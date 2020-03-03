Overwatch League Hero Pool Rotation: What You Need To Know
The Overwatch League is set to introduce a new feature this weekend: The Hero Pool Rotation. Here's how it works.
What's A Hero Pool Rotation?
In other esports, like "League of Legends," there is a way to limit which heroes can be played. In LoL, each team has a series of "pick" and "bans," where they pick a hero for their team and ban a hero for both teams.
In "Overwatch," Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has decided to take it into its own hands by banning four heroes each week from all forms of competitive play.
The bans are "based on play-rate data from the previous two weeks of Overwatch League matches," according to an Overwatch League statement. Only heroes that are played at least 10% are eligible for being banned.
Which Heroes Are Banned From Overwatch League This Week?
For the week of March 7-8, the four banned heroes are:
- McCree - DPS
- Widowmaker - DPS
- Reinhardt - Tank
- Moira - Support
Image Courtesy of OverwatchLeague.com
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: eSports Hero Pool Rotation McCree MoiraNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga