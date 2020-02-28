Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 1492 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) .

. Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 657.97% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.66 on Friday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.66 on Friday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock hit $53.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.62% over the course of the day.

stock hit $53.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.62% over the course of the day. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock moved down 2.76% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.49 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.76% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.49 to open trading. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.19, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.19, and later moved down 2.63% over the session. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares fell to $42.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.

shares fell to $42.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit a yearly low of $21.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) stock hit a yearly low of $21.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares were down 3.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.39.

shares were down 3.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.39. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $38.72 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $38.72 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session. Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $277.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $277.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $49.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $49.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session. Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $82.16 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $82.16 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Unilever (NYSE: UN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.1% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.1% over the rest of the day. Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.96% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $56.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $56.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day. HSBC Holdings (OTC: HBCYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.73. Shares then traded down 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.73. Shares then traded down 0.92%. HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session. PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares hit a yearly low of $38.39 today morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.39 today morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.27% over the rest of the day. IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $126.82.

shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $126.82. Total (OTC: TTFNF) stock moved down 2.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.83 to open trading. Total (NYSE: TOT) shares hit a yearly low of $41.82 today morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.82 today morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. BP (NYSE: BP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.22% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.22% on the day. Airbus (OTC: EADSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.65% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.65% over the rest of the day. Airbus (OTC: EADSF) stock hit a yearly low of $118.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $118.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day. BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares set a new yearly low of $36.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock hit $51.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day.

stock hit $51.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day. Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $215.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $215.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.8% over the rest of the day. Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day. Volkswagen (OTC: VLKAF) stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $155.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $155.51 to open trading. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR-A) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.54 today morning. The stock traded down 3.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.54 today morning. The stock traded down 3.74% over the session. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.52% on the day. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares fell to $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.44%.

shares fell to $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.44%. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.63 on Friday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.63 on Friday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day. Altria Group (NYSE: MO) stock hit a yearly low of $39.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $39.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.98% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $50.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.98% over the session. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock hit $46.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.98% over the course of the day. Deutsche Telekom (OTC: DTEGY) shares moved down 4.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.98 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.98 to begin trading. CNOOC (OTC: CEOHF) shares fell to $135.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%.

shares fell to $135.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%. CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 9.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 9.72%. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock hit $6.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.86% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.86% over the course of the day. Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares fell to $3.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.19%.

shares fell to $3.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.19%. Basf (OTC: BFFAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $58.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.13%. Basf (OTC: BASFY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% for the day. Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $83.56. Shares then traded down 2.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $83.56. Shares then traded down 2.24%. Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.69%. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares set a new yearly low of $45.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Heineken (OTC: HEINY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.3% on the day. VMware (NYSE: VMW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $122.63 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.6% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $122.63 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.6% on the day. Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock hit $6.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day. Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit $9.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.78% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.78% over the course of the day. Equinor (OTC: STOHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%. Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BCMXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.22% on the session. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.58% for the day. Eni (OTC: EIPAF) stock hit $24.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $24.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Eni (NYSE: E) shares hit a yearly low of $11.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. NOVATEK (OTC: NOVKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $143.00. Shares then traded down 7.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $143.00. Shares then traded down 7.14%. BMW (OTC: BMWYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $63.00. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $63.00. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). BMW (OTC: BAMXF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock hit $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.6% over the course of the day. Danone (OTC: DANOY) stock hit $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.09% over the course of the day. General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock moved down 3.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $160.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $160.13 to open trading. China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 2.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 2.85%. National Australia Bank (OTC: NABZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.45%. Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $40.44, and later moved down 2.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $40.44, and later moved down 2.97% over the session. Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. ANZ Bank (OTC: ANZBY) shares hit a yearly low of $15.89 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.89 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day. EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day. General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock moved down 3.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.78 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.78 to open trading. DBS Group Holdings (OTC: DBSDY) shares were down 2.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.21.

shares were down 2.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.21. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares were down 3.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.96.

shares were down 3.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.96. Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session. ING Groep (OTC: INGVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.30, and later moved down 1.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.30, and later moved down 1.55% over the session. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.71 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.71 to open trading. Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.36% on the session. Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) shares fell to $32.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $32.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $159.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $159.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.01% on the day. Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock hit a yearly low of $253.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $253.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% for the day. Henkel AG & Co (OTC: HENOY) stock hit $22.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day. Henkel AG & Co (OTC: HENKY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock hit a yearly low of $123.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $123.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% for the day. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares hit a yearly low of $71.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Singapore Telecom (OTC: SGAPY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.92% over the rest of the day. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.8% on the day. Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session. Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) shares were down 5.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.33.

shares were down 5.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.33. Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.44 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.6% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.44 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.6% on the day. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) stock moved down 2.06% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.06% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.64 to open trading. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares set a new yearly low of $43.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $43.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session. Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Aflac (NYSE: AFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.89%. Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.67% on the day. Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares hit a yearly low of $74.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $74.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.56% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares moved down 5.08% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.20 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.08% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.20 to begin trading. Fanuc (OTC: FANUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares hit a yearly low of $24.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit $31.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $31.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day. Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares were down 4.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.89.

shares were down 4.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.89. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares were down 2.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.83.

shares were down 2.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.83. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares fell to $63.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.87%.

shares fell to $63.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.87%. Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session. Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $121.67, and later moved down 3.05% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $121.67, and later moved down 3.05% over the session. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares fell to $12.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.

shares fell to $12.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%. China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares hit a yearly low of $37.49 today morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $37.49 today morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. VF (NYSE: VFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.86% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.86% over the rest of the day. Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTC: BDORY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.03% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.03% on the day. Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) shares were down 0.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.00.

shares were down 0.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.00. Denso (OTC: DNZOY) shares fell to $18.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%.

shares fell to $18.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%. Vivendi (OTC: VIVHY) stock hit a yearly low of $25.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day. Vivendi (OTC: VIVEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.22. Shares then traded down 4.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.22. Shares then traded down 4.36%. Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares set a new 52-week low of $90.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $90.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.6% over the session. Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.76 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.94% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.76 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.94% over the rest of the day. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock moved down 3.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to open trading. Telstra Corp (OTC: TLSYY) shares fell to $10.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%.

shares fell to $10.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $51.70, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $51.70, and later moved down 3.21% over the session. Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock hit a yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.87% for the day. China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock hit $7.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day. Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares fell to $45.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.

shares fell to $45.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%. PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $100.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.06% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $100.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.06% on the day. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were down 2.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.76.

shares were down 2.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.76. Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.62 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.62 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC: MITEY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day. Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares hit a yearly low of $64.11 today morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $64.11 today morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares hit a yearly low of $58.32 today morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $58.32 today morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.54 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.54 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $116.31. Shares then traded down 3.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $116.31. Shares then traded down 3.7%. Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.58, and later moved down 2.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.58, and later moved down 2.76% over the session. MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.32% on the day. Telenor (OTC: TELNY) shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.02 to begin trading. Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) shares hit a yearly low of $15.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session. Hyundai Motor (OTC: HYMTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.42 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.42 to begin trading. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares set a new yearly low of $76.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $76.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day. Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBF) shares set a new yearly low of $20.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $181.76. Shares then traded down 2.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $181.76. Shares then traded down 2.51%. A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) shares hit a yearly low of $957.10 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $957.10 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.84, and later moved down 4.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.84, and later moved down 4.25% over the session. Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.35 on Friday. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.35 on Friday. The stock was down 2.47% for the day. Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new yearly low of $83.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $83.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session. Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares hit a yearly low of $124.47 today morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $124.47 today morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares set a new yearly low of $139.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $139.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.73.

shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.73. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.78% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.78% over the rest of the day. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.37 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.37 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit $11.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Repsol (OTC: REPYF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) stock hit a yearly low of $19.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares were up 1.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.64.

shares were up 1.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.64. Daiwa House Industry (OTC: DWAHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $197.73.

shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $197.73. Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares set a new yearly low of $83.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $83.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session. Capgemini (OTC: CAPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $107.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.08% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $107.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.08% on the day. Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.66 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.66 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.68%. Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday. The stock was down 4.5% for the day. Atlantia (OTC: ATASY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session. Sumitomo (OTC: SSUMY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares fell to $3.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.31%.

shares fell to $3.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.31%. Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.77% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.77% over the rest of the day. OMV (OTC: OMVKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day. Akzo Nobel (OTC: AKZOY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) shares were down 8.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.43.

shares were down 8.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.43. Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) stock hit a yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% for the day. Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares set a new yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $99.34 on Friday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $99.34 on Friday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day. Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares moved down 4.49% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.49% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.12 to begin trading. Telia Company (OTC: TLSNY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.79 today morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.79 today morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) stock moved down 3.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.20 to open trading. Standard Bank Group (OTC: SGBLY) shares fell to $9.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.06%.

shares fell to $9.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.06%. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares hit a yearly low of $40.47 today morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.47 today morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session. Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.17. Shares then traded down 2.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.17. Shares then traded down 2.8%. Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $180.14 today morning. The stock traded down 2.98% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $180.14 today morning. The stock traded down 2.98% over the session. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.48.

shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.48. Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares moved down 2.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.88 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.88 to begin trading. West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $69.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $69.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $31.29. Shares then traded down 3.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $31.29. Shares then traded down 3.33%. International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares set a new yearly low of $36.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $36.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Air China (OTC: AIRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Air China (OTC: AICAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day. Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.80. Shares then traded down 6.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.80. Shares then traded down 6.35%. WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.43% over the rest of the day. ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.45% on the day. Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day. Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Friday. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Friday. The stock was down 8.97% for the day. Loews (NYSE: L) shares hit a yearly low of $44.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $44.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session. Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.79 today morning. The stock traded down 0.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.79 today morning. The stock traded down 0.72% over the session. Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares set a new yearly low of $13.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day. Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $77.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $77.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day. Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.22% on the session. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock moved down 2.11% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.11% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.26 to open trading. Informa (OTC: IFJPY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) shares hit a yearly low of $54.01 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $54.01 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session. Waters (NYSE: WAT) stock hit a yearly low of $194.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $194.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day. Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.13% on the day. Galp Energia SGPS (OTC: GLPEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.79% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.79% over the rest of the day. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day. Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $84.41.

shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $84.41. Vodacom Group (OTC: VDMCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.44%. HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.57% on the session. Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.01. Shares then traded down 4.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.01. Shares then traded down 4.65%. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock hit a yearly low of $23.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock hit a yearly low of $96.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $96.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. Suntory Beverage & Food (OTC: STBFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day. Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) shares set a new yearly low of $59.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $59.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session. Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $22.00. Shares then traded down 3.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $22.00. Shares then traded down 3.8%. Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY) stock moved down 2.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.27 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.27 to open trading. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR-B) stock moved down 3.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.47 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.47 to open trading. Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 4.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.23 to open trading. Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) stock hit a yearly low of $53.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $53.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares fell to $19.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.

shares fell to $19.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.55 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.55 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares fell to $67.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.

shares fell to $67.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%. Mowi (OTC: MHGVY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.39% on the session. Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new 52-week low of $88.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $88.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.68% over the session. China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day. Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day. Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares were down 4.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.53.

shares were down 4.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.53. CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.12% on the session. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.72 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.72 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day. Solvay (OTC: SVYSF) shares were down 4.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.00.

shares were down 4.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.00. Solvay (OTC: SOLVY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day. Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.86% on the day. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day. JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) stock hit $101.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.22% over the course of the day.

stock hit $101.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.22% over the course of the day. Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares set a new yearly low of $19.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Fosun International (OTC: FOSUF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.14 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.14 to open trading. Ocado Group (OTC: OCDGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.17, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.17, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ocado Group (OTC: OCDDY) shares fell to $13.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.59%.

shares fell to $13.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.59%. Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.63. Shares then traded down 2.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.63. Shares then traded down 2.24%. China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) stock hit a yearly low of $26.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. InterContinental Hotels (OTC: ICHGF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.02 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.02 to begin trading. InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.89% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.89% on the day. Davide Campari-Milano (OTC: DVDCF) shares fell to $8.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.

shares fell to $8.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%. Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.76% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.76% over the rest of the day. Accor (OTC: ACRFF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.08 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.08 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Accor (OTC: ACCYY) shares set a new yearly low of $35.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%. Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) shares were down 4.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.49.

shares were down 4.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.49. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day. Sinopharm Group Co (OTC: SHTDY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.64% on the session. Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) shares set a new yearly low of $46.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $46.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session. Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock moved down 5.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.20 to open trading. Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session. Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.52 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.52 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.22, and later moved down 4.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.22, and later moved down 4.5% over the session. Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $39.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $39.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session. Ageas SA (OTC: AGESY) stock hit $46.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day. Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.75% on the session. Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Burberry Group (OTC: BBRYF) stock hit $20.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $20.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.12% over the course of the day. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares hit a yearly low of $11.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $124.93. Shares then traded down 4.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $124.93. Shares then traded down 4.42%. ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. WestRock (NYSE: WRK) shares were down 3.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.72.

shares were down 3.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.72. Dassault Aviation (OTC: DUAVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,040.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,040.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.37% over the rest of the day. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.63%. NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Friday. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Friday. The stock was down 6.66% for the day. Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares set a new yearly low of $18.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session. MTN Group (OTC: MTNOY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.03% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.03% on the day. MTN Group (OTC: MTNOF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 15.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 15.17% on the session. American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares fell to $93.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.88%.

shares fell to $93.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.88%. Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CRTSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.94.

shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.94. National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares were down 4.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.31.

shares were down 4.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.31. Resona Holdings (OTC: RSNHF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares were down 2.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $115.34.

shares were down 2.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $115.34. STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.32 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.32 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.23%. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock moved down 3.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.55 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.55 to open trading. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.50, and later moved down 2.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.50, and later moved down 2.78% over the session. Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares hit a yearly low of $129.32 today morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $129.32 today morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session. Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) shares hit a yearly low of $29.27 today morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.27 today morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.56 today morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.56 today morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares were down 3.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.78.

shares were down 3.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.78. Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $227.41. Shares then traded down 3.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $227.41. Shares then traded down 3.87%. OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock hit $39.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $39.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.25% over the course of the day. US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) shares moved down 3.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.09 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.09 to begin trading. Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $72.15. Shares then traded down 4.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $72.15. Shares then traded down 4.62%. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock hit a yearly low of $143.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $143.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% for the day. CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day. South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day. UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares hit a yearly low of $36.23 today morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $36.23 today morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session. Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.09 on Friday. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.09 on Friday. The stock was down 4.77% for the day. Mediobanca (OTC: MDIBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.59%. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell to $39.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.

shares fell to $39.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%. AGL Energy (OTC: AGLXY) stock hit a yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% for the day. Grupo Bimbo (OTC: GRBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.49, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.49, and later moved down 6.25% over the session. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares fell to $117.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.

shares fell to $117.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%. Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) stock moved down 6.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.82 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.82 to open trading. Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell to $149.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.03%.

shares fell to $149.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.03%. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.93 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.93 to begin trading. Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC: RAIFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.05, and later moved down 3.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.05, and later moved down 3.07% over the session. Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 3.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 3.45% over the session. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) stock hit $51.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.

stock hit $51.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day. Odakyu Electric Railway (OTC: ODERF) shares fell to $19.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $19.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock hit $14.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day. Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day. Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock moved down 2.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.83 to open trading. DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.55% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.55% over the session. Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. Lenovo Gr (OTC: LNVGY) shares fell to $11.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.8%.

shares fell to $11.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.8%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $109.99 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $109.99 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.61 on Friday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.61 on Friday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day. Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.59% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.59% on the day. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day. National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.05. Shares then traded down 3.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.05. Shares then traded down 3.27%. Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $50.96, and later moved down 2.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $50.96, and later moved down 2.47% over the session. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day. SCOR (OTC: SCRYY) shares were down 6.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65.

