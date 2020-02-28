Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Reopening Restaurants In China After Temporarily Closing Them Down Due Coronavirus Outbreak
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Reopening Restaurants In China After Temporarily Closing Them Down Due Coronavirus Outbreak

After temporarily closing nearly half its stores in coronavirus hit in China, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) has started to reopen them, citing an improved situation.

What Happened

Starbucks has restarted operations in nearly 85% of its outlets, having closed them due to the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson, wrote to employees in a letter, “With the number of new cases in China slowing, we are seeing the early signs of a recovery in the region.”

Johnson shared a video featuring Belinda Wong, CEO of Starbucks China, at the reopened Shanghai Roastery, saying that she and all employees were “very, very excited to be back to work.”

Why It Matters

According to the Starbucks website, as of June 30, 2019, Starbucks had 30,000 stores across 80 markets. 4,100 of those stores are in 168 cities in mainland China where they employ more than 57,000 people.

Starbucks had warned in its 10-Q form filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the impact of store closures in China could not be “reasonably estimated” but had warned that it might “materially affect” the company’s international segment and consolidated results for Q2 2020 and Fiscal 2020. 

Retail in China has been limping back to normal. On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced that it was reopening stores in the country as well. 

Price Action

Starbucks shares traded 0.87% lower at $77.61 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 2.95% lower at $78.29.

Posted-In: Apple Inc ChinaNews Retail Sales Restaurants Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + SBUX)

Hyundai Stock Dips As Company Shuts Down Factory After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Baidu Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Tank On Grim Q1 Outlook Due To Coronavirus
Beyond Meat Shares Drop After Earnings Miss, Sales Beat
Department Of Correction: Both DJIA And SPX On Verge Of 10% Decline From Peaks
Keurig Dr Pepper Down 5% After Q4 Print
First Apple Store To Open In India In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga