable valve timing improves performance, economy and emissions

Variable displacement oil pump varies the oil pressure based on engine demand

Power output of 350 horsepower and 425 lbs.-ft. of torque at 3,800 rpm

200,000-mile design life

The NPR and NPR-HD models feature 36.8-gallon stainless steel fuel tanks. Both standard cab and crew cab models will be available with wheelbases ranging from 109 to 176 inches.

The company said the NRR will be the first 19,500-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) low-cab forward truck with a gas-engine option. The Class 5 NQR is rated at 17,950 GVWR.

The engine for the NRR and NQR models will be supplied by Power Solutions International and built from a Vortec V8 block customized to Isuzu specifications. It will produce 311 horsepower and generate 353 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,150 rpm. It will be mated to a six-speed Allison 1000 RDS transmission with power takeoff.

The NQR and NRR will offer a 38.6-gallon stainless steel fuel tank and standard cab with seating for three or crew cab with seating for seven will be offered. Wheelbases will range from 132.5 to 176 inches.

Skinner said that Isuzu's continued investment in Class 3-5 vehicles is a reflection of the growing importance of these types of vehicles. GDP growth is expected to continue over the next five years, he said, and more people are expected to move to urban environments. With even more e-commerce and fewer brick-and-mortar stores, medium-duty trucks are likely to see continued growth.

"Dense urban markets need medium-duty trucks," he said. "That's great for us and our dealers because Isuzu's market share grows in dense urban markets."

The addition of the gas engines to the vehicles is part of a growing shift in customer preference. Skinning said that nearly 50% of all Class 3-5 vehicles sold in 2019 included gas engines.