shares were down 6.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65. Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.32%. Mapfre (OTC: MPFRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.24. Shares then traded down 11.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.24. Shares then traded down 11.11%. Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day. Bank of the Philippine (OTC: BPHLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.47 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.47 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 6.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.92.

shares were down 6.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.92. KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.35 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.35 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day. Covestro (OTC: COVTY) stock moved down 2.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading. Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit $53.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $53.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.32% over the course of the day. Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock moved down 5.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $151.31 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $151.31 to open trading. thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) shares moved down 10.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading. Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% for the day. Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares fell to $2.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.06%.

shares fell to $2.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.06%. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares moved down 4.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.11 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.11 to begin trading. Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.55% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.55% on the day. Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock hit $39.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.34% over the course of the day.

stock hit $39.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.34% over the course of the day. Jiangsu Expressway (OTC: JEXYY) stock hit $22.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.2% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.2% over the course of the day. Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock hit $46.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.49% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.49% over the course of the day. F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock hit a yearly low of $120.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $120.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% for the day. Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.56 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.56 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Oil Search (OTC: OISHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.11, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.11, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80 today morning. The stock traded down 3.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80 today morning. The stock traded down 3.66% over the session. Sundance Energy (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.45, and later moved down 3.44% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.45, and later moved down 3.44% over the session. Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.94 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $44.94 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares moved up 3.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $295.82 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $295.82 to begin trading. Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day. HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock moved down 1.89% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.72 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.89% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.72 to open trading. Boliden (OTC: BDNNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.02, and later moved down 6.35% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.02, and later moved down 6.35% over the session. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock moved down 5.65% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.86 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.65% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.86 to open trading. Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock hit $17.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $17.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day. TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day. Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Friday. The stock was down 8.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Friday. The stock was down 8.73% for the day. Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $38.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) shares moved down 3.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.36 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.36 to begin trading. Sumitomo Chemical (OTC: SOMMY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Friday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Friday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.24% for the day. Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.45% over the rest of the day. Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) shares fell to $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.79%.

shares fell to $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.79%. Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) shares hit a yearly low of $39.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.96 on Friday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.96 on Friday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day. Kunlun Energy Co (OTC: KUNUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69 today morning. The stock traded down 14.14% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69 today morning. The stock traded down 14.14% over the session. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day. Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day. Yamaha Motor (OTC: YAMHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day. San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $68.10. Shares then traded down 2.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $68.10. Shares then traded down 2.6%. American Campus (NYSE: ACC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $44.02. Shares then traded down 5.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $44.02. Shares then traded down 5.45%. Tokyo Electric Power (OTC: TKECF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.60, and later moved down 6.54% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.60, and later moved down 6.54% over the session. Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares fell to $11.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.23%.

shares fell to $11.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.23%. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares hit a yearly low of $81.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $81.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.56% on the day. Braskem (NYSE: BAK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.96. Shares then traded down 2.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.96. Shares then traded down 2.75%. BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $72.12, and later moved down 3.15% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $72.12, and later moved down 3.15% over the session. Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.77% over the session. Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares fell to $14.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.07%.

shares fell to $14.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.07%. HELLA Gmbh & Co (OTC: HLKHF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.30 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.30 to begin trading. Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock hit $16.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day. CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.83% on the session. Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit a yearly low of $38.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. TUI (OTC: TUIFY) shares fell to $3.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.19%.

shares fell to $3.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.19%. Metso (OTC: MXCYY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.02 to open trading. Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.51 today morning. The stock traded down 4.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.51 today morning. The stock traded down 4.08% over the session. Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares fell to $48.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.

shares fell to $48.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%. JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.12, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.12, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% for the day. Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $36.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.56% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.56% over the course of the day. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock moved down 2.3% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.3% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.14 to open trading. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.26% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.26% over the rest of the day. EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.56 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.56 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock hit a yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares moved down 4.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.85 to begin trading. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock hit $15.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.

stock hit $15.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.25%. United Tractors (OTC: PUTKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.94% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.94% on the day. Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock hit a yearly low of $96.62 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $96.62 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $36.83, and later moved down 4.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $36.83, and later moved down 4.33% over the session. Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a yearly low of $23.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares were down 2.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.56.

shares were down 2.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.56. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.28 today morning. The stock traded down 18.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.28 today morning. The stock traded down 18.51% over the session. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit $3.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day. Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.99 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.99 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day. Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $40.11. Shares then traded down 1.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $40.11. Shares then traded down 1.79%. Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.43, and later moved down 0.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.43, and later moved down 0.16% over the session. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $42.55. Shares then traded down 1.72%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $42.55. Shares then traded down 1.72%. KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.12% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.12% on the day. First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.29. Shares then traded down 3.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.29. Shares then traded down 3.99%. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock hit $7.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.79% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.79% over the course of the day. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.10. Shares then traded down 1.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.10. Shares then traded down 1.49%. Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.15 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.15 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session. Crane (NYSE: CR) stock moved down 5.39% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.47 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.39% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.47 to open trading. ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) stock moved down 4.71% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.08 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.71% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.08 to open trading. WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) shares fell to $8.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%.

shares fell to $8.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%. NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares hit a yearly low of $382.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $382.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $38.46, and later moved down 5.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $38.46, and later moved down 5.12% over the session. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares fell to $11.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%.

shares fell to $11.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock moved down 4.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $108.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $108.64 to open trading. Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.14 today morning. The stock traded down 4.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.14 today morning. The stock traded down 4.59% over the session. Yokogawa Electric (OTC: YOKEY) stock hit a yearly low of $31.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.03% for the day. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $85.13, and later moved down 2.95% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $85.13, and later moved down 2.95% over the session. Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%. Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $70.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.82%. China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $14.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% for the day. Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.68% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.68% on the day. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $70.42, and later moved down 3.29% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $70.42, and later moved down 3.29% over the session. PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $143.31, and later moved down 5.24% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $143.31, and later moved down 5.24% over the session. Maximus (NYSE: MMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $62.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $62.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.24%. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) shares hit a yearly low of $15.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares moved down 4.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.99 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.99 to begin trading. VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares moved down 6.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to begin trading. Cielo (OTC: CIOXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.39. Shares then traded down 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.39. Shares then traded down 3.95%. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock moved down 1.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $52.88 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $52.88 to open trading. Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares fell to $29.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.53%.

shares fell to $29.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.53%. CognaEducacao (OTC: COGNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 1.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 1.4%. CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day. CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) stock set a new 52-week low of $99.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $99.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.86%. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock hit a yearly low of $35.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% for the day. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares set a new 52-week low of $64.57 today morning. The stock traded down 1.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.57 today morning. The stock traded down 1.23% over the session. NSK (OTC: NPSKY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. CALBEE (OTC: CLBEY) shares fell to $6.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $6.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares set a new yearly low of $62.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $62.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day. Elekta (OTC: EKTAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.98%. Elekta (OTC: EKTAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.49% on the session. MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares hit a yearly low of $61.92 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $61.92 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Fuji Electric Co (OTC: FELTY) shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.63.

shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.63. ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day. NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session. Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.08 today morning. The stock traded down 2.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.08 today morning. The stock traded down 2.64% over the session. PLDT (NYSE: PHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.89% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.89% over the rest of the day. Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day. Alumina (OTC: AWCMF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.37% on the day. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.59%. Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.13 to open trading. F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session. Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.61% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.61% on the day. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares set a new yearly low of $53.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit $6.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.85% over the course of the day. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares moved down 2.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $264.56 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $264.56 to begin trading. Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) stock moved down 3.81% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.81% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.92 to open trading. SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day. Eurobank Ergasias (OTC: EGFEF) shares moved down 5.15% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.15% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.24 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.24 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.46% on the session. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares moved down 2.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.18 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.18 to begin trading. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares hit a yearly low of $39.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $39.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. Air France (OTC: AFLYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.63. Shares then traded down 5.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.63. Shares then traded down 5.06%. New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock hit a yearly low of $36.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $57.95. Shares then traded down 4.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $57.95. Shares then traded down 4.26%. Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.48 today morning. The stock traded down 2.57% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.48 today morning. The stock traded down 2.57% over the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.32 today morning. The stock traded down 4.19% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.32 today morning. The stock traded down 4.19% over the session. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares set a new yearly low of $37.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session. Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session. Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares fell to $23.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%.

shares fell to $23.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%. Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $67.04.

shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $67.04. Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) shares moved down 7.93% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.15 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.93% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.15 to begin trading. Alps Alpine Co (OTC: APELY) shares hit a yearly low of $29.25 today morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.25 today morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock hit a yearly low of $24.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day. National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%. United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares fell to $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.11%.

shares fell to $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.11%. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares hit a yearly low of $145.36 today morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $145.36 today morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.90 to begin trading. MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) shares were up 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.70.

shares were up 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.70. Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.71 today morning. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.71 today morning. The stock was down 5.63% on the session. Showa Denko (OTC: SHWDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $21.00, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $21.00, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Subsea 7 (OTC: SUBCY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.60 today morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.60 today morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (OTC: PPAAY) shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.89%.

shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.89%. NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.48. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.48. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.86 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.86 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session. Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.27 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.27 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.51% on the day. SBM Offshore (OTC: SBFFY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.17 on Friday. The stock was down 8.2% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.17 on Friday. The stock was down 8.2% for the day. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.43% on the session. BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) stock hit $33.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day.

stock hit $33.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.85% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.85% over the session. Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.3% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.3% over the rest of the day. Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock hit a yearly low of $65.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $52.65. Shares then traded down 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $52.65. Shares then traded down 0.92%. Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock hit $6.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.67% over the course of the day. UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.28 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.28 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day. Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.10 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.10 to open trading. Mr Price Group (OTC: MRPLY) shares moved down 6.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41 today morning. The stock traded down 4.94% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41 today morning. The stock traded down 4.94% over the session. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) stock hit $25.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $25.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Friday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Friday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day. Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares hit a yearly low of $12.15 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.15 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $98.15 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $98.15 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.15% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.15% on the day. Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Friday. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Friday. The stock was down 4.62% for the day. CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.98% for the day. Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.6%. Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares moved down 2.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.07 to begin trading. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.16 today morning. The stock traded down 0.87% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.16 today morning. The stock traded down 0.87% over the session. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock moved down 4.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $111.12 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $111.12 to open trading. South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) shares hit a yearly low of $28.49 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.49 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session. International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.3% on the day. Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock hit $31.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $31.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day. CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares were down 2.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.98.

shares were down 2.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.98. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day. Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Friday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Friday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were down 4.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $66.33.

shares were down 4.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $66.33. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.13, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.13, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.80, and later moved down 3.77% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.80, and later moved down 3.77% over the session. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares fell to $26.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.71%.

shares fell to $26.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.71%. FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares set a new yearly low of $5.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock moved down 2.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.27 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.27 to open trading. Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares were down 4.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.31.

shares were down 4.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.31. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session. NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit $21.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $21.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.35% over the course of the day. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares moved down 3.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.63. Shares then traded down 4.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.63. Shares then traded down 4.03%. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $88.04.

shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $88.04. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares hit a yearly low of $47.88 today morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $47.88 today morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session. United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock moved down 4.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.79 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.79 to open trading. Jumbo (OTC: JUMSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.73, and later moved down 12.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.73, and later moved down 12.99% over the session. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC: NPNYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.56%. First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.52, and later moved down 4.2% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.52, and later moved down 4.2% over the session. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.39% over the rest of the day. American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares hit a yearly low of $40.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.71 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $45.71 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.99 today morning. The stock traded down 1.89% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $36.99 today morning. The stock traded down 1.89% over the session. Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares moved down 3.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.71 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.71 to begin trading. Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.52% over the session. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares set a new yearly low of $14.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.49, and later moved down 0.7% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.49, and later moved down 0.7% over the session. H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock hit a yearly low of $38.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.65. Shares then traded down 4.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.65. Shares then traded down 4.83%. Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock moved down 6.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.98 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.98 to open trading. Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.40 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.40 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session. Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock moved down 2.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.80 to open trading. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.77% on the day. Almirall (OTC: LBTSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.55% on the session. PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock hit a yearly low of $23.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.18 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.48% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.18 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.48% over the rest of the day. Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.99 on Friday. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.99 on Friday. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares fell to $36.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%.

shares fell to $36.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%. California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $47.91. Shares then traded down 4.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $47.91. Shares then traded down 4.97%. Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $18.24, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $18.24, and later moved down 3.92% over the session. SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock moved down 3.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.31 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.31 to open trading. Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares were down 2.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.86.

shares were down 2.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.86. Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.3% on the session. LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock moved down 4.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.51 to open trading. Lagardere (OTC: LGDDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.24 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.24 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session. K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95 today morning. The stock traded down 2.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95 today morning. The stock traded down 2.28% over the session. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $46.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $46.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.01%. First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock moved down 4.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.75 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.75 to open trading. Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares hit a yearly low of $42.69 today morning. The stock was down 29.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.69 today morning. The stock was down 29.72% on the session. Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares set a new yearly low of $34.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.27.

shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.27. Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% on the session. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.78 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.78 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%. Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares moved down 2.45% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.82 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.45% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.82 to begin trading. Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.55 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $60.55 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock moved down 2.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.16 to open trading. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.53. Shares then traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.53. Shares then traded down 1.68%. Bombardier (OTC: BDRBF) shares moved down 4.38% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.38% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.80, and later moved down 6.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.80, and later moved down 6.84% over the session. Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares set a new yearly low of $66.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $66.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares fell to $57.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.64%.

shares fell to $57.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.64%. Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares fell to $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.7%.

shares fell to $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.7%. Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.48% on the day. Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.54% on the day. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved down 7.77% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.77% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to begin trading. Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit $38.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $38.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day. Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares fell to $15.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%.

shares fell to $15.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.34. Shares then traded down 7.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.34. Shares then traded down 7.26%. Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.43 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.43 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.13% over the rest of the day. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares set a new yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.37% on the session. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares set a new yearly low of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.05% on the day. Rothschild & Co (OTC: PIEJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.64 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.64 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.35, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.35, and later moved down 1.84% over the session. Greif (NYSE: GEF-B) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.84 on Friday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.84 on Friday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%. Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO-A) shares were down 1.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.96.

shares were down 1.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.96. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.19%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares hit a yearly low of $20.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.31 today morning. The stock traded down 2.87% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.31 today morning. The stock traded down 2.87% over the session. PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.61, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.61, and later moved down 3.45% over the session. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) stock hit $35.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $35.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares moved down 0.06% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.66 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.06% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.66 to begin trading. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.77. Shares then traded down 7.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.77. Shares then traded down 7.11%. Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session. Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock hit a yearly low of $27.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $27.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%. Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.46 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.46 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day. Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares hit a yearly low of $7.04 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.04 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.96, and later moved down 1.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.96, and later moved down 1.19% over the session. Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.63 today morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.63 today morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.21%. Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock moved down 4.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading. Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day. Stella-Jones (OTC: STLJF) stock hit a yearly low of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% for the day. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.68 to begin trading. Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock moved down 4.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to open trading. Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares hit a yearly low of $16.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $198.58 today morning. The stock traded down 4.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $198.58 today morning. The stock traded down 4.23% over the session. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.00, and later moved down 2.58% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.00, and later moved down 2.58% over the session. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session. Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares were down 2.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.21.

shares were down 2.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.21. PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.67% on the session. Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.88 on Friday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.88 on Friday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.17 today morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.17 today morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock moved down 5.09% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.09% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to open trading. Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.52% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.52% over the session. Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares moved down 8.42% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.39 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.42% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.39 to begin trading. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) stock hit a yearly low of $70.76 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $70.76 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.86 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.86 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.76%. Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.90 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.90 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day. OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares moved down 2.39% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.39% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to begin trading. Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.24 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $58.24 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session. Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.41. Shares then traded down 2.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.41. Shares then traded down 2.44%. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.29% over the rest of the day. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.13. Shares then traded down 2.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.13. Shares then traded down 2.32%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares were down 4.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.56.

