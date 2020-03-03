Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 4:47pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Veeva Systems (NASDAQ: VEEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Yext (NASDAQ: YEXT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 adj. EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

