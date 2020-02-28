Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Removes 1M Products For Claiming To Cure Coronavirus, Inflating Prices
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Removes 1M Products For Claiming To Cure Coronavirus, Inflating Prices

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has removed more than a million products from its e-commerce platform that attempted to profit from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, CNBC reported Thursday.

What Happened

Any account that makes false claims about curing the coronavirus or increased the prices of products related to the prevention of the coronavirus in violation of Amazon's policy is either suspended for a time or permanently, according to CNBC.

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. The Jeff Bezos-led company also continues to monitor all coronavirus cure claims, according to the spokesperson.

Why It Matters

Amazon shows a notice about coronavirus protection when terms like "coronavirus," "coronavirus mask," "n 95 mask," are searched. Clicking on the link redirects to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) had earlier said it would remove any advertisement falsely claiming to have a cure for the coronavirus.

There's currently no verified cure for the novel coronavirus that has claimed at least 2,858 lives globally. Earlier this week, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) sent the first batch of vaccines to health regulators for testing against the coronavirus.

Price Action

Amazon's shares closed the regular session 4.81% lower at $1,884.30 and inched another 0.76% lower in the after-hours session at $1,870.

Posted-In: Amazon CNBC coronavirusNews Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Walmart To Launch Amazon Prime Competitor Service Next Month: Report
15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Google, Facebook And Others Not Bound By First Amendment, Judge Rules
Tech Stocks In Correction Territory, Including Apple And Facebook, But Investors Nibbling
Are Spaceflights Just Around The Corner?
Streaming Platform Like Spotify, YouTube Contributed To 80% Of All Music Sales In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga