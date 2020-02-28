Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 10:16am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 1492 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).
  • Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 657.97% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.66 on Friday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
  • Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) stock hit $53.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.62% over the course of the day.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $41.26 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session.
  • Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock moved down 2.76% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.49 to open trading.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.19, and later moved down 2.63% over the session.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares fell to $42.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit a yearly low of $21.90 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) stock hit a yearly low of $21.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares were down 3.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.39.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $38.72 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
  • Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $277.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $49.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $82.16 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Unilever (NYSE: UN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $52.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $56.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $56.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day.
  • HSBC Holdings (OTC: HBCYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.73. Shares then traded down 0.92%.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.19 today morning. The stock traded down 2.34% over the session.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares hit a yearly low of $38.39 today morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.27% over the rest of the day.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $126.82.
  • Total (OTC: TTFNF) stock moved down 2.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.83 to open trading.
  • Total (NYSE: TOT) shares hit a yearly low of $41.82 today morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
  • BP (NYSE: BP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.22% on the day.
  • Airbus (OTC: EADSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.71 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Airbus (OTC: EADSF) stock hit a yearly low of $118.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.75% for the day.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares set a new yearly low of $36.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) stock hit $51.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.63% over the course of the day.
  • Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $215.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.8% over the rest of the day.
  • Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.
  • Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $34.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Volkswagen (OTC: VLKAF) stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $155.51 to open trading.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR-A) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.54 today morning. The stock traded down 3.74% over the session.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.52% on the day.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares fell to $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.44%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.63 on Friday. The stock was down 1.97% for the day.
  • Altria Group (NYSE: MO) stock hit a yearly low of $39.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.97 today morning. The stock traded down 1.98% over the session.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) stock hit $46.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.98% over the course of the day.
  • Deutsche Telekom (OTC: DTEGY) shares moved down 4.02% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.98 to begin trading.
  • CNOOC (OTC: CEOHF) shares fell to $135.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.96%.
  • CNOOC (NYSE: CEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 9.72%.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock hit $6.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.86% over the course of the day.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) shares fell to $3.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.19%.
  • Basf (OTC: BFFAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.13%.
  • Basf (OTC: BASFY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.
  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $83.56. Shares then traded down 2.24%.
  • Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.69%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) shares set a new yearly low of $45.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • Heineken (OTC: HEINY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.3% on the day.
  • VMware (NYSE: VMW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $122.63 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.6% on the day.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock hit $6.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.41% over the course of the day.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock hit $9.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.78% over the course of the day.
  • Equinor (OTC: STOHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.20 on Friday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BCMXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.22% on the session.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.29 on Friday. The stock was down 2.58% for the day.
  • Eni (OTC: EIPAF) stock hit $24.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Eni (NYSE: E) shares hit a yearly low of $11.87 today morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
  • NOVATEK (OTC: NOVKY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $143.00. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
  • BMW (OTC: BMWYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $63.00. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • BMW (OTC: BAMXF) shares set a new yearly low of $21.02 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock hit $45.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.6% over the course of the day.
  • Danone (OTC: DANOY) stock hit $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.09% over the course of the day.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) stock moved down 3.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $160.13 to open trading.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 2.85%.
  • National Australia Bank (OTC: NABZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.45%.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $40.44, and later moved down 2.97% over the session.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.
  • ANZ Bank (OTC: ANZBY) shares hit a yearly low of $15.89 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Friday. The stock was down 0.17% for the day.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.92% over the rest of the day.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock moved down 3.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.78 to open trading.
  • DBS Group Holdings (OTC: DBSDY) shares were down 2.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.21.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares were down 3.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.96.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.
  • ING Groep (OTC: INGVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.30, and later moved down 1.55% over the session.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.71 to open trading.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) shares fell to $32.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $159.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.01% on the day.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) stock hit a yearly low of $253.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% for the day.
  • Henkel AG & Co (OTC: HENOY) stock hit $22.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day.
  • Henkel AG & Co (OTC: HENKY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock hit a yearly low of $123.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares hit a yearly low of $71.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Singapore Telecom (OTC: SGAPY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $135.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Compass Group (OTC: CMPGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.8% on the day.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) shares were down 5.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.33.
  • Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.44 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.6% on the day.
  • Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) stock moved down 2.06% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.64 to open trading.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares set a new yearly low of $43.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
  • Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Aflac (NYSE: AFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $43.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.89%.
  • Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.67% on the day.
  • Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.7% on the session.
  • Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) shares hit a yearly low of $74.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares moved down 5.08% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.20 to begin trading.
  • Fanuc (OTC: FANUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.07% over the session.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) shares hit a yearly low of $24.52 today morning. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit $31.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares were down 4.96% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.89.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares were down 2.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.83.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares fell to $63.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.87%.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.51% over the session.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $121.67, and later moved down 3.05% over the session.
  • East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares fell to $12.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.08%.
  • China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares hit a yearly low of $37.49 today morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • VF (NYSE: VFC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.72 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.86% over the rest of the day.
  • Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTC: BDORY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.03% on the day.
  • Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) shares were down 0.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.00.
  • Denso (OTC: DNZOY) shares fell to $18.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%.
  • Vivendi (OTC: VIVHY) stock hit a yearly low of $25.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.
  • Vivendi (OTC: VIVEF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.22. Shares then traded down 4.36%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) shares set a new 52-week low of $90.33 today morning. The stock traded down 2.6% over the session.
  • Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.76 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.94% over the rest of the day.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock moved down 3.75% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to open trading.
  • Telstra Corp (OTC: TLSYY) shares fell to $10.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.71%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $51.70, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.
  • Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock hit a yearly low of $59.52 this morning. The stock was down 8.87% for the day.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock hit $7.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares fell to $45.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $100.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.06% on the day.
  • Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE: TLK) shares were down 2.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.76.
  • Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.62 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Mitsubishi Estate Co (OTC: MITEY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.24 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares hit a yearly low of $64.11 today morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
  • Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares hit a yearly low of $58.32 today morning. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $68.54 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $116.31. Shares then traded down 3.7%.
  • Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.58, and later moved down 2.76% over the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.32% on the day.
  • Telenor (OTC: TELNY) shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.02 to begin trading.
  • Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) shares hit a yearly low of $15.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Hyundai Motor (OTC: HYMTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.0% over the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.42 to begin trading.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares set a new yearly low of $76.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBF) shares set a new yearly low of $20.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $181.76. Shares then traded down 2.51%.
  • A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) shares hit a yearly low of $957.10 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.84, and later moved down 4.25% over the session.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.35 on Friday. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.
  • Porsche Automobil Holding (OTC: POAHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new yearly low of $83.33 this morning. The stock was down 3.72% on the session.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares hit a yearly low of $124.47 today morning. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $90.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
  • M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) shares set a new yearly low of $139.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
  • Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.73.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • Ventas (NYSE: VTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $54.46 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.78% over the rest of the day.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.37 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit $11.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.84 this morning. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) stock hit a yearly low of $19.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares were up 1.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.64.
  • Daiwa House Industry (OTC: DWAHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares were down 1.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $197.73.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) shares set a new yearly low of $83.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.
  • Capgemini (OTC: CAPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $107.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.08% on the day.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.31% over the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.66 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.68%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Friday. The stock was down 4.5% for the day.
  • Atlantia (OTC: ATASY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • Sumitomo (OTC: SSUMY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares fell to $3.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.31%.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.77% over the rest of the day.
  • OMV (OTC: OMVKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day.
