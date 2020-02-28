86 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares jumped 206.5% to $2.65 after jumping around 159% on Thursday. iBio disclosed a $100 million mixed securities offering.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares jumped 128% to $0.6467 after climbing over 35% on Thursday.
- Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) climbed 125% to $3.96. Altimmune reported completion of first development milestone toward a single-dose intranasal coronavirus vaccine.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) surged 121% to $2.6624 after climbing more than 24% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares gained 107.5% to $32.20 after climbing around 322% on Thursday. The company manufactures emergency medical supplies and respiratory devices, including 'mass casualty' products, and has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares gained 78.5% to $3.6399 after gaining around 38% on Thursday.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares rose 62.3% to $5.03 in sympathy with Forty Seven after Gilead Sciences approached the company with a takeover offer.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) jumped 39% to $35.08. Alpha Pro Tech shares jumped around 104% on Thursday after the company announced it has booked $14.1 million in orders for its N-95 face mask since Jan. 27, which it expects will be fulfilled.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 38.6% to $16.35 after gaining around 28% on Thursday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on growing global coronavirus fears.
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) jumped 37.7% to $0.42.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) gained 36% to $0.2860.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) surged 33% to $6.98. CytoSorbents reported that shipment arrived in designated mainland China hospitals to treat cytokine storm in critically-ill patients with COVID-19 coronavirus infection.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 32.2% to $2.75.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) rose 30.8% to $1.40 after climbing more than 12% on Thursday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 28% to $8.53. Sangamo and Biogen Inc announced a global licensing collaboration agreement for developing and commercializing ST-501 for tautopathies including Alzheimer's disease, ST-502 for synucleinopathies, including Parkinson's disease, a third undisclosed neuromuscular disease target, and upto nine additional undisclosed neurological disease targets. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and sales up from last year.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) jumped 25.4% to $2.3950 after the company announced a strategic direction to accelerate the development of CH5126766 for the treatment of KRAS mutant solid tumors.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 23.1% to $3.04 after surging around 50% on Thursday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 23% to $2.48 after reporting Q4 results.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) surged 22.5% to $59.77 on reports of a takeover interest. Gilead Sciences, , which is contending with an aging AIDS franchise and a flailing NASH program, has made overtures to Forty Seven, according to a Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the information. Gilead reportedly is considering several options, including forging a partnership. The Bloomberg report said Forty Seven had received takeover interest from other companies as well.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares rose 22.1% to $24.39 after surging 22.5% on Thursday.
- COMSCORE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 21.2% to $3.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) surged 20.8% to $14.30 following strong quarterly sales.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 19% to $4.305. GenMark diagnostics site showed that company has coronavirus test.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) surged 17.4% to $11.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) jumped 15.6% to $4.58.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 14.7% to $18.30 after surging over 79% on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported a $4.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market at $9 per share on Thursday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on growing global coronavirus fears.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 14.6% to $13.66 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 14.4% to $7.01.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 13.8% to $4.8001.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) surged 12.3% to $3.10.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 11.7% to $2.30.
- The Lovesac Company (NYSE: LOVE) rose 11.3% to $8.79.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE: DO) gained 11.2% to $2.88 despite market downturn and weakness in oil.
- Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GHSI) gained 11.1% to $0.5221.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) gained 10.9% to $8.11.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 10.9% to $2.9499.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) climbed 10.8% to $4.0450 despite overall market downturn. The company early Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 results and raised its quarterly dividend,
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 10.8% to $2.66 following Q4 results.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) jumped 10% to $3.29.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) shares gained 10% to $60.56 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) jumped 9.5% to $4.17.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 8.3% to $6.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 7.5% to $268.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares dipped 44.4% to $0.5002 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) tumbled 40.1% to $2.20 as the global coronavirus spread continues to cause equities across sectors to sell off amid worsened economic outlook.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares fell 30% to $43.05 after the company Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded Glaukos from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $65 to $55.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 29.8% to $1.2150. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced its $16 million common stock offering at $1.10 per share.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) tumbled 29.3% to $15.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 earnings guidance below estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Big Lots from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $31 to $14.
- Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares dipped 27.8% to $0.2455 after the company priced its 18.3 million share and warrant public offering.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) fell 23.8% to $22.34 after dropping 15.8% on Thursday.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 22.8% to $1.76 after reporting Q4 results.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 21.6% to $47.22 after gaining more than 72% on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares declined 18.8% to $2.08.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares dipped 18.6% to $86.36. Beyond Meat reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 17% to $58.44 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE: MTA) dipped 16.4% to $3.96.
- Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 16% to $0.2941.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) dropped 15.8% to $14.34 following Q4 results. RBC Capital downgraded Eventbrite from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) fell 15% to $11.28 following Q4 results.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) fell 14.5% to $6.91 after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares dipped 14.5% to $1.82.
- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares declined 14.4% to $76.64.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 14.2% to $2.4625.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) tumbled 14.2% to $8.61 after reporting Q4 results.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 13.6% to $3.2725.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 12.5% to $7.00.
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) shares declined 12% to $2.20.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) fell 11.9% to $14.16 following Q4 results.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares declined 11.6% to $6.30. Nomura lowerd the price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $22 to $15.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) dipped 11.5% to $6.02.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) shares dipped 11.4% to $3.34 after rising 6.2% on Thursday.
- Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) tumbled 11.2% to $6.58.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 10.8% to $5.42.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 10.5% to $21.86 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) fell 10.3% to $4.3050 as the global coronavirus spread continues to cause equities across sectors to sell off amid worsened economic outlook.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. . (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 10% to $2.6998 after gaining more than 58% on Thursday.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) dropped 10% to $57.95.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 10% to $1.45 after the company reported Q4 results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 7.7% to $125.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 7.5% to $2.5150 after declining over 11% on Thursday.
- Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 7.4% to $55.73 after Bryan Garnier downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 7.3% to $7.02.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) dipped 7.3% to $31.33 after dropping more than 7% on Thursday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) fell 6.8% to $2.75 after the company reported Q4 results.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 6.5% to $7.30.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 6% to $40.99 following Q4 results.
