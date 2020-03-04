60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares climbed 55.8% to $3.2550. Cellect Biotechnology and Canndoc Ltd. agreed to enter into strategic pharma grade cannabis commercial deal for reduction in opioid usage.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) jumped 44.8% to $2.6503 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares climbed 24.5% to $18.05 after the company disclosed a partnership with Duke-NUS Medical School to develop coronavirus vaccine using STARR technology. The company won $14.039 million grant from Singapore Economic Development Board to support co-development of coronavirus vaccine.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 24% to $28.51.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares gained 21% to $3.40.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares rose 21% to $144.90.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 20.2% to $6.56. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $15.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 20% to $143.27. eHealth priced its 1.8 million share follow-on offering of common stock at $115 per share.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) surged 16.3% to $10.78 following Q4 results. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $15 price target.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 15.5% to $9.07. NuCana received positive opinion for orphan drug designation in European Union for Acelarin (NUC-1031) for treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) surged 15.3% to $3.46. ADMA Biologics shares climbed Tuesday after the company received a notice of allowance for a patent application for its portfolio encompassing immunoglobulin plasma pool compositions used in the manufacturing of ASCENIV.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 14.6% to $2.03.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) gained 13.9% to $2.3119.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) climbed 13.4% to $290.81 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares rose 13.3% to $2.81.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) gained 12.7% to $138.02.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 12.6% to $4.8099. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 22% on Tuesday after the company found support from COVID-19 related news.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 12.4% to $2.44 after the company reported FY19 sales results up from last year.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) shares jumped 12.3% to $60.67.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 12.3% to $365.53.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares gained 12% to $8.34. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 70% on Tuesday after the company announced an accelerated timeline of developing DNA Vaccine INO-4800 for the Coronavirus.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) jumped 12% to $12.80 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) climbed 12% to $18.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 11.4% to $210.87 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares gained 11.3% to $4.0750.
- Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 11.1% to $12.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 11% to $11.52.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares surged 11% to $6.66.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) gained 10.6% to $23.70.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 10.1% to $287.74 after Joe Biden secured several key wins in Super Tuesday. Biden's more 'moderate' healthcare policies have been seen as more favorable for the sector.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) gained 10% to $8.06 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) rose 9.7% to $2.3049 after surging around 50% on Tuesday.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares gained 9.5% to $13.66.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 9.3% to $1.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 9.2% to $44.75 after the company and Alnylam expanded their collaboration to advance RNAi treatments for coronavirus infection.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) rose 8% to $15.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 7.8% to $1.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 7.7% to $2.7686.
Losers
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares dipped 34.2% to $56.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Craig-Hallum also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 24.5% to $10.84 after the company reported results for the year ended 2019.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 24.2% to $0.4578 after declining around 25% on Tuesday.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 20.2% to $5.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 15.4% to $1.5150 after dropping around 7% on Tuesday.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) tumbled 14.4% to $6.07 after the company announced a proposed $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) dipped 13% to $2.67
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 12% to $24.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 11.5% to $0.3275. Novan shares fell around 21% on Tuesday after the company filed for a 14 million share offering of common stock and warrants.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares declined 11.3% to $2.55 after reporting Q4 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 10.6% to $17.89 after surging around 28% on Tuesday.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 10.3% to $6.29.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 10.3% to $2.923.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares tumbled 9.8% to $2.6338.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 9.7% to $2.3299.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) declined 9.2% to $13.04.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 8.8% to $21.09 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 8.8% to $0.1980 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) dipped 8.1% to $11.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. Multiple firms also lowered their price target on the stock.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 8% to $3.61 after rising around 15% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares fell 7.6% to $17.73 after rising around 20% on Tuesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares fell 6.6% to $0.2948 after dipping 23% on Tuesday.
