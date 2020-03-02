State Of Washington Confirms Second Death From Coronavirus, New York, Florida Confirm First Case

The state of Washington confirmed its second death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

Possible Community Outbreak in Washington

The deceased was a man in his 70s with underlying health issues hospitalized at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, King County officials said in a statement.

He was a resident of the nursing facility run by Life Care Centers of America, where the authorities found three other cases of the virus.

In a statement Sunday, Life Care Center of Kirkland said that all visits from family members, volunteers, and vendors had been suspended, and the facility has stopped taking new patients for the time being.

The earlier death in the state was also confirmed in King County by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, as the CDC earlier suggested that the virus is possibly seeing a "community spread" in Washington, California, and Oregon.

Other States Confirm First Cases

The states of New York, Florida, Illinois and Rhode Island confirmed their first cases over the weekend.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that a woman in her 30s traveling from Iran was identified to be carrying the virus and has been isolated.

"There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in [New York,]" Cuomo appealed.

Florida, where two cases were confirmed late Sunday, declared a public health emergency.

The city of San Francisco had earlier declared the coronavirus outbreak a local emergency, even as no cases have been confirmed so far.

Eighty-six cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University. Seven of these have recovered, including one in King County.

Internationally, the virus has taken away about 3,044 lives, with 89,072 confirmed cases.

