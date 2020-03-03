40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares rose 123.3% to $0.44 in pre-market trading. Superconductor Technologies and Allied Integral United announced a merger agreement.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 25.4% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after the company submitted KP415 NDA to the FDA for the treatment of ADHD.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 22% to $4.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 21.3% to $11.38 in pre-market trading after rising over 13% on Monday.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) shares rose 16% to $41.89 in pre-market trading. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) announced plans to acquire QIAGEN for 10.4 billion euros ($11.6 billion).
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 15.8% to $0.5410 in pre-market trading after jumping around 113% on Monday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) rose 15.2% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Narsoplimab HSCT-TMA results surpassed the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold.
- Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 13.5% to $13.51 in pre-market trading • after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 13.3% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 9.6% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after surging over 26% on Monday.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 9.5% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. iBio highlighted withdrawal of proxy statement proposal related to amend its certificate of incorporation to authorize possible reverse stock split.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NYSE: IPHA) rose 7.9% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 7.3% to $4.68 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.5% to $10.68 in pre-market trading after jumping about 13% on Monday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5.1% to $101.01 in pre-market trading after jumping over 7% on Monday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 5.1% to $27.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares rose 5.1% to $16.73 in pre-market trading.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) rose 4.9% to $27.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 4.8% to $49.41 in pre-market trading.
- Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) rose 4.7% to $50.30 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) rose 4.6% to $21.43 in pre-market trading.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4% to $19.60 in pre-market trading.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) rose 3.2% to $314.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire QIAGEN for 10.4 billion euros ($11.6 billion).
Losers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 23.7% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. China Pharma shares jumped 100% on Monday after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 18.3% to $0.5006 in pre-market trading after slipping over 11% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 17% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after rising around 30% on Monday.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 14.4% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after the company filed 14 million share common stock offering, including warrants.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 15.8% to $14.99 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares gained around 35% on Monday after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to US CLIA labs.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 15% to $0.68 in the pre-market trading session. Heat Biologics shares jumped more than 142% on Monday after the Durham, North, Carolina-based biopharma company said in an SEC filing that it has filed a provisional patent application that would apply its immune system activating technology for the treatment or prevention ofCOVID-19, the new coronavirus originating from Wuhan, China.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 14.4% to $38.51 in pre-market trading.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 13.5% to $13.52 in pre-market trading after declining around 35% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 13.7% to $10.37 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares tumbled around 25% on Monday following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 12.7% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Monday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) fell 12.1% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Tilray reported a net loss of $219.2 million, or $2.14 a share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $31 million or $0.33 per share. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 12% to $14.01 in pre-market trading after declining over 24% on Monday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell 11.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after declining about 15% on Monday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 9.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 18% on Monday.
- AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF) fell 4.3% to $118.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) fell 3.8% to $26.68 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of $150 million.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) fell 3.2% to $119.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1.5 million share common stock offering.