shares were down 4.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.56. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell to $33.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.1%.

shares fell to $33.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.1%. Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares fell to $3.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.63%.

shares fell to $3.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.63%. Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) stock moved down 5.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.64 to open trading. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock moved down 2.96% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.68 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.96% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.68 to open trading. Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.39%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.39%. TAV Havalimanlari Hldg (OTC: TAVHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.48% on the session. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03 today morning. The stock traded down 2.36% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03 today morning. The stock traded down 2.36% over the session. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.86% over the session. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares fell to $13.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.98%.

shares fell to $13.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.98%. Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares fell to $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%.

shares fell to $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%. KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) shares fell to $32.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.63%.

shares fell to $32.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.63%. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day. PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day. S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock moved down 2.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.27 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.27 to open trading. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares were down 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.67.

shares were down 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.67. Petrofac (OTC: POFCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.47.

shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.47. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%. Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $86.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $86.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.18, and later moved down 2.49% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.18, and later moved down 2.49% over the session. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.96 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.96 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.28% over the rest of the day. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session. United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.38, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.38, and later moved down 3.21% over the session. Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares hit a yearly low of $15.03 today morning. The stock was down 15.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.03 today morning. The stock was down 15.97% on the session. First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) stock hit $25.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.83% over the course of the day.

stock hit $25.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.83% over the course of the day. Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.27, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.27, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock moved down 2.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.81 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.81 to open trading. US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $101.41 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $101.41 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day. Sims (OTC: SMSMY) stock hit $6.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.11% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.11% over the course of the day. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%. Laurentian Bank (OTC: LRCDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.82% over the session. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.88. Shares then traded down 1.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.88. Shares then traded down 1.52%. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.85 on Friday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.85 on Friday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Friday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Friday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day. Linx (NYSE: LINX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.55. Shares then traded down 5.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.55. Shares then traded down 5.58%. RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares moved down 1.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.10 to begin trading. First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.90.

shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.90. SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) shares fell to $81.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.2%.

shares fell to $81.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.2%. TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.87. Shares then traded down 3.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.87. Shares then traded down 3.32%. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares hit a yearly low of $19.22 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.22 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares were down 2.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.05.

shares were down 2.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.05. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.84% on the session. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.42 on Friday. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.42 on Friday. The stock was down 2.67% for the day. 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day. CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.12, and later moved down 3.2% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.12, and later moved down 3.2% over the session. Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $28.38, and later moved down 3.08% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $28.38, and later moved down 3.08% over the session. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) stock moved down 4.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.90 to open trading. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.73 to begin trading. Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.01%. D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) stock moved down 10.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $30.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%. FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares hit a yearly low of $47.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $47.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.55, and later moved up 0.93% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.55, and later moved up 0.93% over the session. Universal (NYSE: UVV) stock hit a yearly low of $48.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% for the day. PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.16% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.16% over the session. OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) stock moved down 5.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to open trading. OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) shares were down 10.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56.

shares were down 10.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56. Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Friday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Friday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock hit $21.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.17% over the course of the day.

stock hit $21.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.17% over the course of the day. Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.95 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.95 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) stock moved down 3.69% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.55 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.69% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.55 to open trading. US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares set a new yearly low of $42.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $42.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session. Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares fell to $6.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.

shares fell to $6.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) stock hit $3.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.71% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.71% over the course of the day. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $33.84, and later moved down 1.91% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $33.84, and later moved down 1.91% over the session. Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.30 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.30 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day. Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares moved down 6.8% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.8% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares moved down 1.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.45 to begin trading. Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares were down 6.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37.

shares were down 6.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock hit $46.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.39% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.39% over the course of the day. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) shares set a new yearly low of $16.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) stock moved down 1.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.14 to open trading. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares moved down 5.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.53 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.53 to begin trading. Salzgitter (OTC: SZGPY) stock moved down 1.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.56 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.56 to open trading. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.98% on the session. First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock hit a yearly low of $32.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% for the day. Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock hit $0.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.22.

shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.22. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares fell to $9.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.4%.

shares fell to $9.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.4%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.81% on the day. Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares hit a yearly low of $15.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.11% on the day. Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.36, and later moved down 2.54% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.36, and later moved down 2.54% over the session. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.26% on the day. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares fell to $15.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.48%.

shares fell to $15.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.48%. Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares moved down 1.86% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.59 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.86% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.59 to begin trading. The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock hit $29.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.

stock hit $29.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day. Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock moved down 2.02% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.70 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.02% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.70 to open trading. MTY Food Group (OTC: MTYFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $37.24, and later moved down 0.3% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $37.24, and later moved down 0.3% over the session. United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares fell to $40.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.28%.

shares fell to $40.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.28%. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares fell to $35.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.82%.

shares fell to $35.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.82%. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares fell to $16.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.

shares fell to $16.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) stock moved down 0.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.22 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.22 to open trading. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 2.02%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 2.02%. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.16% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.16% over the session. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day. National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $232.46 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $232.46 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.98. Shares then traded down 1.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.98. Shares then traded down 1.26%. Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) stock hit $4.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.99 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.99 to begin trading. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares set a new yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.86% on the session. SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.68 today morning. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.68 today morning. The stock was down 6.66% on the session. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock hit a yearly low of $23.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.10 today morning. The stock traded up 0.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.10 today morning. The stock traded up 0.5% over the session. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%. Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $25.10, and later moved down 2.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $25.10, and later moved down 2.07% over the session. National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares moved down 5.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.73 to begin trading. Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 5.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 5.13%. OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day. Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.11%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.11%. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell to $16.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.23%.

shares fell to $16.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.23%. Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares fell to $15.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.46%.

shares fell to $15.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.46%. MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock hit $40.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $40.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.61% over the course of the day. John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. Westshore Terminals Inv (OTC: WTSHF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares fell to $12.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.32%.

shares fell to $12.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.32%. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $1.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.77%.

shares fell to $1.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.77%. CTS (NYSE: CTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.73 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.73 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock hit a yearly low of $32.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% for the day. MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.88 today morning. The stock traded down 6.99% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.88 today morning. The stock traded down 6.99% over the session. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.75. Shares then traded down 4.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.75. Shares then traded down 4.19%. Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) shares hit a yearly low of $20.93 today morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.93 today morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.14% on the day. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.00, and later moved up 2.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.00, and later moved up 2.66% over the session. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) shares fell to $10.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.61%.

shares fell to $10.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.61%. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.84%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares fell to $16.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%.

shares fell to $16.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.70.

shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.70. MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares were down 2.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.31.

shares were down 2.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock moved down 2.35% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.35% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares fell to $30.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.61%.

shares fell to $30.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.61%. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.98. Shares then traded down 1.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.98. Shares then traded down 1.14%. Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock moved down 2.95% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.95% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.64 to open trading. Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.99, and later moved down 1.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.99, and later moved down 1.57% over the session. SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 3.1% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 3.1% over the session. Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares moved down 3.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to begin trading. Astronics (OTC: ATROB) shares fell to $19.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%.

shares fell to $19.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%. Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.84% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.84% over the rest of the day. Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.12 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.12 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock moved up 0.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.87 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.87 to open trading. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. On The Beach Group (OTC: OOBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.76% on the day. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $33.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.92 today morning. The stock traded down 1.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.92 today morning. The stock traded down 1.56% over the session. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session. Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65 today morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.65 today morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session. Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) shares were down 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.83.

shares were down 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.83. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares set a new yearly low of $15.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) stock hit a yearly low of $44.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $44.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares were down 5.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.98.

shares were down 5.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.98. TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares were down 3.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.03.

