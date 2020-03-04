Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Happy 20th Birthday To The PlayStation 2

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
Happy 20th Birthday To The PlayStation 2

A congratulations is in order. Sony’s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 2, the best-selling game system ever, turned 20 on March 4. During its prime, the PS2 competed with Microsoft’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox 360 and Nintendo’s (OTC: NTDOF) GameCube.

A New Era

Sony ushered in a new era of gaming with the PlayStation 2. The graphics were vastly improved from its predecessor and it doubled as a DVD player. With a launch price of $299, it came out to be cheaper than a lot of regular DVD players at the time, which partially helped it cement its place in living rooms across the world.

A Household Pleaser

That’s only part of what made the PS2 so iconic. With its backward compatibility, it was essentially two consoles in one. This feature made it a household pleaser as younger siblings could play the older games and older siblings could move on to newer games.

The console had an extensive gaming catalog that included "Shadow of the Colossus," "Metal Gear Solid," "Kingdom Hearts," EA’s (NYSE: EA) "SSX Tricky" and more.

Impact On Sony

With over 155 million sales, it’s safe to say the PlayStation 2 cemented itself in video game history as one of the greatest consoles to ever exist. It did wonders for Sony also.

It proved they have a spot in the video game industry and helped them expand globally.

Happy 20th birthday to the PlayStation 2.

 

Photo by Nikita Kostrykin on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far (Updated)
Sony's PlayStation 5 To Hit Shelves During 2020 Holiday Season
Sony Cancels PAX East Appearance Over Coronavirus Concerns
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
2020 Mobile World Congress Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: GameCubeNews Education Opinion Top Stories Tech Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga