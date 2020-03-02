Market Overview

55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 11:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPHI) shares jumped 91.3% to $1.0901 after the company announced a wash-free sanitizer in response to the coronavirus.
  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 62.8% to $14.00. Daxor said hospitals are using its blood volume analyzer to prevent coronavirus deaths.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares gained 61.6% to $93.78 after the company announced it will be acquired by Gilead Sciences for $95.50 per share.
  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares jumped 61.6% to $6.64.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 57% to $0.4130 after gaining 25% on Friday.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 45.4% to $23.75 after the company announced its Phase 3 BOSTON study met its primary endpoint with significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with multiple myeloma.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares gained 43.4% to $5.72 after the company issued updates on COVID-19 collaboration with Takis Biotech.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) climbed 37.2% to $5.82.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 30% to $6.56 after climbing around 63% on Friday.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 29% to $3.9845.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 23.7% to $1.3367 after declining around 38% on Friday.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) gained 17.1% to $26.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares jumped 14.7% to $3.05.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 14.5% to $15.15 after the company announced it will provide COVID-19 tests to U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, or CLIA, labs.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 14.1% to $9.45.
  • BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares climbed 14% to $4.64.
  • Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) gained 13.9% to $3.9279.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares rose 12.6% to $6.63.
  • Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares gained 12.1% to $6.55 after the company announced plans to acquire EOS imaging in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $121.9 million.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) jumped 11.1% to $3.8210.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares rose 10.9% to $14.47.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 10.8% to $5.65.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 9.9% to $8.90.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 9.8% to $4.33 after the company announced a collaboration with the University of Queensland for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 9.6% to $16.26.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) gained 8.4% to $68.72.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 8.2% to $2.65 after jumping around 183% on Friday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 7% to $41.19 following Q4 earnings. Annual active customer accounts increased by 18.6% while mobile monthly active users in December increased by 41% year-over-year.
  • DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 6.7% to $6.51 after falling over 8% on Friday.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 6.4% to $35.29 following a media report that hedge fund Elliot Management acquired a stake in the company and is pushing for changes.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares tumbled 36.3% to $15.29 after surging 54.6% on Friday.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dipped 21% to $1.9001 after declining over 10% on Friday.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 20.4% to $2.66.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) dropped 20.1% to $7.15. Enlivex Therapeutics announced a $16.75 million registered direct offering for a stock and warrant unit at $8 per unit.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 19.7% to $12.85 following news of a $150 million common stock offering via B. Riley FBR.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 18.3% to $1.88.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares slipped 17% to $12.56 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 16.8% to $17.47 after falling around 17% on Friday.
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares tumbled 16.1% to $60.76. Stephens & Co. downgraded Calavo Growers from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $100 to $65.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) fell 14.6% to $4.2671.
  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dipped 12.8% to $1.98. NantHealth reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, down from $0.08 per share, for the year-ago quarter.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dropped 12.7% to $7.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares declined 12.2% to $2.52.
  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 12.1% to $18.56.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) fell 11.8% to $8.09.
  • Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 11.8% to $3.2550.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares declined 11.8% to $41.00.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) shares dipped 10.3% to $8.15.
  • Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 10.2% to $45.04.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares dipped 9.9% to $9.37.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.7% to $3.34. Altimmune climbed more than 110% on Friday after the company reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) fell 9.6% to $19.76.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) shares declined 8.4% to $17.40.
  • Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 7.3% to $0.2041 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 6.4% to $29.81.

