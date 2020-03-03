Market Overview

108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 4:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPHI) shares surged 100% to close at $1.14 on Monday after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) rose 65.7% to close at $14.25. Daxor said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 69.7% to close at $27.72 after the company announced its Phase 3 BOSTON study met its primary endpoint with significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares climbed 61.9% to close at $93.91 after the company announced it will be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $95.50 per share.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 55.8% to close at $0.41 after gaining 25% on Friday.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 46.3% to close at $7.97.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 45.7% to close at $5.99.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 43.4% to close at $6.08.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 34.6% to close at $17.81 after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, or CLIA, labs.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 31% to close at $4.06.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 29.8% to close at $5.18 after the company issued updates on COVID-19 collaboration with Takis Biotech.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 29.4% to close at $6.60.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 26.3% to close at $6.38 after climbing around 63% on Friday.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 25.9% to close at $1.36 after declining around 38% on Friday.
  • BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 22.9% to close at $5.00.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) surged 22% to close at $62.73.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) jumped 22% to close at $2.94.
  • Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 21.4% to close at $2.50.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 20.2% to close at $27.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) rose 19.8% to close at $22.86.
  • Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 19.8% to close at $2.42.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 19.3% to close at $11.83.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) surged 17.4% to close at $20.31.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 17.2% to close at $8.31.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) shares rose 17.2% to close at $19.09.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 17.1% to close at $41.77.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 16.2% to close at $4.77.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 15.8% to close at $17.19.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares gained 15.6% to close at $17.59.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) jumped 15.5% to close at $2.53.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 15.4% to close at $9.35.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 15.3% to close at $6.47.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 15.2% to close at $29.88 in sympathy with the overall market as it rebounded from a selloff caused by coronavirus fears.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 15.1% to close at $17.21 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) climbed 14.8% to close at $14.67 after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted its investigational New Drug Application for PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 14.7% to close at $2.57.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 14.4% to close at $12.55.
  • Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares rose 14.3% to close at $3.04.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) surged 14.2% to close at $6.82.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 14.2% to close at $3.21.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) surged 14.2% to close at $14.49.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 14.1% to close at $4.50 after the company announced a collaboration with the University of Queensland for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares gained 14% to close at $14.88.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares climbed 13.9% to close at $88.87.
  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 13.5% to close at $53.36.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) surged 13.4% to close at $12.30.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 13.4% to close at $15.44.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 13.3% to close at $9.38.
  • Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 13.2% to close at $13.41.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) surged 13.1% to close at $10.01.
  • The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares gained 12.8% to close at $16.52.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 12.7% to close at $10.03.
  • Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) shares rose 12.6% to close at $24.19.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 12.5% to close at $4.68.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 12.4% to close at $43.30 following Q4 earnings. Annual active customer accounts increased by 18.6% while mobile monthly active users in December increased by 41% year-over-year.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) shares climbed 12.4% to close at $220.71
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.60.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 11.9% to close at $4.90.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 11.8% to close at $5.98.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 11.3% to close at $743.62, potentially on a rebound after the stock traded lower with the overall market amid coronavirus fears.
  • Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) gained 10.7% to close at $63.60.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 10.1% to close at $2.72 after the company announced a $30 million common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares surged 9.4% to close at $6.40 after the company announced plans to acquire EOS imaging in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $121.9 million.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 9% to close at $3.75.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.9% to close at $35.82 following a media report that hedge fund Elliot Management acquired a stake in the company and is pushing for changes.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) gained 6.7% to close at $67.62.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 6.4% to close at $3.67.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 6.4% to close at $6.49 after falling over 8% on Friday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares dipped 34.8% to close at $15.65 on Monday after surging 54.6% on Friday.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 28.2% to close at $2.75.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dipped 26.5% to close at $3.00
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 24.9% to close at $12.02 following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 24.2% to close at $15.91 after falling around 17% on Friday.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares tumbled 23.8% to close at $55.22. Stephens & Co. downgraded Calavo Growers from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $100 to $65.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 21.8% to close at $7.00. Enlivex Therapeutics announced a $16.75 million registered direct offering for a stock and warrant unit at $8 per unit.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dipped 20.2% to close at $1.92 after declining over 10% on Friday.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 18.5% to close at $2.34.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 17% to close at $3.12.
  • Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dipped 16.4% to close at $7.78.
  • Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 16.3% to close at $6.10 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 16.1% to close at $31.48.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 14.8% to close at $1.96.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 14.6% to close at $3.16. Altimmune climbed more than 110% on Friday after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 14.3% to close at $18.10.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares dropped 13.6% to close at $4.32.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares fell 13.2% to close at $2.90.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) shares dipped 12.9% to close at $7.91.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) declined 12.6% to close at $3.55.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 12.6% to close at $4.53.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.4% to close at $8.32.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) dipped 12.2% to close at $1.80.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 12.2% to close at $5.13.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dipped 12% to close at $5.01.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 11.7% to close at $8.10.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 11.6% to close at $9.32.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) declined 11.5% to close at $2.53.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares slipped 11.1% to close at $15.37.
  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) fell 10.5% to close at $5.18.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 10.2% to close at $78.08.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 9.8% to close at $2.21 after jumping around 183% on Friday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 9.5% to close at $3.3400.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 9.5% to close at $45.43.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 9% to close at $4.55.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) fell 8.4% to close at $20.03.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares slipped 7.5% to close at $14.00 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares dipped 6.4% to close at $9.74.
  • Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 6.4% to close at $0.2059 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dropped 6% to close at $7.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

