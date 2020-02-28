Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
