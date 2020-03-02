Market Overview

Nike Closes Down Office In Netherlands For Disinfection After Employee Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2020 5:53am   Comments
Nike Closes Down Office In Netherlands For Disinfection After Employee Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Nike Inc.'s (NYSE: NKE) European Head Office in the Netherlands will be closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the virus.

What Happened

Nike’s office in Hilversum, the Netherlands, will have to be disinfected after an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus. The office will remain closed on both Monday and Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The news organization reported a security guard at the facility as saying, “The place is on lockdown.”

Why It Matters

Nearly 2000 workers from 80 countries work at Nike’s head office.

There have been increasing fears that the Covid-19 epidemic could spread to more EU countries from Italy. 

According to Nrc.nl, a leading Dutch newspaper, there are 10 confirmed coronavirus patients in the Netherlands.

Price Action

Nike, shares traded 1.03% higher at $90.30 in the pre-market session on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.93% higher at $89.38 on Friday.

Posted-In: coronavirus Netherlands ReutersNews Health Care Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

