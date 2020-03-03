10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Veeva Systems (NASDAQ: VEEV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Yext (NASDAQ: YEXT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 adj. EPS guidance below estimates.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
