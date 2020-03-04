Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The national employment report from Automated Data Processing for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. ET.
