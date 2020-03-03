US Poised to Tighten Travel Restrictions Further As Global Coronavirus Threat Looms

International travelers to the United States may soon face more restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, David Pekoske, the administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, said while speaking before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee’s homeland security panel, according to Bloomberg.

Restrictions are already in place for travelers who have visited China or Iran in the last 14 days. Passengers arriving from these countries can only arrive at one of 11 U.S. airports for a health checkup.

State Department advisories of the highest level have been issued for Italy and South Korea, according to CNN.

New measures may be announced that include exit screening for passengers from South Korea, Italy and other European countries.

Trump: Travel Between US, Japan Could Be Restricted

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said his administration was considering adding Japan to the list of countries that face travel restrictions.

“We're watching Italy very closely, South Korea very closely, even Japan very closely," he said.

“And we'll make the right determination at the right time. We've cut it off, as you know, with numerous other countries.”

Other countries have been announcing travel restrictions as well, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

India has suspended all visas issued on or before Tuesday to travelers from Japan, Italy, Iran and South Korea, the publication said. Thailand has asked travelers from 11 high-risk countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in the kingdom.