Why Freight Is In For A Long Cold Winter

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are talking about the long road to recovery that freight faces as the coronavirus impacts US supply chains. They're joined by John Paul Hampstead who has some sobering news that contradicts DAT's misguided Spring spot rate bloom prognosis.

Zach Strickland discusses how past data isn't the best predictor of spot rates and why freight forecasts require more intelligent modeling. Henry Byers has the port report and covers global logistics and supply chain disruptions caused by covid-19.

Plus, Cassandra Gaines calls in to talk about liability, data, and the TQL hack. Bad News/Good News, Comment Section Rodeo, and so much more.

