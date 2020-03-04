Biden Sweeps Early Reporting States On Super Tuesday, AP Calls California For Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the majority of the states voting in Democratic presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, while U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders won California and Utah, according to early returns.

Biden Picks Up Southern Delegates

Biden took the lead in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Massachusetts. The former vice president and senator received strong support from black voters as well as older voters in those states, according to The New York Times.

Sanders Nets The Biggest Prize

The Associated Press called the California primary race for Sanders.

Sanders won his home state of Vermont as well as Utah and Colorado.

The senator failed to win Minnesota, a state where he was expected to do well. Minnesota is the home state of former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who endorsed Biden after dropping out of the race.

Sanders was also giving Biden a tough fight in Texas, a race that had yet to be called as of the time of publication early Wednesday.

Double Whammy For Warren

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was born and brought up in Oklahoma, was not a close contender in that state. In a big upset, she also lost her home state of Massachusetts to Biden, where she came in third.

Bloomberg To Decide Campaign's Future

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York who turned to memes to secure the presidency, only managed to win the territory of American Samoa Tuesday.

The billionaire plans to consult his advisers Wednesday and decide the future of his campaign, the New York Times reported.

