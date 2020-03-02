Riot Games Announces 'Valorant,' A '5v5 Tactical Shooter'
Riot Games, makers of the worldwide esports hit "League of Legends," has finally announced its latest project.
About 'Valorant'
Valorant, formerly know as "Project A," is a "5v5 character-based tactical shooter where creativity is your greatest weapon," according to the game's website.
The game designer shared about 2 minutes of internal gameplay on YouTube:
The game looks to be a mix of Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch," and Valve's "Counterstrike," hosting multiple characters with magical abilities as well as a gun-buying economy from "Counterstrike."
The game is set to launch in summer 2020.
Image Courtesy of @PlayVALORANT Twitter Account
