Fastmore Logistics To Close Chicago Office

A logistics company notified employees on Wednesday that it is closing its Chicago office and will consolidate operations at its headquarters about 30 miles away in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Ray Sciuckas, president and founder of Fastmore Logistics, said the decision to close its Chicago office, which opened in 2018, has been in the "works for a while."

Most of its Chicago employees have been offered positions at its Elk Grove Village headquarters, Sciuckas told FreightWaves.

"At our headquarters we specialized in the expedited freight business, while our Chicago team dealt more in general brokerage," Sciuckas told FreightWaves. "Over the last two years, we've just noticed that they operate very differently and independently from each other and we think having one office will change that."

The closing of the Chicago office was partly a financial decision, but Sciuckas said consolidating the operations into one office will also create "better synergy among employees."

Sciuckas founded Fastmore Logistics in 2005 and currently has about 75 employees, including around 25 that worked at its Chicago office. However, not all will be transitioning to Fastmore's corporate headquarters, he said.

"We think this is a positive move because it will create better efficiencies and help us standardize our processes," he said.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay