38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 14.1% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Tuesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares rose 13.6% to $8.46 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 70% on Tuesday after the company announced an accelerated timeline of developing DNA Vaccine INO-4800 for the Coronavirus.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) rose 13.6% to $2.01 in pre-market trading.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 12.2% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) rose 12% to $0.271 in pre-market trading after surging around 31% on Tuesday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 10.9% to $4.75 in pre-market trading. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 22% on Tuesday after the company found support from COVID-19 related news.
- Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) rose 10.8% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) rose 10% to $15.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 9.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 9% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after declining around 26% on Tuesday.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) rose 9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) rose 8.5% to $65.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 7.5% to $62.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 7.3% to $3.96 in pre-market trading.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.9% to $23.40 in pre-market trading.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares rose 6.9% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after rising around 15% on Tuesday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares rose 6.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) rose 6% to $277.06 in pre-market trading.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) rose 5.7% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after surging around 50% on Tuesday.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) rose 5.7% to $199.99 in pre-market trading.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4.8% to $18.71 in pre-market trading after falling more than 5% on Tuesday.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) rose 4.4% to $103.98 in pre-market trading.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) rose 3.5% to $146.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares fell 30.3% to $60.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 11.8% to $17.64 in pre-market trading after surging around 28% on Tuesday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 10.5% to $0.3310 in pre-market trading. Novan shares fell around 21% on Tuesday after the company filed for a 14 million share offering of common stock and warrants.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.1% to $1.61 in the pre-market trading session after dropping around 7% on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 9.4% to $30.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $38 to $29.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.8% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after declining around 25% on Tuesday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 7.7% to $0.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 7.3% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Tuesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares fell 7.2% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after rising around 20% on Tuesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 6% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 5.1% to $26.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 6.6% to $21.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) fell 3.2% to $17.20 in pre-market trading.
- Saia, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) fell 3.2% to $85.01 in pre-market trading. KeyBanc lowered the price target on Saia from $105 to $95.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 3.2% to $105.75 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores reported strong results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.
