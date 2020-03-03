Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overwatch League Hero Pool Rotation: What You Need To Know

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Overwatch League Hero Pool Rotation: What You Need To Know

The Overwatch League is set to introduce a new feature this weekend: The Hero Pool Rotation. Here's how it works.

What's A Hero Pool Rotation?

In other esports, like "League of Legends," there is a way to limit which heroes can be played. In LoL, each team has a series of "pick" and "bans," where they pick a hero for their team and ban a hero for both teams.

In "Overwatch," Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has decided to take it into its own hands by banning four heroes each week from all forms of competitive play.

The bans are "based on play-rate data from the previous two weeks of Overwatch League matches," according to an Overwatch League statement. Only heroes that are played at least 10% are eligible for being banned.

Which Heroes Are Banned From Overwatch League This Week?

For the week of March 7-8, the four banned heroes are:

  • McCree - DPS
  • Widowmaker - DPS
  • Reinhardt - Tank
  • Moira - Support

Image Courtesy of OverwatchLeague.com

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Riot Games Announces 'Valorant,' A '5v5 Tactical Shooter'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports Hero Pool Rotation McCree MoiraNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga