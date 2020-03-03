108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPHI) shares surged 100% to close at $1.14 on Monday after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) rose 65.7% to close at $14.25. Daxor said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 69.7% to close at $27.72 after the company announced its Phase 3 BOSTON study met its primary endpoint with significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares climbed 61.9% to close at $93.91 after the company announced it will be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $95.50 per share.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 55.8% to close at $0.41 after gaining 25% on Friday.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) surged 46.3% to close at $7.97.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 45.7% to close at $5.99.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 43.4% to close at $6.08.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares gained 34.6% to close at $17.81 after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, or CLIA, labs.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 31% to close at $4.06.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 29.8% to close at $5.18 after the company issued updates on COVID-19 collaboration with Takis Biotech.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 29.4% to close at $6.60.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 26.3% to close at $6.38 after climbing around 63% on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 25.9% to close at $1.36 after declining around 38% on Friday.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 22.9% to close at $5.00.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) surged 22% to close at $62.73.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) jumped 22% to close at $2.94.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) rose 21.4% to close at $2.50.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 20.2% to close at $27.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) rose 19.8% to close at $22.86.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 19.8% to close at $2.42.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 19.3% to close at $11.83.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) surged 17.4% to close at $20.31.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 17.2% to close at $8.31.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) shares rose 17.2% to close at $19.09.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 17.1% to close at $41.77.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 16.2% to close at $4.77.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 15.8% to close at $17.19.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares gained 15.6% to close at $17.59.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) jumped 15.5% to close at $2.53.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 15.4% to close at $9.35.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 15.3% to close at $6.47.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 15.2% to close at $29.88 in sympathy with the overall market as it rebounded from a selloff caused by coronavirus fears.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 15.1% to close at $17.21 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) climbed 14.8% to close at $14.67 after the company disclosed that the FDA has accepted its investigational New Drug Application for PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 14.7% to close at $2.57.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 14.4% to close at $12.55.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares rose 14.3% to close at $3.04.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) surged 14.2% to close at $6.82.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 14.2% to close at $3.21.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) surged 14.2% to close at $14.49.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 14.1% to close at $4.50 after the company announced a collaboration with the University of Queensland for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares gained 14% to close at $14.88.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares climbed 13.9% to close at $88.87.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 13.5% to close at $53.36.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) surged 13.4% to close at $12.30.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 13.4% to close at $15.44.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 13.3% to close at $9.38.
- Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) rose 13.2% to close at $13.41.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) surged 13.1% to close at $10.01.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares gained 12.8% to close at $16.52.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 12.7% to close at $10.03.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) shares rose 12.6% to close at $24.19.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 12.5% to close at $4.68.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 12.4% to close at $43.30 following Q4 earnings. Annual active customer accounts increased by 18.6% while mobile monthly active users in December increased by 41% year-over-year.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) shares climbed 12.4% to close at $220.71
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares rose 12.1% to close at $6.60.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 11.9% to close at $4.90.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) rose 11.8% to close at $5.98.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped 11.3% to close at $743.62, potentially on a rebound after the stock traded lower with the overall market amid coronavirus fears.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) gained 10.7% to close at $63.60.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 10.1% to close at $2.72 after the company announced a $30 million common stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares surged 9.4% to close at $6.40 after the company announced plans to acquire EOS imaging in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $121.9 million.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 9% to close at $3.75.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 7.9% to close at $35.82 following a media report that hedge fund Elliot Management acquired a stake in the company and is pushing for changes.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) gained 6.7% to close at $67.62.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 6.4% to close at $3.67.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 6.4% to close at $6.49 after falling over 8% on Friday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares dipped 34.8% to close at $15.65 on Monday after surging 54.6% on Friday.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 28.2% to close at $2.75.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) dipped 26.5% to close at $3.00
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 24.9% to close at $12.02 following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 24.2% to close at $15.91 after falling around 17% on Friday.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares tumbled 23.8% to close at $55.22. Stephens & Co. downgraded Calavo Growers from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $100 to $65.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 21.8% to close at $7.00. Enlivex Therapeutics announced a $16.75 million registered direct offering for a stock and warrant unit at $8 per unit.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dipped 20.2% to close at $1.92 after declining over 10% on Friday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 18.5% to close at $2.34.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) dropped 17% to close at $3.12.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) dipped 16.4% to close at $7.78.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) fell 16.3% to close at $6.10 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 16.1% to close at $31.48.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 14.8% to close at $1.96.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 14.6% to close at $3.16. Altimmune climbed more than 110% on Friday after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 14.3% to close at $18.10.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares dropped 13.6% to close at $4.32.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares fell 13.2% to close at $2.90.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) shares dipped 12.9% to close at $7.91.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) declined 12.6% to close at $3.55.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) dropped 12.6% to close at $4.53.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.4% to close at $8.32.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) dipped 12.2% to close at $1.80.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 12.2% to close at $5.13.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) dipped 12% to close at $5.01.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 11.7% to close at $8.10.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) dropped 11.6% to close at $9.32.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) declined 11.5% to close at $2.53.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares slipped 11.1% to close at $15.37.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) fell 10.5% to close at $5.18.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dropped 10.2% to close at $78.08.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 9.8% to close at $2.21 after jumping around 183% on Friday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 9.5% to close at $3.3400.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 9.5% to close at $45.43.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 9% to close at $4.55.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) fell 8.4% to close at $20.03.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares slipped 7.5% to close at $14.00 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares dipped 6.4% to close at $9.74.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 6.4% to close at $0.2059 after dropping 12% on Friday.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dropped 6% to close at $7.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas