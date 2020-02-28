140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares jumped 321.7% to close at $15.52 on Thursday after surging around 8% on Wednesday. The company manufactures emergency medical supplies and respiratory devices, including 'mass casualty' products, and has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares surged 103.8% to close at $25.25 on Thursday after the company said it expects to fulfill the remainder of $14.1 million in currently-booked orders for face masks as the demand rises due to the COVID-19 virus spreading in the second-quarter.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares climbed 79.3% to close at $15.96 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics reported $4.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market at $9 per share. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) climbed 72.1% to close at $60.20. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares gained 66% to close at $5.86 after the company agreed to be acquired by INTL FCStone for $6 per share in cash.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) jumped 49.7% to close at $2.47 on Thursday after gaining more than 36% on Wednesday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) gained 36.6% to close at $5.19.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 29.7% to close at $4.50.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares jumped 28% to close at $11.80 after surging 16% on Wednesday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) jumped 27.8% to close at $9.00.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) gained 25.7% to close at $7.54.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 22.5% to close at $19.97.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 22.5% to close at $2.78.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) jumped 22.5% to close at $2.56.
- Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) gained 20.6% to close at $10.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) rose 20.4% to close at $11.00.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares climbed 19.1% to close at $4.55 after the company appointed Mr. Kelvin Wing Kee Lau as chief financial officer.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) jumped 16.4% to close at $2.62.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) gained 16.1% to close at $14.70.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares surged 15.9% to close at $13.25 following Q4 results.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) rose 15.7% to close at $135.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 15.1% to close at $2.75.
- Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 14.7% to close at $6.89 after the company reported Q4 results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) jumped 14.6% to close at $4.33.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) gained 14.6% to close at $20.29 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares rose 14.3% to close at $57.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) rose 13.5% to close at $2.70 after announcing Q4 results.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) surged 13.3% to close at $4.10.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) surged 13.2% to close at $18.50.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares gained 13% to close at $3.75.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) gained 12.7% to close at $5.67 following Q4 results.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 12.7% to close at $71.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 12.5% to close at $10.32 after climbing over 16% on Wednesday.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 12% to close at $34.61 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 11.8% to close at $3.22 after reporting Q4 results.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose 11.6% to close at $29.92.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) jumped 11.3% to close at $13.47.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares rose 11.2% to close at $3.29.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV) gained 10.9% to close at $37.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 10.7% to close at $3.10.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) rose 10.6% to close at $2.50 following Q4 earnings.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) jumped 10.4% to close at $19.73 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 10.3% to close at $5.79.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) surged 10.3% to close at $5.16.
- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) gained 9.9% to close at $68.88.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 9.3% to close at $4.36 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 8.5% to close at $2.7450.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares rose 7.1% to close at $28.92 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares gained 6.2% to close at $3.60 after jumping around 49% on Wednesday.
- Patterson Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) jumped 5.9% to close at $24.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares dipped 28.6% to close at $23.30 on Thursday after the company issued Q3 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 27.7% to close at $1.28 after the company priced its 8.461M share common stock offering at $1.30 per share.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) shares declined 27.2% to close at $7.97.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares dipped 24.4% to close at $1.71 on Thursday after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter. Shares of several oil and gas companies are also trading lower as growing coronavirus fears continued to hamper oil demand outlook.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 24.2% to close at $44.03 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) slipped 23.6% to close at $21.97 after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million versus a loss of $49.752 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Credit Suisse downgraded Virgin Galactic from Outperform to Neutral.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) dipped 23.3% to close at $2.76.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 23.1% to close at $3.26.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) dipped 21.6% to close at $4.35.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) slipped 20.5% to close at $3.33.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) dropped 19.9% to close at $13.08.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 19.7% to close at $8.44 after dropping 5.75% on Wednesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 19.7% to close at $2.12.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares fell 18.8% to close at $10.17 after reporting Q4 results.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) dropped 18.7% to close at $48.24.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares tumbled 18.3% to close at $52.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) dipped 17.9% to close at $44.42 after missing Q4 estimates.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dropped 17.7% to close at $3.06.