Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 race on Wednesday after a poor showing on Super Tuesday and issued a statement endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg is the former mayor of New York and spent more than $500 million of his own money in the race to become the Democratic Party's nominee.

The full statement can be found here.

"Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason," he said in a statement.

"I've always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden." 

Related Links:

Biden's Super Tuesday Surge Gives Health Care Stocks A Boost

Biden, Bloomberg, Gabbard, Sanders, Trump And Warren: Where Do Candidates Stand On Cannabis?

Michael Bloomberg. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Desperate Measures? Here's What Experts Think About The Fed's Interest Rate Cut
What To Know About Super Tuesday 2020 And When The Polls Close
Federal Reserve Issues Emergency 0.5% Interest Rate Cut, Cites 'Evolving Risks' From Coronavirus
3 ETFs For Stocks With Positive Earnings Revisions
The Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Global Stocks, Commodities, ETFs
Would An Interest Rate Cut Calm The Stock Market?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 2020 presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden Michael BloombergNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga