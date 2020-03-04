Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 132 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low

F N B (NYSE: FNB)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 3.85% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

HDFC Bank (NYSE: HDB) shares set a new 52-week low of $53.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.

Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.8% over the rest of the day.

Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares moved down 0.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.55 to begin trading.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares moved down 1.6% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.17 to begin trading.

ING Groep (NYSE: ING) shares fell to $9.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.57%.

Marriott Intl (NASDAQ: MAR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $113.84 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a yearly low of $132.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) shares were down 0.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares fell to $80.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.

M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares were down 1.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $136.31.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day.

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.82% on the day.

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares fell to $57.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%.

Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.92 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.90 today morning. The stock traded down 1.59% over the session.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock moved down 1.08% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $94.15 to open trading.

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE: MGM) stock moved down 1.16% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.09 to open trading.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares set a new yearly low of $17.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.25.

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $50.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.39%.

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares were down 2.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares set a new yearly low of $33.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares moved down 2.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.51 to begin trading.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock hit $17.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.46% over the course of the day.

Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares moved down 1.31% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.83 to begin trading.

Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) stock hit a yearly low of $27.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.38 today morning. The stock traded down 0.08% over the session.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares set a new yearly low of $77.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a yearly low of $22.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a yearly low of $79.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares moved down 1.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.09 to begin trading.

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares moved down 2.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.13 to begin trading.

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.90 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.15% on the day.

Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares were down 1.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock hit a yearly low of $36.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% for the day.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) shares moved down 2.38% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.89 to begin trading.

F N B (NYSE: FNB) stock moved down 2.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.92 to open trading.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $23.38. Shares then traded down 3.38%.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.56% on the day.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $52.02. Shares then traded down 0.88%.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.13 today morning. The stock traded down 1.55% over the session.

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) shares moved down 1.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.15 to begin trading.

International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock moved down 0.7% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.25 to open trading.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.11 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.18% on the day.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) shares were down 3.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.46.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares hit a yearly low of $45.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit $12.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock moved down 4.25% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.23 to open trading.

Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day.

Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $12.64, and later moved down 0.94% over the session.

Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) stock hit a yearly low of $53.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% for the day.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares moved up 0.19% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading.

Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.71 today morning. The stock traded down 4.34% over the session.

Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.32 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.95% over the rest of the day.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares fell to $6.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.85%.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares set a new yearly low of $25.92 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) shares hit a yearly low of $13.62 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) stock moved down 1.75% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.90 to open trading.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares hit a yearly low of $23.58 today morning. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock hit $12.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.29% over the course of the day.

Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.55, and later moved down 0.72% over the session.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares set a new yearly low of $37.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.02% on the session.

H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares hit a yearly low of $21.91 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.98 to begin trading.

Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares moved down 15.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.55 to begin trading.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $31.57, and later moved down 1.24% over the session.

BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.24 today morning. The stock traded down 0.6% over the session.

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7

shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.53. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares fell to $15.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.

shares fell to $15.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%. Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: EIGI) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) shares fell to $10.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%.

shares fell to $10.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.32%. CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) shares moved up 1.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.17 to begin trading. Hemisphere Media Gr (NASDAQ: HMTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.20 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.14%. Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.79 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.77% on the day. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.25 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.25 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%. HBT Financial (NASDAQ: HBT) shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.67.

shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.67. Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.33, and later moved down 1.48% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.33, and later moved down 1.48% over the session. CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares were down 2.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.36.

shares were down 2.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.36. United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) stock moved down 1.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.30 to open trading. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.03%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock moved up 0.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.26% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to open trading. Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.21% on the day. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.42% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.42% over the rest of the day. Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock hit $6.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.92% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.92% over the course of the day. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) shares fell to $18.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.

shares fell to $18.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%. Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 13.57% over the rest of the day. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new yearly low of $4.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.74, and later moved down 1.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.74, and later moved down 1.67% over the session. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session. North American (NYSE: NOA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.83% over the rest of the day. TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares hit a yearly low of $2.56 today morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.56 today morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 2.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 2.25%. Western New England (NASDAQ: WNEB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) stock moved down 4.9% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.73 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.9% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.73 to open trading. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.27% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61 today morning. The stock traded down 4.27% over the session. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58 today morning. The stock traded up 0.99% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.58 today morning. The stock traded up 0.99% over the session. Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.51 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.91 to begin trading. Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock moved down 2.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.96% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to open trading. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.47% on the day. Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%. Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX: BRBS) stock moved down 0.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.02 to open trading. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares fell to $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%.

shares fell to $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%. Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock hit $1.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 45.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 45.85% over the course of the day. U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.98. Shares then traded down 2.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.98. Shares then traded down 2.8%. CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.8% on the day. Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares were down 59.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.

shares were down 59.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20. Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Newater Technology (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares were down 3.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.98.

shares were down 3.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.98. Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell to $1.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.71%.

shares fell to $1.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.71%. USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.21% over the rest of the day. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares fell to $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.32%.

shares fell to $0.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.32%. BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) shares hit a yearly low of $2.16 today morning. The stock was down 5.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.16 today morning. The stock was down 5.23% on the session. Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) stock hit $1.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.44% over the course of the day. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares hit a yearly low of $10.75 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.75 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) shares fell to $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%.

shares fell to $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.96%. Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE: CHKR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 19.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.44 this morning. The stock was down 19.33% on the session. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.6%. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 44.78% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10 today morning. The stock traded down 44.78% over the session. Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.6% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.6% over the rest of the day. LSC Communications (OTC: LKSD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 64.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 64.67% on the day. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23. Cool Holdings (OTC: AWSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 68.83% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.