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) dipped 17.7% to close at $104.19. US Physical Therapy announced completion of purchase of 4 clinical physical therapy practices for $12.2 million.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares fell 17.1% to close at $10.32 following Q4 results.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 17% to close at $47.92 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dropped 16.9% to close at $21.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 16.6% to close at $1.86.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 16.5% to close at $3.6750 as growing coronavirus fears continued to hamper oil demand outlook.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) fell 16.3% to close at $34.30.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) tumbled 16.2% to close at $11.21.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) fell 16.1% to close at $9.70 as growing coronavirus fears hamper economic outlook.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 16% to close at $3.72.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) dropped 16% to close at $17.46 after reporting Q4 results. KeyBanc downgraded Continental Resources from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 16% to close at $28.45 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) tumbled 16% to close at $3.95 after reporting a common stock offering.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) fell 15.8% to close at $4.26.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares slipped 15.8% to close at $29.33.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) dipped 15.7% to close at $21.07.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 15.7% to close at $10.13.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) declined 15.6% to close at $36.29 following Q4 results.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) dipped 15.5% to close at $1.91.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 15.3% to close at $1.94.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dipped 15.3% to close at $3.00.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares fell 15.2% to close at $19.98 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM) slipped 15.1% to close at $18.27.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) dipped 15.1% to close at $2.54.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) tumbled 15% to close at $1.02 after the company said the recent recovery of rig markets has slowed and it would continue discussions with creditors concerning its debts.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 15% to close at $4.04.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares dipped 14.7% to close at $40.51 following Q4 results.
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) dipped 14.6% to close at $7.41 after the company reported a Q4 loss and disclosed a 15-year gas gathering deal with EQT.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) dropped 14.6% to close at $0.7687 after the company priced its 4.9 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) fell 14.6% to close at $9.17.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 14.5% to close at $2.12.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) shares declined 14.5% to close at $3.02.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 14.4% to close at $3.10.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) dropped 14.3% to close at $2.15.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares fell 14.3% to close at $51.82 following Q4 results.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dipped 14.2% to close at $4.53.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares declined 13.9% to close at $2.42.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) fell 13.9% to close at $4.55.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) fell 13.7% to close at $3.98.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) dropped 13.7% to close at $4.05.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) tumbled 13.6% to close at $130.01 following quarterly sales miss.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dipped 13.4% to close at $4.26.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 13.3% to close at $2.02.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) dropped 13.3% to close at $4.16.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 13.2% to close at $2.97.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 13.1% to close at $15.15.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 13.1% to close at $4.66.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dipped 12.9% to close at $2.74.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 12.8% to close at $679.00. Potential catalysts include market-wide weakness, profit taking from recent highs and the recent announcement that Panasonic will stop joint solar cell production at company's NY plant.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) tumbled 12.6% to close at $3.12.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 12.6% to close at $88.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) declined 12.3% to close at $23.30.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares dipped 12.3% to close at $3.56.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 11.9% to close at $3.92.
- WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) tumbled 10.8% to close at $9.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 10.5% to close at $0.4205 after the company reported Q4 EPS results.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares fell 10.3% to close at $26.16. Moderna shares jumped over 22% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares fell 10% to close at $10.66.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 9.8% to close at $14.67. Amarin shares fell 7% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 results.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 9.7% to close at $2.41.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dipped 9.3% to close at $4.87.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 9.2% to close at $60.21 after reporting Q4 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares fell 9.2% to close at $85.82 after the company issued Q1 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) fell 8.9% to close at $8.76.
- Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) dipped 8.8% to close at $148.40 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) tumbled 8.7% to close at $13.02.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 8.7% to close at $2.42.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) fell 8.6% to close at $72.89 after the company reported commencement of 9 million share common stock offering.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) dropped 8.5% to close at $21.29.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 8.3% to close at $27.51 after reporting Q4 results.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) slipped 7.9% to close at $0.3499 after dropping around 11% on Wednesday.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.1% to close at $158.18 after the company said it does not expect to meet its Q3 revenue outlook for its Windows and personal computing segment due to coronavirus.
