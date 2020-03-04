You Can Soon Order Fresh Food And Alcohol To Pick Up At Target

Consumers looking to buy fresh food and alcohol online can soon do so at select Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stores.

Fresh Food, Alcohol

Target detailed in a press release its plans as part of its 2020 Strategic Initiative presentation. One of the more notable takeaways is expanding buy-online-pickup-in-store to include fresh food and alcohol. Customers will soon be able to order fresh food items like milk and eggs to be picked up at a Target store or brought to their car in a Target parking lot.

Target will start testing the fresh food pilot in the spring and expects to expand to nearly half of all stores in time for the 2020 holiday season. The alcohol part of the initiative will go live at more than 100 stores in Florida and Oregon in the spring months with plans to expand to the "majority" of stores by the holiday season.

Small-Format Stores

Target said it opened its 100th small-format store last year and all stores combined for more than $1 billion in total sales. Management expects to open nearly three dozen new small-format stores throughout 2020, many of which will include online ordering capabilities.

The company will also test an even smaller store format at 6,000 square feet or roughly half the size of its existing small-format store. The first location will open next year.

Remodeling

Target expects to remodel 300 stores in 2020, which would bring its completed remodeling count to more than 1,000. Management noted the average sales improvement seen in remodeled stores is 2% to 4% in year one and an average of more than 2% in year two.

Supply Chain Focus

Finally, Target said it will start scaling robotics technology and solutions to replenish inventory at hundreds of stores. This would improve the speed and efficiency of the supply chain by reducing backroom inventory and help employees stock shelves easier and faster.

