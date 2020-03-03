Steve Wozniak Says He Might Be US Coronavirus 'Patient Zero'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak claimed on Monday that he and his wife might have been the first coronavirus cases in the U.S.

What Happened

Wozniak said on Twitter that his wife Janet had had a bad cough, which started on Jan. 4 when they returned from China.

In a separate tweet, Wozniak claimed that on Jan. 10, he was recovering from a serious illness he had caught on a cruise.

Janet Wozniak denied having been infected with the coronavirus, saying she was diagnosed with a sinus condition, according to USA Today.

Why It Matters

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 88,948 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections around the world in 64 countries. The total number of deaths stands at 2,915 deaths in China and 128 outside China.

Apple began reopening its stores in coronavirus hit China last month. Wozniak founded Apple along with Steve Jobs in 1976. He is credited with inventing the Apple I personal computer.

Price Action

Apple shares traded 0.060% higher at $298.99 in the after-hours session on Monday. Shares had closed the regular session 9.31% higher at $298.81.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.