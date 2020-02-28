7-Eleven Expands Restaurant, Delivery, Mobile Checkout Concept: What You Need To Know

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven opened an Evolution Store concept in Dallas last March that includes a restaurant, Laredo Taco Company.

The retailer said in a press release this week it's ready to expand the concept to new cities.

7-Eleven's Restaurant Play

7-Eleven said its "beta store" test in Dallas exceeded internal expectations and received "enthusiastic reviews" from customers. Accordingly, the company is expanding its testing to new regions, including a store in Washington, D.C. that's now open.

The new stores will include new features and offerings beyond Laredo Taco Company, 7-Eleven said:

Made-to-order specialty drinks, including hot coffee drinks like lattes and mochas.

Self-serve specialty coffee drinks via touch-screen machines.

Cold beverages like nitro cold brew and freshly baked snacks.

A rotating selection of local craft beer and expanded wine selections.

7-Eleven Plans Openings Nationwide

7-Eleven is also including a technology component to its new stores, including mobile checkouts through an app.

Beyond software, the stores will also sell technology hardware devices like national brand electronics. The new stores will also offer delivery options, including hot and cold items.

"7-Eleven's mission is to give convenience customers what they want, when and where they want it," 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.

"Our evolution stores bring outstanding innovation to life through new food and beverage platforms as well as through digital experiences."

7-Eleven is planning to open a concept store in San Diego in the coming months, with additional plans to expand Evolution Stores across the country throughout 2020.