shares were down 3.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.03. BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.03. Shares then traded down 3.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.03. Shares then traded down 3.43%. Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.69% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.69% on the day. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares hit a yearly low of $21.59 today morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.59 today morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.42 on Friday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.42 on Friday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day. Resolute Mining (OTC: RMGGY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock moved down 0.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.78 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.78 to open trading. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock moved down 13.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.42 to open trading. Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.83%. Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.17.

shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.17. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) stock hit $29.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $29.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.53% over the course of the day. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.62 today morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.62 today morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.13 today morning. The stock traded down 1.38% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.13 today morning. The stock traded down 1.38% over the session. Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit $7.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.01% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.01% over the course of the day. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.75, and later moved down 5.56% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.75, and later moved down 5.56% over the session. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares moved down 4.28% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.28% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.68 to begin trading. Diversified Gas & Oil (OTC: DGAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares set a new yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares hit a yearly low of $16.28 today morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.28 today morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session. Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.09 today morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.09 today morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) stock moved down 4.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares fell to $16.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.38%.

shares fell to $16.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.38%. ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $46.35. Shares then traded down 3.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $46.35. Shares then traded down 3.91%. MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day. Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) stock hit $6.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.43% over the course of the day. CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) stock moved down 2.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.83 to open trading. Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) stock hit $8.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.58% on the session. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares moved down 2.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.43 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.43 to begin trading. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.03, and later moved down 2.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.03, and later moved down 2.19% over the session. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Friday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Friday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Friday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Friday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day. Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares hit a yearly low of $28.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $28.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session. BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% for the day. Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.49. Shares then traded down 3.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.49. Shares then traded down 3.96%. Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares set a new yearly low of $17.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 0.12%. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit a yearly low of $28.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock hit $9.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.05% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.05% over the course of the day. Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day. 888 Holdings (OTC: EIHDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.47, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.47, and later moved down 1.69% over the session. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock hit a yearly low of $15.67 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.67 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% for the day. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) stock hit $13.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.94% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.94% over the course of the day. REV Group (NYSE: REVG) shares were down 2.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.75.

shares were down 2.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.75. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares set a new yearly low of $29.15 this morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.15 this morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session. Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares hit a yearly low of $16.63 today morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.63 today morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session. Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.22% over the session. Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock moved down 3.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.24 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.24 to open trading. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.33, and later moved down 3.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.33, and later moved down 3.78% over the session. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares were down 3.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.

shares were down 3.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96. DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) stock moved down 1.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.26 to open trading. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.17% on the day. Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares fell to $11.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%.

shares fell to $11.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.62 on Friday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.62 on Friday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day. National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) shares hit a yearly low of $80.03 today morning. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $80.03 today morning. The stock was down 8.34% on the session. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares fell to $12.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.36%.

shares fell to $12.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.36%. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.23% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.23% over the rest of the day. Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.26%. Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares hit a yearly low of $5.51 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.51 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares were down 3.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.51.

shares were down 3.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.51. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.53 today morning. The stock traded down 0.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.53 today morning. The stock traded down 0.81% over the session. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) shares were down 2.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.79.

shares were down 2.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.79. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.68% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.68% on the day. First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day. Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.88 today morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.88 today morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) shares set a new yearly low of $20.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.96% on the session. People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) stock hit a yearly low of $24.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% for the day. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were down 2.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.51.

shares were down 2.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.51. Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session. India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a yearly low of $18.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day. First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares moved down 4.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Nuveen High Income Nov (NYSE: JHB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock hit a yearly low of $32.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% for the day. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.24. Shares then traded down 5.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.24. Shares then traded down 5.88%. Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.2% on the session. One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.56% on the day. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) stock hit a yearly low of $18.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% for the day. Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) stock hit $4.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.72% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.72% over the course of the day. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.01. Shares then traded down 5.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.01. Shares then traded down 5.11%. FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.67% on the session. Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.43, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.43, and later moved down 1.27% over the session. MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.96, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.96, and later moved down 0.12% over the session. Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.69% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.69% over the course of the day. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day. China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.34 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.34 to begin trading. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% for the day. First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock hit a yearly low of $26.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares moved down 2.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.45 to begin trading. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session. McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 8.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 8.8%. Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) stock moved down 6.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.16 to open trading. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day. CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session. Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.11% over the rest of the day. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.19 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.19 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.63%. FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) stock hit a yearly low of $44.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $44.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 35.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 35.0% on the day. Team (NYSE: TISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.43% on the day. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.24% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.24% over the session. Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock moved down 4.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.54 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.54 to open trading. Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock moved down 3.83% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.12 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.83% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.12 to open trading. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.92 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.92 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.77% on the day. NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.44 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.44 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Friday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Friday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session. Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares moved down 3.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.10 to begin trading. Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.54%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares fell to $24.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.55%.

shares fell to $24.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.55%. Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-B) shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.00 to begin trading. PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares were down 5.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.52.

shares were down 5.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.52. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.22% on the session. Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.21, and later moved down 2.29% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.21, and later moved down 2.29% over the session. Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.65% over the session. Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.12% over the course of the day. American National (NASDAQ: AMNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.06 today morning. The stock traded down 4.43% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.06 today morning. The stock traded down 4.43% over the session. Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.88% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.88% over the rest of the day. Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Friday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Friday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day. Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.99% over the course of the day. Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) shares fell to $9.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.15%.

shares fell to $9.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.15%. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.71, and later moved up 0.17% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.71, and later moved up 0.17% over the session. First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) shares moved down 3.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.09 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.09 to begin trading. Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.61 today morning. The stock traded down 0.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $23.61 today morning. The stock traded down 0.77% over the session. Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.82 today morning. The stock traded down 1.91% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.82 today morning. The stock traded down 1.91% over the session. Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares set a new yearly low of $15.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. BlackRock Utility Infra (NYSE: BUI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.63. Shares then traded down 4.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.63. Shares then traded down 4.92%. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33 today morning. The stock traded down 10.16% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33 today morning. The stock traded down 10.16% over the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) shares hit a yearly low of $14.69 today morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.69 today morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.33% on the day. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.20 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.20 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session. American Hotel Income (OTC: AHOTF) shares fell to $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%.

shares fell to $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day. PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.79% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.79% over the session. Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.09% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.09% over the session. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.55. Shares then traded down 2.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.55. Shares then traded down 2.79%. Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit a yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% for the day. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.84% on the day. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 2.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 2.9% over the session. Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.95% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.95% on the day. Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares set a new yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a yearly low of $7.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock moved down 4.44% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.73 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.44% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.73 to open trading. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE: GPM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.41% on the session. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72 today morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.72 today morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $19.70, and later moved down 0.79% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $19.70, and later moved down 0.79% over the session. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.57% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.57% on the day. HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session. Fidus Inv (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares moved down 0.58% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.30 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.58% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.30 to begin trading. Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 3.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 3.07% over the session. Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.13 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.13 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.01% on the session. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.66%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day. Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares were down 1.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.64.

shares were down 1.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.64. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock moved down 1.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.70 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.70 to open trading. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.40. Shares then traded down 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.40. Shares then traded down 0.75%. Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC: TNEYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday. The stock was down 17.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday. The stock was down 17.83% for the day. Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.29 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.29 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.37%.

shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.37%. Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Friday. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Friday. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%. Citizens (NYSE: CIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.10.

shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.10. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares were down 1.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.72.

shares were down 1.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.72. BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares fell to $7.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%.

shares fell to $7.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%. Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) shares fell to $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.61%.

shares fell to $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.61%. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 3.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 3.65%. Circassia Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CSSPF) shares fell to $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.4%.

shares fell to $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.4%. Dividend 15 Split (OTC: DVSPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) shares fell to $11.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.68%.

shares fell to $11.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.68%. Golden Star Resources (AMEX: GSS) stock hit $2.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.04% over the course of the day. EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day. Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.86 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.86 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session. Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) shares hit a yearly low of $56.88 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.88 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares moved down 1.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares fell to $14.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.82%.

shares fell to $14.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.82%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.35.

shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.35. Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares moved down 2.36% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.96 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.36% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.96 to begin trading. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 7.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 7.08%. P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) shares moved down 7.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.40 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.40 to begin trading. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) stock moved down 1.77% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.77% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.92 to open trading. Clough Global Opps (AMEX: GLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.32, and later moved down 3.34% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.32, and later moved down 3.34% over the session. Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day. Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares moved down 7.87% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.87% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 14.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 14.64% over the session. First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%. Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%. Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.90, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.90, and later moved down 2.71% over the session. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock hit a yearly low of $17.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% for the day. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.15% over the rest of the day. Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.64% on the day. North American (NYSE: NOA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day. Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares fell to $58.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.64%.

shares fell to $58.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.64%. MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day. Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.51. Shares then traded down 5.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.51. Shares then traded down 5.36%. Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.22 today morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.22 today morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session. Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.40.

shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.40. ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) shares moved up 0.19% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.78 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.19% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.78 to begin trading. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.42.

shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.42. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) stock hit $14.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.28% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.28% over the course of the day. Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares fell to $2.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.36%.

shares fell to $2.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.36%. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock hit $7.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day. Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% for the day. MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.3%. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.21, and later moved down 1.53% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.21, and later moved down 1.53% over the session. Premier Gold Mines (OTC: PIRGF) shares fell to $0.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.92%.

shares fell to $0.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.92%. Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day. LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) shares hit a yearly low of $16.07 today morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.07 today morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.00. Shares then traded down 0.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.00. Shares then traded down 0.83%. Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares moved down 0.03% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.03% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares were up 1.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85.

shares were up 1.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85. Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) stock hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.16% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.16% over the course of the day. Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) shares fell to $21.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.

shares fell to $21.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%. Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.45% on the day. Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock hit $0.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.88% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.88% over the course of the day. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 9.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 9.13% for the day. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) shares moved down 4.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.41 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.41 to begin trading. Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares fell to $0.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.62%.

shares fell to $0.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.62%. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% for the day. Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session. First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.83. Shares then traded down 3.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.83. Shares then traded down 3.66%. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.34% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.34% on the day. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) stock hit $12.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day. Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares moved down 1.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.61 to begin trading. Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.6% on the session. NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) stock hit $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day. Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.38 today morning. The stock was down 6.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.38 today morning. The stock was down 6.29% on the session. Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.73% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.73% over the rest of the day. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit $9.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.86% on the day. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) shares moved down 3.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to begin trading. FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Friday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Friday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day. Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day. Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE: TEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.91% on the day. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.87 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.87 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.88%. Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares fell to $10.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%.

shares fell to $10.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%. Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $27.57, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $27.57, and later moved down 0.97% over the session. Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) stock moved down 4.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.36 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.36 to open trading. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE: JDD) stock hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) shares set a new yearly low of $19.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.14 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.14 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.27% on the day. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% for the day. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day. Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) shares were down 10.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.32.

shares were down 10.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.32. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.42 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.42 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day. Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.38%. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.0% over the rest of the day. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares moved down 0.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.10 to begin trading. Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTC: ABGSF) shares moved down 18.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading.

shares moved down 18.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) shares set a new yearly low of $23.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.25% on the session. Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66 today morning. The stock traded down 5.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66 today morning. The stock traded down 5.35% over the session. Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day. Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) shares moved down 4.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to begin trading. GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.66 today morning. The stock traded down 2.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.66 today morning. The stock traded down 2.92% over the session. Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.33% over the rest of the day. Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC: PZRIF) shares were down 6.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.67.

shares were down 6.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.67. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.26%. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.3% over the session. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares moved down 13.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading.

shares moved down 13.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading. Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.90.

shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.90. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares were down 1.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.88.

shares were down 1.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.88. Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares moved down 4.82% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.82% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.21% on the day. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) shares fell to $15.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $15.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session. Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% on the session. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day. Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.47% on the session. Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) shares fell to $6.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.61%.

shares fell to $6.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.61%. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) stock hit $8.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day. MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares hit a yearly low of $9.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.96. Shares then traded up 1.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.96. Shares then traded up 1.51%. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. Nuveen High Income 2020 (NYSE: JHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.25% on the session. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell to $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.49%.

shares fell to $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.49%. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $14.25. Shares then traded down 3.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $14.25. Shares then traded down 3.44%. OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.01, and later moved down 2.11% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.01, and later moved down 2.11% over the session. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.11% over the rest of the day. IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.62. Shares then traded down 22.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.62. Shares then traded down 22.94%. Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 3.84% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 3.84% over the session. GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) shares set a new yearly low of $9.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) stock hit $14.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.93. Shares then traded down 3.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.93. Shares then traded down 3.23%. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.34% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.34% over the rest of the day. Kentucky Bancshares (OTC: KTYB) shares set a new yearly low of $22.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. QNB (OTC: QNBC) shares were down 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.35.

shares were down 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.35. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day. Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.26% over the course of the day. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares were down 0.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.30.

shares were down 0.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.30. BonTerra Resources (OTC: BONXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 13.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 13.33% over the session. Clough Global Equity (AMEX: GLQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.39% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.39% on the day. Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.

shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock moved down 7.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.21 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.21 to open trading. Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) shares fell to $10.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.52%.

shares fell to $10.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.52%. Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.69, and later moved down 3.95% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.69, and later moved down 3.95% over the session. SolarWindow Technologies (OTC: WNDW) stock hit $2.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.6% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.6% over the course of the day. Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day. PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day. Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day. GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.09, and later moved down 3.15% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.09, and later moved down 3.15% over the session. Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares moved down 3.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.22 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.22 to begin trading. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day. EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.4%. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%. StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.38% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.38% on the day. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.28% on the day. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) stock hit a yearly low of $13.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) stock moved down 7.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading. Intercure (OTC: IRCLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares fell to $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%.

shares fell to $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%. Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.57 on Friday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.57 on Friday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) stock moved down 7.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.77 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.77 to open trading. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new yearly low of $14.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session. ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.77% over the session. Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session. Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares moved down 4.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. CBB Bancorp (OTC: CBBI) stock hit a yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.15% over the course of the day. Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.23% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.23% on the day. White Gold (OTC: WHGOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.32% on the session. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) stock moved down 15.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to open trading.

stock moved down 15.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to open trading. Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) shares were down 0.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65.

shares were down 0.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65. Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) stock hit a yearly low of $17.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% for the day. First Mining Gold (OTC: FFMGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.2% on the session. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.36 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.87% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.36 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.87% on the day. Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 9.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 9.55% over the session. Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 12.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 12.2%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.80.

shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.80. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock hit $1.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.09% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.09% over the course of the day. Regulus Resources (OTC: RGLSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.51% over the rest of the day. Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.76, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.76, and later moved down 1.13% over the session. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.10. Shares then traded up 0.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.10. Shares then traded up 0.88%. CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.5% over the session. AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares moved down 1.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.53 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.53 to begin trading. Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%. Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 1.72% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 1.72% over the session. Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 4.21% for the day. XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) stock moved down 1.37% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.37% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.92 to open trading. Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% for the day. U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.00, and later moved down 2.91% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.00, and later moved down 2.91% over the session. Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock moved down 3.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.67%. United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) stock hit a yearly low of $15.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% for the day. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.95% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.95% over the session. Excellon Resources (OTC: EXLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day. First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares fell to $5.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.12%.

shares fell to $5.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.12%. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $2.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.4% over the course of the day. Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares were down 5.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.10.

shares were down 5.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.10. O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 14.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 14.14% on the session. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.52% on the day. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.11% over the rest of the day. Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.54.

shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.54. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% for the day. ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. Pulse Seismic (OTC: PLSDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.62% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.62% over the rest of the day. Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.63% over the rest of the day. Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) stock moved down 17.86% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.03 to open trading.

stock moved down 17.86% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.03 to open trading. John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.30 today morning. The stock traded down 5.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.30 today morning. The stock traded down 5.74% over the session. Clough Global Div & Inc (AMEX: GLV) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%. Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.99% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.99% on the day. Talga Resources (OTC: TLGRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares hit a yearly low of $10.96 today morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.96 today morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session. Kraken Robotics (OTC: KRKNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 13.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 13.81% on the session. Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. Adventus Mining (OTC: ADVZF) shares moved down 17.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading.

