Today's Pickup: Uber Partners With Samsara To Offer Discounted Fleet Management Solutions

Good day,

Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) has announced a partnership with Samsara, an electronic logging device (ELD) and fleet management solutions provider, to help carriers with six or more trucks lower their overhead costs and manage their fleets more efficiently.

According to the terms of the partnership, eligible carriers that use Uber Freight will receive a $50 discount per vehicle for Samsara Vehicle Gateway (VG34), and a $20 discount per vehicle for Samsara Asset Gateway (AG24), with a maximum discount of $25,000.

Samsara Vehicle Gateway is an FMCSA-approved ELD that gives carriers real-time GPS tracking, WiFi hotspot connectivity, and streamlined hours of service logging, among other capabilities. The Samsara Asset Gateway (AG24) is separately attachable to trailers to provide visibility into load location.

Did you know?

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority reported that 144 million metric tonnes of cargo moved through the Port of Vancouver in 2019, down 2% from the record-setting 147 million metric tonnes in 2018.

(FreightWaves)

Quotable

"Right now it's just better to close the doors, take a year off, regroup and figure out our next move."

– BK Trans Inc. founder Phil Kiszkiel, on why the Illinois carrier is shuttering operations

Via FreightWaves

In other news

Billions are pouring into mobility technology – will the transport revolution live up to the hype?

Some of the solutions to traffic congestion and pollution might actually be making the situation worse. (thedriven)

Walmart to combine online and store product-buying teams

The move is aimed at easing conflict between units over pricing and other issues.

(WallStreetJournal)

DoorDash files confidential S-1 paperwork as it seeks to go public

DoorDash said in its announcement that the number of shares on offer and a target price range for the transaction "have not yet been determined." (Crunchbase)

Final thoughts,

After California released data showing Waymo and Cruise had the greatest number of test miles between "disengagements," the self-driving companies fought back, Reuters reported. Disengagement data, which clocks the number of times a person needs to take control of the car, "does not provide relevant insights" nor does it distinguish Waymo's "performance from others in the self-driving space," the company said in a tweet, according to Reuters.

Hammer down, everyone!

Image Sourced from Pixabay