'Shark Tank' Host Barbara Corcoran Loses $380,000 In Email Phishing Scam

"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran admitted this to being a victim of a email phishing scam that cost her $380,000.

The online scam used an email address that looked like it belonged to Corcoran’s assistant but misspelled by one letter, according to Forbes.

The email also contained a fake invoice from a German company called, “FFH Concept GmbH” for the sum of $388,700.11 for real estate renovations.

During the exchange, this didn’t raise any alarms, as Corcoran also invests in real estate. The scam was uncovered when the bookkeeper copied her actual assistant on a reply to the original invoice.

Corcoran confirmed the incident in a tweet:

Lesson learned: Be careful when you wire money! https://t.co/ICW7ij9N8V — Barbara Corcoran (@BarbaraCorcoran) February 26, 2020

Screenshot via ABC on YouTube.