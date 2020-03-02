55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPHI) shares jumped 91.3% to $1.0901 after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 62.8% to $14.00. Daxor said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares gained 61.6% to $93.78 after the company announced it will be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $95.50 per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares jumped 61.6% to $6.64.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 57% to $0.4130 after gaining 25% on Friday.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 45.4% to $23.75 after the company announced its Phase 3 BOSTON study met its primary endpoint with significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares gained 43.4% to $5.72 after the company issued updates on COVID-19 collaboration with Takis Biotech.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) climbed 37.2% to $5.82.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 30% to $6.56 after climbing around 63% on Friday.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 29% to $3.9845.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 23.7% to $1.3367 after declining around 38% on Friday.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 17.1% to $26.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares jumped 14.7% to $3.05.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 14.5% to $15.15 after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, or CLIA, labs.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 14.1% to $9.45.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares climbed 14% to $4.64.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 13.9% to $3.9279.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares rose 12.6% to $6.63.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares gained 12.1% to $6.55 after the company announced plans to acquire EOS imaging in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $121.9 million.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 11.1% to $3.8210.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares rose 10.9% to $14.47.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 10.8% to $5.65.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 9.9% to $8.90.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 9.8% to $4.33 after the company announced a collaboration with the University of Queensland for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 9.6% to $16.26.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) gained 8.4% to $68.72.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 8.2% to $2.65 after jumping around 183% on Friday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 7% to $41.19 following Q4 earnings. Annual active customer accounts increased by 18.6% while mobile monthly active users in December increased by 41% year-over-year.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 6.7% to $6.51 after falling over 8% on Friday.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 6.4% to $35.29 following a media report that hedge fund Elliot Management acquired a stake in the company and is pushing for changes.
Losers
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares tumbled 36.3% to $15.29 after surging 54.6% on Friday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dipped 21% to $1.9001 after declining over 10% on Friday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 20.4% to $2.66.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) dropped 20.1% to $7.15. Enlivex Therapeutics announced a $16.75 million registered direct offering for a stock and warrant unit at $8 per unit.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 19.7% to $12.85 following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 18.3% to $1.88.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares slipped 17% to $12.56 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 16.8% to $17.47 after falling around 17% on Friday.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares tumbled 16.1% to $60.76. Stephens & Co. downgraded Calavo Growers from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $100 to $65.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 14.6% to $4.2671.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dipped 12.8% to $1.98. NantHealth reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, down from $0.08 per share, for the year-ago quarter.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dropped 12.7% to $7.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 12.2% to $2.52.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 12.1% to $18.56.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 11.8% to $8.09.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 11.8% to $3.2550.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares declined 11.8% to $41.00.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) shares dipped 10.3% to $8.15.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 10.2% to $45.04.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares dipped 9.9% to $9.37.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.7% to $3.34. Altimmune climbed more than 110% on Friday after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) fell 9.6% to $19.76.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) shares declined 8.4% to $17.40.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 7.3% to $0.2041 after dropping 12% on Friday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 6.4% to $29.81.