shares moved down 17.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.42% on the session. CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session. Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.62%. Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares moved down 1.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading. Accord Financial (OTC: ACCFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day. Burnham Hldgs (OTC: BURCA) stock hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.72% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.72% over the course of the day. Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.4% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.4% on the day. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 3.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 3.28%. Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 14.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 14.29%. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 1.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 1.38% over the session. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61 today morning. The stock traded down 5.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61 today morning. The stock traded down 5.59% over the session. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day. Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day. Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.84%. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Friday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Friday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session. Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.1% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.1% over the rest of the day. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) stock moved down 7.15% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.88 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.15% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.88 to open trading. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell to $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.

shares fell to $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.5% on the session. Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38 today morning. The stock traded down 4.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38 today morning. The stock traded down 4.8% over the session. Netlist (OTC: NLST) shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 43.64%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 43.64%. OneSoft Solutions (OTC: OSSIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares were down 5.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63.

shares were down 5.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63. Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) shares were down 3.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.

shares were down 3.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares moved down 1.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.83 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.83 to begin trading. Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.8% for the day. RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares were down 5.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.28.

shares were down 5.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.28. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 0.97% over the session. Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.25, and later moved down 13.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.25, and later moved down 13.46% over the session. OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) shares moved down 2.56% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.56% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to begin trading. Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares were down 4.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.43.

shares were down 4.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.43. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares fell to $3.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.

shares fell to $3.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%. Puration (OTC: PURA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 23.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 23.48%. Voya International High (NYSE: IID) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session. FBR (OTC: FBRKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% for the day. 1st Capital Bank (OTC: FISB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.4% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.4% over the rest of the day. Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 8.23% for the day. UEX (OTC: UEXCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded up 7.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded up 7.38%. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.95, and later moved down 4.04% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.95, and later moved down 4.04% over the session. ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock moved down 20.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 20.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading. 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTC: FCOB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.11% on the day. Ardea Resources (OTC: ARRRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 20.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 20.29% on the session. Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day. DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading. Deep Yellow (OTC: DYLLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 18.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 18.79% on the session. GoviEx Uranium (OTC: GVXXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.06.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.06. 5G Networks (OTC: FNGWF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 11.29% on the session. L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.0% on the session. MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 17.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 17.79% for the day. Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.4%.

shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.4%. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock hit $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.9% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.9% over the course of the day. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock hit a yearly low of $11.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. AYR Strategies (OTC: AYRSF) stock hit $7.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.27% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.27% over the course of the day. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54 today morning. The stock traded down 12.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54 today morning. The stock traded down 12.72% over the session. Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.31% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.31% on the day. Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares were down 32.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.

shares were down 32.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06. Australian Mines (OTC: AMSLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 14.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 14.63% over the session. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.66% over the rest of the day. Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.47% on the session. Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) shares moved down 7.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) shares were down 2.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47.

shares were down 2.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47. HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.12% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.12% on the day. Reserve Petroleum (OTC: RSRV) shares set a new yearly low of $185.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $185.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session. TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares hit a yearly low of $10.44 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.44 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Bannerman Resources (OTC: BNNLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session. Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.71 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.71 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session. VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.26% on the day. The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.43% on the day. Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 14.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 14.58% on the session. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock moved down 1.87% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.87% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to open trading. United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) stock hit $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.7% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.7% over the course of the day. SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 9.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 9.92%. Dunxin Financial Holdings (AMEX: DXF) shares fell to $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.

shares fell to $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%. Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock moved down 16.04% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.

stock moved down 16.04% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 13.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 13.25% for the day. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 6.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 6.81% over the session. China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.57, and later moved down 7.94% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.57, and later moved down 7.94% over the session. Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.7% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.7% over the course of the day. Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day. ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12. Lekoil (OTC: LEKOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session. Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock hit $0.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.0% over the course of the day. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.32, and later moved down 17.47% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.32, and later moved down 17.47% over the session. Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Mirasol Resources (OTC: MRZLF) shares moved up 0.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 15.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 15.57% on the session. Defiance Silver (OTC: DNCVF) shares moved down 17.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 17.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares were down 7.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63.

shares were down 7.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63. Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%. Sirios Resources (OTC: SIREF) shares fell to $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.57%.

shares fell to $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.57%. NGE Capital (OTC: NGELF) stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 32.29% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 32.29% over the course of the day. Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day. Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell to $2.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.18%.

shares fell to $2.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.18%. Silver Bull Resources (OTC: SVBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.84%. Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 9.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 9.19% for the day. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.38% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.38% on the day. Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 18.58% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 18.58% over the session. Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC: CBBHF) shares were down 31.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.

shares were down 31.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day. Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock hit $0.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.67% over the course of the day. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares moved down 2.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares were down 33.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 33.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading. MJ Holdings (OTC: MJNE) shares were up 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.

shares were up 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares hit a yearly low of $1.25 today morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25 today morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session. McCoy Global (OTC: MCCRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 47.88% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 47.88% over the rest of the day. Razor Energy (OTC: RZREF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Blue Sky Uranium (OTC: BKUCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 31.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 31.03% over the rest of the day. FluroTech (OTC: FLURF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was up 4.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was up 4.92% on the session. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 3.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading. Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.44. Shares then traded down 11.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.44. Shares then traded down 11.77%. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Balincan USA (OTC: BCNN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.91% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.91% over the session. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.55%. Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 19.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 19.05% on the session. Kaya Holdings (OTC: KAYS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% for the day. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) stock hit $16.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day. Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%. HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTC: HHBT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day. Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock hit $0.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.57% over the course of the day. Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares were up 657.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41.

shares were up 657.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41. Ventura Cannabis (OTC: CVHIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 14.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 14.72% over the rest of the day. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved down 10.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. Basic Energy Servs (OTC: BASX) shares fell to $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.33%.

shares fell to $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.33%. Marijuana Co of America (OTC: MCOA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day. NV Gold (OTC: NVGLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.63% on the session. Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. Peloton Minerals (OTC: PMCCF) shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.24%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.24%. SCI Engineered Materials (OTC: SCIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Viva Gold (OTC: VAUCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 28.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 28.21% over the rest of the day. X-Terra Resources (OTC: XTRRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%. Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 26.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 26.14% on the session. Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTC: SCBH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $17.30. Shares then traded down 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $17.30. Shares then traded down 0.12%. ALX Resources (OTC: ALXEF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 45.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 45.65% for the day. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%. Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.75. Shares then traded down 8.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.75. Shares then traded down 8.84%. Relevium Technologies (OTC: RLLVF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 54.84% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 54.84% over the course of the day. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session. Myomo (AMEX: MYO) shares fell to $4.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.62%.

shares fell to $4.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.62%. Gainey Capital (OTC: GNYPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day. Nexeon MedSystems (OTC: NXNN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 43.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 43.33% on the session. Marifil Mines (OTC: MFMLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.62% on the day. A I S Resources (OTC: AISSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.62%. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day. Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 10.96% for the day. Pioneer Energy Services (OTC: PESX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 3.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 3.23% over the session. Goliath Resources (OTC: GOTRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 52.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 52.19% over the session. EastWest Bioscience (OTC: HBOSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Key Energy Services (OTC: KEGX) shares were down 11.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

shares were down 11.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08. Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Valterra Resource (OTC: VRSCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved up 4.53% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved up 4.53% over the session. Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.08% over the rest of the day. Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was up 7.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was up 7.33% for the day. Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.18% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.18% over the course of the day. Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. THT Heat Transfer Tech (OTC: THTI) stock hit $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTC: JBZY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day. Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Eyes on the Go (OTC: AXCG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session. Northsight Capital (OTC: NCAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.33%. Altair Resources (OTC: AAEEF) shares fell to $0.0044 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.44%.

shares fell to $0.0044 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.44%. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session. Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0021. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0021. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%. Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.