  • Akzo Nobel (OTC: AKZOY) shares hit a yearly low of $26.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) shares were down 8.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.43.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) stock hit a yearly low of $58.94 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% for the day.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) shares set a new yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $99.34 on Friday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares moved down 4.49% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.12 to begin trading.
  • Telia Company (OTC: TLSNY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.79 today morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) stock moved down 3.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.20 to open trading.
  • Standard Bank Group (OTC: SGBLY) shares fell to $9.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.06%.
  • Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares hit a yearly low of $40.47 today morning. The stock was down 3.6% on the session.
  • Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $9.17. Shares then traded down 2.8%.
  • Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $180.14 today morning. The stock traded down 2.98% over the session.
  • Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares were down 4.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.48.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares moved down 2.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.88 to begin trading.
  • West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $69.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $31.29. Shares then traded down 3.33%.
  • International Paper (NYSE: IP) shares set a new yearly low of $36.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Air China (OTC: AIRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Air China (OTC: AICAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.96% on the day.
  • Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.80. Shares then traded down 6.35%.
  • WPP (NYSE: WPP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.43% over the rest of the day.
  • ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.45% on the day.
  • Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
  • Newcrest Mining (OTC: NCMGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Friday. The stock was down 8.97% for the day.
  • Loews (NYSE: L) shares hit a yearly low of $44.55 today morning. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.74% over the session.
  • POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.79 today morning. The stock traded down 0.72% over the session.
  • Toshiba (OTC: TOSYY) shares set a new yearly low of $13.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $45.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.26% over the rest of the day.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $77.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day.
  • Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.22% on the session.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock moved down 2.11% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.26 to open trading.
  • Informa (OTC: IFJPY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) shares hit a yearly low of $54.01 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE: WAT) stock hit a yearly low of $194.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
  • Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.13% on the day.
  • Galp Energia SGPS (OTC: GLPEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.79% over the rest of the day.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) shares were down 1.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $84.41.
  • Vodacom Group (OTC: VDMCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.44%.
  • HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.57% on the session.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.01. Shares then traded down 4.65%.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) stock hit a yearly low of $23.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock hit a yearly low of $96.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Suntory Beverage & Food (OTC: STBFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.68 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.
  • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) shares set a new yearly low of $59.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $22.00. Shares then traded down 3.8%.
  • Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY) stock moved down 2.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.27 to open trading.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR-B) stock moved down 3.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.47 to open trading.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE: EBR) stock moved down 4.72% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.23 to open trading.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) stock hit a yearly low of $53.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares fell to $19.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.55 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares fell to $67.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.68%.
  • Mowi (OTC: MHGVY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
  • Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new 52-week low of $88.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.68% over the session.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day.
  • Santos (OTC: STOSF) shares were down 4.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.53.
  • CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
  • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.72 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.
  • Solvay (OTC: SVYSF) shares were down 4.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $90.00.
  • Solvay (OTC: SOLVY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.7% for the day.
  • Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.86% on the day.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.
  • JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) stock hit $101.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.22% over the course of the day.
  • Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares set a new yearly low of $19.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • Fosun International (OTC: FOSUF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.14 to open trading.
  • Ocado Group (OTC: OCDGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.17, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Ocado Group (OTC: OCDDY) shares fell to $13.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.59%.
  • Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.63. Shares then traded down 2.24%.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) stock hit a yearly low of $26.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • InterContinental Hotels (OTC: ICHGF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $55.02 to begin trading.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $54.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.89% on the day.
  • Davide Campari-Milano (OTC: DVDCF) shares fell to $8.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.76%.
  • Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.76% over the rest of the day.
  • Accor (OTC: ACRFF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.08 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Accor (OTC: ACCYY) shares set a new yearly low of $35.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%.
  • Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) shares were down 4.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.49.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $88.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • Sinopharm Group Co (OTC: SHTDY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIF) shares set a new yearly low of $18.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.26% over the rest of the day.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) shares set a new yearly low of $46.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) stock moved down 5.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.20 to open trading.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.52 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.22, and later moved down 4.5% over the session.
  • Textron (NYSE: TXT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $39.35, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
  • Ageas SA (OTC: AGESY) stock hit $46.53 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) stock hit a yearly low of $21.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Burberry Group (OTC: BBRYF) stock hit $20.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.12% over the course of the day.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares hit a yearly low of $11.92 today morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $124.93. Shares then traded down 4.42%.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new yearly low of $5.78 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • WestRock (NYSE: WRK) shares were down 3.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $31.72.
  • Dassault Aviation (OTC: DUAVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,040.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.37% over the rest of the day.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.63%.
  • NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.61 on Friday. The stock was down 6.66% for the day.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares set a new yearly low of $18.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
  • MTN Group (OTC: MTNOY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.03% on the day.
  • MTN Group (OTC: MTNOF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.77 today morning. The stock was down 15.17% on the session.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) shares fell to $93.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.88%.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CRTSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) shares were down 1.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $68.94.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE: NNN) shares were down 4.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.31.
  • Resona Holdings (OTC: RSNHF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) shares were down 2.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $115.34.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.32 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.23%.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock moved down 3.52% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.55 to open trading.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.50, and later moved down 2.78% over the session.
  • Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shares hit a yearly low of $129.32 today morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) shares hit a yearly low of $29.27 today morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $7.56 today morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares were down 3.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.78.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $227.41. Shares then traded down 3.87%.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) stock hit $39.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.25% over the course of the day.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE: USFD) shares moved down 3.68% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.09 to begin trading.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $72.15. Shares then traded down 4.62%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) stock hit a yearly low of $143.09 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $51.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.64% on the day.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares hit a yearly low of $36.23 today morning. The stock was down 3.04% on the session.
  • Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.09 on Friday. The stock was down 4.77% for the day.
  • Mediobanca (OTC: MDIBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.59%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.19 on Friday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell to $39.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.81%.
  • AGL Energy (OTC: AGLXY) stock hit a yearly low of $12.44 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
  • Grupo Bimbo (OTC: GRBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.49, and later moved down 6.25% over the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares fell to $117.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.09%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) stock moved down 6.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.82 to open trading.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell to $149.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.03%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.93 to begin trading.
  • Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC: RAIFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.05, and later moved down 3.07% over the session.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 3.45% over the session.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) stock hit $51.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.
  • Odakyu Electric Railway (OTC: ODERF) shares fell to $19.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock hit $14.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.97% over the course of the day.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock moved down 2.73% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.83 to open trading.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.94 today morning. The stock traded down 2.55% over the session.
  • Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • Lenovo Gr (OTC: LNVGY) shares fell to $11.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.8%.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $109.99 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $49.61 on Friday. The stock was down 7.19% for the day.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.76 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.59% on the day.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.
  • National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.05. Shares then traded down 3.27%.
  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $50.96, and later moved down 2.47% over the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.11 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.58% over the rest of the day.
  • SCOR (OTC: SCRYY) shares were down 6.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $51.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 1.32%.
  • Mapfre (OTC: MPFRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.24. Shares then traded down 11.11%.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $47.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Bank of the Philippine (OTC: BPHLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.47 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 6.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.92.
  • KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.35 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.08 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Covestro (OTC: COVTY) stock moved down 2.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit $53.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.32% over the course of the day.
  • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ: ERIE) stock moved down 5.62% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $151.31 to open trading.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) shares moved down 10.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.52 to begin trading.
  • Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock hit a yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% for the day.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares fell to $2.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.06%.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares moved down 4.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.11 to begin trading.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.55% on the day.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) stock hit $39.54 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.34% over the course of the day.
  • Jiangsu Expressway (OTC: JEXYY) stock hit $22.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.2% over the course of the day.
  • Bunge (NYSE: BG) stock hit $46.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.49% over the course of the day.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) stock hit a yearly low of $120.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.56 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $17.11, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.02 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ: PBCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.80 today morning. The stock traded down 3.66% over the session.
  • Sundance Energy (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $7.45, and later moved down 3.44% over the session.
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.94 today morning. The stock traded down 3.32% over the session.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares moved up 3.25% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $295.82 to begin trading.
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.10 on Friday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock moved down 1.89% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.72 to open trading.
  • Boliden (OTC: BDNNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $41.02, and later moved down 6.35% over the session.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock moved down 5.65% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.86 to open trading.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock hit $17.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.58% over the course of the day.
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.06 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Friday. The stock was down 8.73% for the day.
  • Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ: EWBC) shares moved down 3.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.36 to begin trading.
  • Sumitomo Chemical (OTC: SOMMY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.02 on Friday. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.01 on Friday. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
  • Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.45% over the rest of the day.
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) shares fell to $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.79%.
  • Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) shares hit a yearly low of $39.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE: ORI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.96 on Friday. The stock was down 4.92% for the day.
  • Kunlun Energy Co (OTC: KUNUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69 today morning. The stock traded down 14.14% over the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.89 on Friday. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Yamaha Motor (OTC: YAMHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.66% over the rest of the day.
  • San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $68.10. Shares then traded down 2.6%.
  • American Campus (NYSE: ACC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $44.02. Shares then traded down 5.45%.
  • Tokyo Electric Power (OTC: TKECF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.60, and later moved down 6.54% over the session.
  • Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares fell to $11.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.23%.
  • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares hit a yearly low of $81.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.56% on the day.
  • Braskem (NYSE: BAK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.96. Shares then traded down 2.75%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $72.12, and later moved down 3.15% over the session.
  • Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.77% over the session.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares fell to $14.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.07%.
  • HELLA Gmbh & Co (OTC: HLKHF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.30 to begin trading.
  • Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock hit $16.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.26% over the course of the day.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) stock hit a yearly low of $38.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • TUI (OTC: TUIFY) shares fell to $3.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.19%.
  • Metso (OTC: MXCYY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) stock moved down 3.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.02 to open trading.
  • Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.51 today morning. The stock traded down 4.08% over the session.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares fell to $48.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.
  • JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.12, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) stock hit $36.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.56% over the course of the day.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.07 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock moved down 2.3% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.14 to open trading.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.26% over the rest of the day.
  • EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.56 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock hit a yearly low of $15.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) shares moved down 4.35% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.85 to begin trading.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock hit $15.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.25%.
  • United Tractors (OTC: PUTKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.33 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.94% on the day.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock hit a yearly low of $96.62 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.
  • JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $36.83, and later moved down 4.33% over the session.
  • Unum (NYSE: UNM) stock hit a yearly low of $23.01 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares were down 2.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.56.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.28 today morning. The stock traded down 18.51% over the session.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $73.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit $3.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.25% over the session.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $59.99 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.84% on the day.
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $40.11. Shares then traded down 1.79%.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.43, and later moved down 0.16% over the session.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $42.55. Shares then traded down 1.72%.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.12% on the day.
  • First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.29. Shares then traded down 3.99%.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock hit $7.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.79% over the course of the day.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.10. Shares then traded down 1.49%.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.15 today morning. The stock traded down 3.24% over the session.
  • Crane (NYSE: CR) stock moved down 5.39% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.47 to open trading.
  • ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) stock moved down 4.71% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $84.08 to open trading.
  • WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) shares fell to $8.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%.
  • NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) shares hit a yearly low of $382.80 today morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $38.46, and later moved down 5.12% over the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares fell to $11.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%.
  • Primerica (NYSE: PRI) stock moved down 4.38% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $108.64 to open trading.
  • Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.14 today morning. The stock traded down 4.59% over the session.
  • Yokogawa Electric (OTC: YOKEY) stock hit a yearly low of $31.93 this morning. The stock was down 6.03% for the day.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $85.13, and later moved down 2.95% over the session.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.61 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%.
  • Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock set a new 52-week low of $70.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.82%.
  • China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $14.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.79% for the day.
  • Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.68% on the day.
  • Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $70.42, and later moved down 3.29% over the session.
  • PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $143.31, and later moved down 5.24% over the session.
  • Maximus (NYSE: MMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $62.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.24%.
  • H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) shares hit a yearly low of $15.91 today morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • YPF (NYSE: YPF) shares moved down 4.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.99 to begin trading.
  • VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) shares moved down 6.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.03 to begin trading.
  • Cielo (OTC: CIOXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.39. Shares then traded down 3.95%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock moved down 1.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $52.88 to open trading.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares fell to $29.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.53%.
  • CognaEducacao (OTC: COGNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 1.4%.
  • CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.88% on the day.
  • CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) stock set a new 52-week low of $99.80 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.86%.
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) stock hit a yearly low of $35.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares set a new 52-week low of $64.57 today morning. The stock traded down 1.23% over the session.
  • NSK (OTC: NPSKY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.
  • CALBEE (OTC: CLBEY) shares fell to $6.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares set a new yearly low of $62.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
  • Elekta (OTC: EKTAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.98%.
  • Elekta (OTC: EKTAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.49% on the session.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares hit a yearly low of $61.92 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
  • Fuji Electric Co (OTC: FELTY) shares were down 1.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.63.
  • ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.58 on Friday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.
  • NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.92 today morning. The stock traded down 2.56% over the session.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.08 today morning. The stock traded down 2.64% over the session.
  • PLDT (NYSE: PHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.83 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.
  • Alumina (OTC: AWCMF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ: PACW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.40 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.37% on the day.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.59%.
  • Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE: SWX) stock moved down 4.4% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $68.13 to open trading.
  • F N B (NYSE: FNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.06% over the session.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.61% on the day.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares set a new yearly low of $53.87 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit $6.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.85% over the course of the day.
  • LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares moved down 2.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $264.56 to begin trading.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) stock moved down 3.81% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.92 to open trading.
  • SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.51 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Eurobank Ergasias (OTC: EGFEF) shares moved down 5.15% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.24 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.46% on the session.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares moved down 2.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.18 to begin trading.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares hit a yearly low of $39.40 today morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • Air France (OTC: AFLYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.63. Shares then traded down 5.06%.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) stock hit a yearly low of $36.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
  • Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $57.95. Shares then traded down 4.26%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.48 today morning. The stock traded down 2.57% over the session.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.32 today morning. The stock traded down 4.19% over the session.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ: GBCI) shares set a new yearly low of $37.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares fell to $23.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) shares were down 3.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $67.04.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $74.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE: DNP) shares moved down 7.93% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.15 to begin trading.
  • Alps Alpine Co (OTC: APELY) shares hit a yearly low of $29.25 today morning. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) stock hit a yearly low of $24.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.68% for the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.55 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.6%.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares fell to $16.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.11%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) shares hit a yearly low of $145.36 today morning. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares moved down 3.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $77.90 to begin trading.
  • MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) shares were up 0.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.70.
  • Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) shares hit a yearly low of $7.71 today morning. The stock was down 5.63% on the session.
  • Showa Denko (OTC: SHWDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $21.00, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Subsea 7 (OTC: SUBCY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.60 today morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new yearly low of $18.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.
  • PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (OTC: PPAAY) shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.89%.
  • NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.48. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.86 today morning. The stock was down 2.11% on the session.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.27 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.51% on the day.
  • SBM Offshore (OTC: SBFFY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.17 on Friday. The stock was down 8.2% for the day.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares set a new yearly low of $27.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.43% on the session.
  • BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.
  • Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) stock hit $33.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.55% over the course of the day.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.32 today morning. The stock traded down 3.85% over the session.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock hit a yearly low of $65.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $52.65. Shares then traded down 0.92%.
  • Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock hit $6.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.67% over the course of the day.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.28 on Friday. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.10 to open trading.
  • Mr Price Group (OTC: MRPLY) shares moved down 6.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.41 today morning. The stock traded down 4.94% over the session.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) stock hit $25.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Friday. The stock was down 2.59% for the day.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) shares hit a yearly low of $12.15 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $98.15 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.15% on the day.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.83 on Friday. The stock was down 4.62% for the day.
  • CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.45 on Friday. The stock was down 2.98% for the day.
  • Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.6%.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares moved down 2.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.07 to begin trading.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.16 today morning. The stock traded down 0.87% over the session.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) stock moved down 4.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $111.12 to open trading.
  • South Jersey Indus (NYSE: SJI) shares hit a yearly low of $28.49 today morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.3% on the day.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ: CATY) stock hit $31.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares were down 2.89% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.98.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.78% on the day.
  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Friday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were down 4.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $66.33.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.27 today morning. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.
  • Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.13, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.80, and later moved down 3.77% over the session.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) shares fell to $26.78 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.71%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) shares set a new yearly low of $5.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.
  • Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock moved down 2.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.27 to open trading.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares were down 4.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.31.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) shares set a new yearly low of $16.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.74% on the session.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit $21.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.35% over the course of the day.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares moved down 3.17% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.90 to begin trading.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.63. Shares then traded down 4.03%.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $88.04.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares hit a yearly low of $47.88 today morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) stock moved down 4.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.79 to open trading.
  • Jumbo (OTC: JUMSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.73, and later moved down 12.99% over the session.
  • Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC: NPNYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.56%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.52, and later moved down 4.2% over the session.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.39% over the rest of the day.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares hit a yearly low of $40.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.71 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%.
  • John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.99 today morning. The stock traded down 1.89% over the session.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares moved down 3.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.71 to begin trading.
  • Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.52% over the session.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Fulton Financial (NASDAQ: FULT) shares set a new yearly low of $14.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: AUB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.49, and later moved down 0.7% over the session.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) stock hit a yearly low of $38.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE: EXG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.65. Shares then traded down 4.83%.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock moved down 6.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.98 to open trading.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.40 today morning. The stock traded down 4.04% over the session.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock moved down 2.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.80 to open trading.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.84 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.77% on the day.
  • Almirall (OTC: LBTSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.55% on the session.
  • PolyOne (NYSE: POL) stock hit a yearly low of $23.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.18 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $48.99 on Friday. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares fell to $36.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.64%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $47.91. Shares then traded down 4.97%.
  • Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.44 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.53%.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $18.24, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock moved down 3.58% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.31 to open trading.
  • Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) shares were down 2.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.86.
  • Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.3% on the session.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock moved down 4.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.51 to open trading.
  • Lagardere (OTC: LGDDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.24 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.50 today morning. The stock traded down 1.82% over the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95 today morning. The stock traded down 2.28% over the session.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $46.97 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.01%.
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) shares hit a yearly low of $20.92 today morning. The stock was down 4.09% on the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) stock moved down 4.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.75 to open trading.
  • Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS) shares hit a yearly low of $42.69 today morning. The stock was down 29.72% on the session.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares set a new yearly low of $34.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.66 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.27.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.03 this morning. The stock was down 8.4% on the session.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.78 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.
  • Stepan (NYSE: SCL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $82.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares moved down 2.45% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.82 to begin trading.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares set a new 52-week low of $60.55 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) stock moved down 2.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $42.16 to open trading.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) shares hit a yearly low of $35.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.53. Shares then traded down 1.68%.
  • Bombardier (OTC: BDRBF) shares moved down 4.38% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading.
  • Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.80, and later moved down 6.84% over the session.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) shares set a new yearly low of $66.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares fell to $57.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.64%.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) shares fell to $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.7%.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $30.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.48% on the day.
  • Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.67 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.54% on the day.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved down 7.77% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to begin trading.
  • Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit $38.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.
  • Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) shares fell to $15.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.38%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.34. Shares then traded down 7.26%.
  • Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.43 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.13% over the rest of the day.
  • NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares set a new yearly low of $24.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares set a new yearly low of $23.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.05% on the day.
  • Rothschild & Co (OTC: PIEJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.64 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.96% over the rest of the day.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.35, and later moved down 1.84% over the session.
  • Greif (NYSE: GEF-B) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.84 on Friday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.64 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Embotelladora Andina (NYSE: AKO-A) shares were down 1.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.96.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.19%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares hit a yearly low of $20.00 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.31 today morning. The stock traded down 2.87% over the session.
  • PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $12.61, and later moved down 3.45% over the session.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) stock hit $35.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.61% over the course of the day.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.72%.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares moved down 0.06% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.66 to begin trading.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.77. Shares then traded down 7.11%.
  • Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.96 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) stock hit a yearly low of $27.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.46 today morning. The stock traded down 3.49% over the session.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.38 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) shares hit a yearly low of $7.04 today morning. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $14.96, and later moved down 1.19% over the session.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
  • Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.63 today morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.21%.
  • Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock moved down 4.53% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading.
  • Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.
  • Stella-Jones (OTC: STLJF) stock hit a yearly low of $25.00 this morning. The stock was down 11.5% for the day.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.68 to begin trading.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) stock moved down 4.16% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.39 to open trading.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares hit a yearly low of $16.31 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $198.58 today morning. The stock traded down 4.23% over the session.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.00, and later moved down 2.58% over the session.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.46 today morning. The stock was down 5.24% on the session.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares were down 2.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $37.21.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE: PDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.67% on the session.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $43.88 on Friday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
  • Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ: CFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $12.17 today morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) stock moved down 5.09% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.26 to open trading.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.93 today morning. The stock traded down 0.52% over the session.
  • Reaves Utility Income (AMEX: UTG) shares moved down 8.42% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.39 to begin trading.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) stock hit a yearly low of $70.76 this morning. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.86 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.76%.
  • Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $46.90 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day.
  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares moved down 2.39% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $79.91 to begin trading.
  • Westamerica Banc (NASDAQ: WABC) shares set a new 52-week low of $58.24 today morning. The stock traded down 2.48% over the session.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.41. Shares then traded down 2.44%.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.29% over the rest of the day.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.13. Shares then traded down 2.32%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares were down 4.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.56.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares fell to $33.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.1%.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares fell to $3.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.63%.
  • Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) stock moved down 5.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.64 to open trading.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock moved down 2.96% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.68 to open trading.
  • Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.39%.
  • TAV Havalimanlari Hldg (OTC: TAVHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.36%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.03 today morning. The stock traded down 2.36% over the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.86% over the session.
  • Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares fell to $13.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.98%.
  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares fell to $28.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.3%.
  • KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) shares fell to $32.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.63%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.74 on Friday. The stock was down 7.4% for the day.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Friday. The stock was down 2.39% for the day.
  • S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) stock moved down 2.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.27 to open trading.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares were down 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.67.
  • Petrofac (OTC: POFCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session.
  • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE: ALEX) shares were down 4.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.47.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.06%.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $86.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.18, and later moved down 2.49% over the session.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.96 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.22 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.28% over the rest of the day.
  • Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.63 today morning. The stock traded down 1.45% over the session.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Friday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) stock hit a yearly low of $13.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.38, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) shares hit a yearly low of $15.03 today morning. The stock was down 15.97% on the session.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) stock hit $25.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.83% over the course of the day.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.27, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock moved down 2.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.81 to open trading.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $101.41 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.26% on the day.
  • Sims (OTC: SMSMY) stock hit $6.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.11% over the course of the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BSTZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.05%.
  • Laurentian Bank (OTC: LRCDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.82% over the session.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.88. Shares then traded down 1.52%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.85 on Friday. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Friday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Linx (NYSE: LINX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.55. Shares then traded down 5.58%.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares moved down 1.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.10 to begin trading.
  • First Commonwealth Finl (NYSE: FCF) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.90.
  • SFL Corp (NYSE: SFL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday. The stock was down 2.86% for the day.
  • Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) shares fell to $81.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.2%.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $23.87. Shares then traded down 3.32%.
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares hit a yearly low of $19.22 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares were down 2.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.05.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.84% on the session.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.42 on Friday. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.12, and later moved down 3.2% over the session.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $28.38, and later moved down 3.08% over the session.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) stock moved down 4.98% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.90 to open trading.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $73.73 to begin trading.
  • Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.01%.
  • D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) stock moved down 10.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $30.29 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • New Mountain Finance (NYSE: NMFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.02%.
  • FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares hit a yearly low of $47.50 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
  • Viad (NYSE: VVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $26.55, and later moved up 0.93% over the session.
  • Universal (NYSE: UVV) stock hit a yearly low of $48.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.16% over the session.
  • OceanaGold (OTC: OGDCF) stock moved down 5.26% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to open trading.
  • OceanaGold (OTC: OCANF) shares were down 10.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.56.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.61 on Friday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) stock hit $21.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.17% over the course of the day.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $59.95 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) stock moved down 3.69% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.55 to open trading.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares set a new yearly low of $42.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.
  • Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares fell to $6.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) stock hit $3.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.71% over the course of the day.
  • Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $33.84, and later moved down 1.91% over the session.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.19 on Friday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.30 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares moved down 6.8% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares moved down 1.72% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.45 to begin trading.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares were down 6.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.37.
  • Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock hit $46.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.39% over the course of the day.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) shares set a new yearly low of $16.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) stock moved down 1.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.14 to open trading.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETV) shares moved down 5.16% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.53 to begin trading.
  • Salzgitter (OTC: SZGPY) stock moved down 1.42% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.56 to open trading.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) stock hit a yearly low of $32.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% for the day.
  • Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock hit $0.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) shares were down 4.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.22.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares fell to $9.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.4%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.81% on the day.
  • Apollo Investment (NASDAQ: AINV) shares hit a yearly low of $15.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.11% on the day.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.36, and later moved down 2.54% over the session.
  • Kenon Hldgs (NYSE: KEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.58 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.26% on the day.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares fell to $15.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.48%.
  • Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares moved down 1.86% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.59 to begin trading.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) stock hit $29.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock moved down 2.02% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.70 to open trading.
  • MTY Food Group (OTC: MTYFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $37.24, and later moved down 0.3% over the session.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ: UFCS) shares fell to $40.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.28%.
  • Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares fell to $35.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.82%.
  • Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares fell to $16.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.17%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) stock moved down 0.46% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.22 to open trading.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.26. Shares then traded down 2.02%.
  • Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.16% over the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.58% over the rest of the day.
  • National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $232.46 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.98. Shares then traded down 1.26%.
  • Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) stock hit $4.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.99 to begin trading.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) shares set a new yearly low of $8.96 this morning. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares hit a yearly low of $5.68 today morning. The stock was down 6.66% on the session.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) stock hit a yearly low of $23.39 this morning. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.10 today morning. The stock traded up 0.5% over the session.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.43%.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $25.10, and later moved down 2.07% over the session.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) shares moved down 5.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.73 to begin trading.
  • Hudson (NYSE: HUD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 5.13%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.99% on the day.
  • Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 23.11%.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares fell to $16.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.23%.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares fell to $15.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.46%.
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock hit $40.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.61% over the course of the day.
  • John Hancock (NYSE: HTD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.
  • Westshore Terminals Inv (OTC: WTSHF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares fell to $12.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.32%.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $1.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.77%.
  • CTS (NYSE: CTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.73 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day.
  • Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) stock hit a yearly low of $32.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.1% for the day.
  • MAG Silver (AMEX: MAG) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.88 today morning. The stock traded down 6.99% over the session.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.75. Shares then traded down 4.19%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLKP) shares hit a yearly low of $20.93 today morning. The stock was down 1.64% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.51 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.14% on the day.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $11.00, and later moved up 2.66% over the session.
  • Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) shares fell to $10.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.61%.
  • Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.84%.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares fell to $16.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.70.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares were down 2.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.31.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock moved down 2.35% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.04 to open trading.
  • Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE: TPRE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.14 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.58%.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) shares fell to $30.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.61%.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $35.98. Shares then traded down 1.14%.
  • Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) stock moved down 2.95% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.64 to open trading.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.99, and later moved down 1.57% over the session.
  • SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 3.1% over the session.
  • Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares moved down 3.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.00 to begin trading.
  • Astronics (OTC: ATROB) shares fell to $19.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.62%.
  • Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.84% over the rest of the day.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
  • Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.12 today morning. The stock traded down 4.83% over the session.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock moved up 0.1% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.87 to open trading.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • On The Beach Group (OTC: OOBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.76% on the day.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.92 today morning. The stock traded down 1.56% over the session.
  • Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) shares hit a yearly low of $9.65 today morning. The stock was down 6.28% on the session.
  • Templeton Global Income (NYSE: GIM) shares were down 2.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.83.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares set a new yearly low of $15.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) stock hit a yearly low of $44.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares were down 5.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.98.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares were down 3.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.03.
  • BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ: TCPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $13.03. Shares then traded down 3.43%.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.69% on the day.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares hit a yearly low of $21.59 today morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.68 on Friday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.42 on Friday. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.
  • Resolute Mining (OTC: RMGGY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.56 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock moved down 0.2% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.78 to open trading.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock moved down 13.64% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.42 to open trading.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.83%.
  • Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) shares were down 2.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $23.17.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX) stock hit $29.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.53% over the course of the day.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.62 today morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.13 today morning. The stock traded down 1.38% over the session.
  • Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit $7.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.01% over the course of the day.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.75, and later moved down 5.56% over the session.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a yearly low of $18.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares moved down 4.28% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.68 to begin trading.
  • Diversified Gas & Oil (OTC: DGAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.32 on Friday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares set a new yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares hit a yearly low of $16.28 today morning. The stock was down 6.48% on the session.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE: VVR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.09 today morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) stock moved down 4.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares fell to $16.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.38%.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $46.35. Shares then traded down 3.91%.
  • MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.12 this morning. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) stock hit $6.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.43% over the course of the day.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) stock moved down 2.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.83 to open trading.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) stock hit $8.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.36% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares moved down 2.79% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.43 to begin trading.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.03, and later moved down 2.19% over the session.
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.19 on Friday. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.79 on Friday. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.
  • Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares hit a yearly low of $28.71 today morning. The stock was down 2.96% on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) stock hit a yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $11.49. Shares then traded down 3.96%.
  • Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
  • Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares set a new yearly low of $17.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 0.12%.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit a yearly low of $28.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock hit $9.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.05% over the course of the day.
  • Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Friday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.
  • 888 Holdings (OTC: EIHDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.47, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares set a new yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) stock hit a yearly low of $15.67 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% for the day.
  • Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGB) stock hit $13.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.94% over the course of the day.
  • REV Group (NYSE: REVG) shares were down 2.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.75.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares set a new yearly low of $29.15 this morning. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.
  • Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ: CARE) shares hit a yearly low of $16.63 today morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.22% over the session.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock moved down 3.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $60.24 to open trading.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.33, and later moved down 3.78% over the session.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.
  • Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares were down 3.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.
  • DMC Glb (NASDAQ: BOOM) stock moved down 1.34% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $34.26 to open trading.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.17% on the day.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares fell to $11.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.22%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE: BIT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.62 on Friday. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.45 on Friday. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) shares hit a yearly low of $80.03 today morning. The stock was down 8.34% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares set a new yearly low of $13.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares fell to $12.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.36%.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.23% over the rest of the day.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.36 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.26%.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares hit a yearly low of $5.51 today morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares were down 3.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.51.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.53 today morning. The stock traded down 0.81% over the session.
  • First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ: FMBH) shares were down 2.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.79.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE: BGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.21 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.68% on the day.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.79 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE: DPG) shares hit a yearly low of $13.88 today morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPI) shares set a new yearly low of $20.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.
  • People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB) stock hit a yearly low of $24.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were down 2.24% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.51.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.
  • India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a yearly low of $18.30 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares moved down 4.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Nuveen High Income Nov (NYSE: JHB) shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock hit a yearly low of $32.08 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.24. Shares then traded down 5.88%.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.2% on the session.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $24.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.56% on the day.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ: NSSC) stock hit a yearly low of $18.69 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.
  • Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) stock hit $4.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.72% over the course of the day.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.01. Shares then traded down 5.11%.
  • FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Friday. The stock was down 1.25% for the day.
  • Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Surmodics (NASDAQ: SRDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $34.43, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.96, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.
  • Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) stock hit $5.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.69% over the course of the day.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.98 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE: CYD) shares moved down 1.76% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.34 to begin trading.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock hit a yearly low of $26.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares moved down 2.18% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.45 to begin trading.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.93. Shares then traded down 8.8%.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Friday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCV) stock moved down 6.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.16 to open trading.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.57% over the rest of the day.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.47% over the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.19 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.63%.
  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ: FRPH) stock hit a yearly low of $44.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 35.0% on the day.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.47 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.43% on the day.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93 today morning. The stock traded down 6.24% over the session.
  • Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) stock moved down 4.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.54 to open trading.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ: PFLT) stock moved down 3.83% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.12 to open trading.
  • Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.92 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.77% on the day.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.44 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Friday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.83% on the session.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Friday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares moved down 3.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.10 to begin trading.
  • Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.54%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares fell to $24.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.55%.
  • Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-B) shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.00 to begin trading.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) shares were down 5.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.52.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.10 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.21, and later moved down 2.29% over the session.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.65% over the session.
  • Pennant Park Inv (NASDAQ: PNNT) stock hit $5.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.12% over the course of the day.
  • American National (NASDAQ: AMNB) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.06 today morning. The stock traded down 4.43% over the session.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE: TEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Star Group (NYSE: SGU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.84 on Friday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.99% over the course of the day.
  • Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) shares fell to $9.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.15%.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $16.71, and later moved up 0.17% over the session.
  • First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) shares moved down 3.95% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.09 to begin trading.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.61 today morning. The stock traded down 0.77% over the session.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ: STXB) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.82 today morning. The stock traded down 1.91% over the session.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares set a new yearly low of $15.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • BlackRock Utility Infra (NYSE: BUI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.63. Shares then traded down 4.92%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.33 today morning. The stock traded down 10.16% over the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: ETB) shares hit a yearly low of $14.69 today morning. The stock was down 4.53% on the session.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.33% on the day.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.20 today morning. The stock traded down 0.88% over the session.
  • American Hotel Income (OTC: AHOTF) shares fell to $4.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day.
  • PIMCO Strategic Global (NYSE: RCS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.48 today morning. The stock traded down 3.79% over the session.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.09% over the session.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.55. Shares then traded down 2.79%.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit a yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 5.84% for the day.
  • Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.84% on the day.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 2.9% over the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE: ETO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.95% on the day.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares set a new yearly low of $12.40 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit a yearly low of $7.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock moved down 4.44% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.73 to open trading.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: NCZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.54 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE: GPM) shares set a new yearly low of $7.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ: OSBC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.72 today morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $19.70, and later moved down 0.79% over the session.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.57% on the day.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.
  • Fidus Inv (NASDAQ: FDUS) shares moved down 0.58% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.30 to begin trading.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58 today morning. The stock traded down 3.07% over the session.
  • Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.13 to begin trading. The stock was up 4.01% on the session.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.66%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.08 on Friday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE: FOF) shares set a new yearly low of $12.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.69% on the session.
  • Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares were down 1.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.64.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock moved down 1.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.70 to open trading.
  • PCSB Financial (NASDAQ: PCSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $18.40. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
  • Tamarack Valley Energy (OTC: TNEYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Friday. The stock was down 17.83% for the day.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.29 today morning. The stock traded down 0.35% over the session.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) shares fell to $4.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.37%.
  • Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Friday. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ: NODK) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.09 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%.
  • Citizens (NYSE: CIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.10.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares were down 1.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.72.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares fell to $7.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.26%.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) shares fell to $13.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.61%.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 3.65%.
  • Circassia Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CSSPF) shares fell to $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.4%.
  • Dividend 15 Split (OTC: DVSPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.61 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) shares fell to $11.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.68%.
  • Golden Star Resources (AMEX: GSS) stock hit $2.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.04% over the course of the day.
  • EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.27% over the rest of the day.
  • Gladstone Cap (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.86 today morning. The stock traded down 4.77% over the session.
  • Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) shares hit a yearly low of $56.88 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares moved down 1.53% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares fell to $14.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.82%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Friday. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) shares were down 5.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.35.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares moved down 2.36% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.96 to begin trading.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.87. Shares then traded down 7.08%.
  • P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) shares moved down 7.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.40 to begin trading.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: CSTR) stock moved down 1.77% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.92 to open trading.
  • Clough Global Opps (AMEX: GLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.87 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.32, and later moved down 3.34% over the session.
  • Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) stock hit $1.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day.
  • Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares moved down 7.87% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 14.64% over the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE: FIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.
  • Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.17%.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $13.90, and later moved down 2.71% over the session.
  • Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock hit a yearly low of $17.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% for the day.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.95 today morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.15% over the rest of the day.
  • Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ: SUNS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.75 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.64% on the day.
  • North American (NYSE: NOA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
  • Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day.
  • Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) shares fell to $58.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.64%.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
  • Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $6.51. Shares then traded down 5.36%.
  • Virtus Global Dividend (NYSE: ZTR) shares hit a yearly low of $10.22 today morning. The stock was down 5.17% on the session.
  • Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.40.
  • ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) shares moved up 0.19% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.78 to begin trading.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares were down 4.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.42.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) stock hit $14.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.28% over the course of the day.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX: DHY) shares fell to $2.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.36%.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock hit $7.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.82% over the course of the day.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.93% for the day.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.92 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.3%.
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.21, and later moved down 1.53% over the session.
  • Premier Gold Mines (OTC: PIRGF) shares fell to $0.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.92%.
  • Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day.
  • LCNB (NASDAQ: LCNB) shares hit a yearly low of $16.07 today morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $25.00. Shares then traded down 0.83%.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) shares moved down 0.03% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares were up 1.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE: EOD) stock hit $5.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.16% over the course of the day.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ: ISTR) shares fell to $21.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
  • Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.63% on the day.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a yearly low of $8.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares moved down 1.41% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.76 to begin trading.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.45% on the day.
  • Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock hit $0.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.88% over the course of the day.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 9.13% for the day.
  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) shares moved down 4.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.41 to begin trading.
  • Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares fell to $0.94 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.62%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) stock hit a yearly low of $8.90 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE: BSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.
  • Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE: JTD) shares set a new yearly low of $15.21 this morning. The stock was down 5.7% on the session.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.83. Shares then traded down 3.66%.
  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.34% on the day.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE: FDEU) stock hit $12.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.59% over the course of the day.
  • Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares hit a yearly low of $11.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares moved down 1.57% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.61 to begin trading.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.38 on Friday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.6% on the session.
  • NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) stock hit $3.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.99% over the course of the day.
  • Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.38 today morning. The stock was down 6.29% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit $9.91 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.99% over the course of the day.
  • Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.86% on the day.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE: DHF) shares moved down 3.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.95 to begin trading.
  • FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.03 on Friday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • Ivy High Income (NYSE: IVH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE: TEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.12 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.91% on the day.
  • Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.87 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.88%.
  • Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) shares fell to $10.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%.
  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $27.57, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.
  • Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) stock moved down 4.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.36 to open trading.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE: JDD) stock hit $9.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.
  • Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: DMO) shares set a new yearly low of $19.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.14 on Friday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.27% on the day.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) stock hit a yearly low of $3.90 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
  • Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) shares were down 10.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.32.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $36.42 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.10. Shares then traded down 3.38%.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE: HIE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.67 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.45 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares moved down 0.24% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.10 to begin trading.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • ABG Sundal Collier Hldg (OTC: ABGSF) shares moved down 18.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading.
  • WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.81.
  • CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) shares set a new yearly low of $23.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.25% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.66 today morning. The stock traded down 5.35% over the session.
  • Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) shares moved down 4.09% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.29 to begin trading.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.66 today morning. The stock traded down 2.92% over the session.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.33% over the rest of the day.
  • Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC: PZRIF) shares were down 6.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.67.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.26%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE: HEQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.
  • United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.3% over the session.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares moved down 13.29% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading.
  • Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.90.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares were down 1.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.88.
  • Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares moved down 4.82% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Friday. The stock was down 7.41% for the day.
  • Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.21% on the day.
  • First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ: FGBI) shares fell to $15.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.88% on the session.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) shares set a new yearly low of $15.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.02% on the session.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
  • FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.94 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.28% on the day.
  • Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.47% on the session.
  • Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB) shares fell to $6.48 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.61%.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75 today morning. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) stock hit $8.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares hit a yearly low of $9.12 today morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.96. Shares then traded up 1.51%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
  • Nuveen High Income 2020 (NYSE: JHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.65 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE: JTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.25% on the session.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell to $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.49%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE: JSD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $14.25. Shares then traded down 3.44%.
  • OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.01, and later moved down 2.11% over the session.
  • RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.11% over the rest of the day.
  • IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $8.62. Shares then traded down 22.94%.
  • Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 3.84% over the session.
  • GDL Fund (NYSE: GDL) shares set a new yearly low of $9.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.
  • Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) stock hit $14.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.93. Shares then traded down 3.23%.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE: JAX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Friday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE: IHD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.34% over the rest of the day.
  • Kentucky Bancshares (OTC: KTYB) shares set a new yearly low of $22.61 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • QNB (OTC: QNBC) shares were down 2.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.35.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) stock hit a yearly low of $6.07 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.26% over the course of the day.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares were down 0.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.30.
  • BonTerra Resources (OTC: BONXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05 today morning. The stock traded down 13.33% over the session.
  • Clough Global Equity (AMEX: GLQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.39% on the day.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.96.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock moved down 7.29% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.21 to open trading.
  • Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) shares fell to $10.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.52%.
  • Pcm Fund (NYSE: PCM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.69, and later moved down 3.95% over the session.
  • SolarWindow Technologies (OTC: WNDW) stock hit $2.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.6% over the course of the day.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Friday morning, later moving down 6.53% over the rest of the day.
  • PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE: PGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.29 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.51% over the rest of the day.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday morning, later moving up 2.39% over the rest of the day.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources (NYSE: GNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $5.09, and later moved down 3.15% over the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares moved down 3.73% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.22 to begin trading.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares set a new yearly low of $9.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.4%.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.61%.
  • StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.38% on the day.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.28% on the day.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE: VLT) stock hit a yearly low of $13.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Medley Capital (NYSE: MCC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.9% over the rest of the day.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) stock moved down 7.22% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.00 to open trading.
  • Intercure (OTC: IRCLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% on the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares fell to $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%.
  • Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.57 on Friday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) stock moved down 7.6% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.77 to open trading.
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new yearly low of $14.43 this morning. The stock was down 4.03% on the session.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares set a new yearly low of $6.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.76 today morning. The stock traded down 2.77% over the session.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 5.12% on the session.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares moved down 4.83% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.
  • CBB Bancorp (OTC: CBBI) stock hit a yearly low of $10.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.15% over the course of the day.
  • Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.23% on the day.
  • White Gold (OTC: WHGOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.
  • WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) stock moved down 15.41% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to open trading.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) shares were down 0.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.65.
  • Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) stock hit a yearly low of $17.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.
  • First Mining Gold (OTC: FFMGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 7.2% on the session.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.36 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.87% on the day.
  • Rockhopper Exploration (OTC: RCKHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 9.55% over the session.
  • Medicine Man Technologies (OTC: MDCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 12.2%.
  • Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE: IAE) shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.80.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock hit $1.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.09% over the course of the day.
  • Regulus Resources (OTC: RGLSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.51% over the rest of the day.
  • Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.76, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
  • Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.10. Shares then traded up 0.88%.
  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.98 today morning. The stock traded down 7.5% over the session.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares moved down 1.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.53 to begin trading.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.76%.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 1.72% over the session.
  • Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 4.21% for the day.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE: XFLT) stock moved down 1.37% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.92 to open trading.
  • Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.00, and later moved down 2.91% over the session.
  • Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock moved down 3.88% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.67%.
  • United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) stock hit a yearly low of $15.29 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% for the day.
  • Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.01 today morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.95% over the session.
  • Excellon Resources (OTC: EXLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares fell to $5.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.12%.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit $2.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.4% over the course of the day.
  • Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares were down 5.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.10.
  • O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.39 this morning. The stock was down 14.14% on the session.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.52% on the day.
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Friday morning, later moving down 7.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) shares were down 1.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.54.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) stock hit a yearly low of $4.51 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% for the day.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Pulse Seismic (OTC: PLSDF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.62% over the rest of the day.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.63% over the rest of the day.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) stock moved down 17.86% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.03 to open trading.
  • John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.30 today morning. The stock traded down 5.74% over the session.
  • Clough Global Div & Inc (AMEX: GLV) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.40 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.99% on the day.
  • Talga Resources (OTC: TLGRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) shares hit a yearly low of $10.96 today morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
  • Kraken Robotics (OTC: KRKNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 13.81% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Income (AMEX: FCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Friday. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • Adventus Mining (OTC: ADVZF) shares moved down 17.63% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.42% on the session.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
  • Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.62%.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares moved down 1.96% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading.
  • Accord Financial (OTC: ACCFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Friday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.
  • Burnham Hldgs (OTC: BURCA) stock hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.72% over the course of the day.
  • Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.4% on the day.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 3.28%.
  • Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.00. Shares then traded down 14.29%.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.72, and later moved down 1.38% over the session.
  • Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.61 today morning. The stock traded down 5.59% over the session.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Friday morning, later moving down 9.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.60 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.84%.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ: LOAN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.81 on Friday. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.42 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.1% over the rest of the day.
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.32 on Friday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) stock moved down 7.15% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.88 to open trading.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell to $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
  • MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.
  • Mfs Intermediate High (NYSE: CIF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38 today morning. The stock traded down 4.8% over the session.
  • Netlist (OTC: NLST) shares fell to $0.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 43.64%.
  • OneSoft Solutions (OTC: OSSIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares were down 5.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.63.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) shares were down 3.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) shares moved down 1.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.83 to begin trading.
  • Educational Development (NASDAQ: EDUC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.
  • RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) shares were down 5.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.28.
  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.
  • Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.25, and later moved down 13.46% over the session.
  • OFS Credit (NASDAQ: OCCI) shares moved down 2.56% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to begin trading.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares were down 4.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.43.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares fell to $3.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.
  • Puration (OTC: PURA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 23.48%.
  • Voya International High (NYSE: IID) shares set a new yearly low of $4.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.17% on the session.
  • FBR (OTC: FBRKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session.
  • Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% for the day.
  • 1st Capital Bank (OTC: FISB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.56 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.4% over the rest of the day.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 8.23% for the day.
  • UEX (OTC: UEXCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded up 7.38%.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.95, and later moved down 4.04% over the session.
  • ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock moved down 20.0% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
  • 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTC: FCOB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.11% on the day.
  • Ardea Resources (OTC: ARRRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 20.29% on the session.
  • Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.44% over the rest of the day.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.38 to begin trading.
  • Deep Yellow (OTC: DYLLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 18.79% on the session.
  • GoviEx Uranium (OTC: GVXXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.06.
  • 5G Networks (OTC: FNGWF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.48 this morning. The stock was down 11.29% on the session.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 17.79% for the day.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares fell to $0.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.4%.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 5.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading.
  • Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock hit $0.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.9% over the course of the day.
  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock hit a yearly low of $11.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • AYR Strategies (OTC: AYRSF) stock hit $7.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.27% over the course of the day.
  • Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54 today morning. The stock traded down 12.72% over the session.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) stock hit a yearly low of $1.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.3% for the day.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.31% on the day.
  • Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares were down 32.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
  • Australian Mines (OTC: AMSLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 14.63% over the session.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.66% over the rest of the day.
  • Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 19.47% on the session.
  • Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) shares moved down 7.62% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
  • Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) shares were down 2.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47.
  • HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.12% on the day.
  • Reserve Petroleum (OTC: RSRV) shares set a new yearly low of $185.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares hit a yearly low of $10.44 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Bannerman Resources (OTC: BNNLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
  • Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.71 today morning. The stock traded down 0.28% over the session.
  • VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.26% on the day.
  • The9 (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.43% on the day.
  • Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 14.58% on the session.
  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock moved down 1.87% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to open trading.
  • United Cannabis (OTC: CNAB) stock hit $0.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.7% over the course of the day.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 9.92%.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings (AMEX: DXF) shares fell to $0.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock moved down 16.04% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 13.25% for the day.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 6.81% over the session.
  • China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.57, and later moved down 7.94% over the session.
  • Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock hit $0.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.7% over the course of the day.
  • Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.0% for the day.
  • ChinaNet Online Holdings (NASDAQ: CNET) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12.
  • Lekoil (OTC: LEKOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.
  • Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock hit $0.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.0% over the course of the day.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.32, and later moved down 17.47% over the session.
  • Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Mirasol Resources (OTC: MRZLF) shares moved up 0.47% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading.
  • StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 15.57% on the session.
  • Defiance Silver (OTC: DNCVF) shares moved down 17.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • U.S. Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) shares were down 7.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.63.
  • Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.
  • Sirios Resources (OTC: SIREF) shares fell to $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.57%.
  • NGE Capital (OTC: NGELF) stock hit $0.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 32.29% over the course of the day.
  • Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares fell to $2.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.18%.
  • Silver Bull Resources (OTC: SVBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.84%.
  • Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 9.19% for the day.
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.38% on the day.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.32, and later moved down 18.58% over the session.
  • Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC: CBBHF) shares were down 31.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.
  • Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock hit $0.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 27.67% over the course of the day.
  • GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares moved down 2.99% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares were down 33.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
  • Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.
  • MJ Holdings (OTC: MJNE) shares were up 8.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares hit a yearly low of $1.25 today morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was down 16.18% on the session.
  • McCoy Global (OTC: MCCRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Friday morning, later moving down 47.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Razor Energy (OTC: RZREF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Blue Sky Uranium (OTC: BKUCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, later moving down 31.03% over the rest of the day.
  • FluroTech (OTC: FLURF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.20 this morning. The stock was up 4.92% on the session.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 3.47% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.42 to open trading.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.44. Shares then traded down 11.77%.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Balincan USA (OTC: BCNN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.91% over the session.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.55%.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 19.05% on the session.
  • Kaya Holdings (OTC: KAYS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 16.67% for the day.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) stock hit $16.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.89% over the course of the day.
  • Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.35%.
  • HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTC: HHBT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
  • Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock hit $0.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.57% over the course of the day.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares were up 657.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41.
  • Ventura Cannabis (OTC: CVHIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 14.72% over the rest of the day.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved down 10.11% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
  • Basic Energy Servs (OTC: BASX) shares fell to $0.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.33%.
  • Marijuana Co of America (OTC: MCOA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day.
  • NV Gold (OTC: NVGLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.63% on the session.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock hit a yearly low of $2.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
  • Peloton Minerals (OTC: PMCCF) shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.24%.
  • SCI Engineered Materials (OTC: SCIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Viva Gold (OTC: VAUCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning, later moving down 28.21% over the rest of the day.
  • X-Terra Resources (OTC: XTRRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 26.14% on the session.
  • Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTC: SCBH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $17.30. Shares then traded down 0.12%.
  • ALX Resources (OTC: ALXEF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 45.65% for the day.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.85%.
  • Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.75. Shares then traded down 8.84%.
  • Relevium Technologies (OTC: RLLVF) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 54.84% over the course of the day.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.60 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.
  • Myomo (AMEX: MYO) shares fell to $4.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.62%.
  • Gainey Capital (OTC: GNYPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Nexeon MedSystems (OTC: NXNN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 43.33% on the session.
  • Marifil Mines (OTC: MFMLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.62% on the day.
  • A I S Resources (OTC: AISSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.62%.
  • Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.
  • Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Friday. The stock was down 10.96% for the day.
  • Pioneer Energy Services (OTC: PESX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 3.23% over the session.
  • Goliath Resources (OTC: GOTRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 52.19% over the session.
  • EastWest Bioscience (OTC: HBOSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Key Energy Services (OTC: KEGX) shares were down 11.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
  • Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Valterra Resource (OTC: VRSCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.06, and later moved up 4.53% over the session.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, later moving down 23.08% over the rest of the day.
  • Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday. The stock was up 7.33% for the day.
  • Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) stock hit $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.18% over the course of the day.
  • Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • THT Heat Transfer Tech (OTC: THTI) stock hit $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.21% over the course of the day.
  • Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • JB&ZJMY Holding Co (OTC: JBZY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
  • Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Eyes on the Go (OTC: AXCG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.
  • Northsight Capital (OTC: NCAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.33%.
  • Altair Resources (OTC: AAEEF) shares fell to $0.0044 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.44%.
  • Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares set a new yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
  • Inspyr Therapeutics (OTC: NSPX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0021. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Health Sciences Group (OTC: HESG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • Active Health Foods (OTC: AHFD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

