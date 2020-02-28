Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rival Meat Subscription Investor Wants To Purchase Blue Apron
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 5:34am   Comments
Share:
Rival Meat Subscription Investor Wants To Purchase Blue Apron

Struggling Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN), a food kit delivery service, has received an offer from Tai Lopez, an investor in the meat subscription firm Farmers Box.

What Happened

Blue Apron, facing increasing competition and decreasing sales, had said it might "put itself up for sale this month,” when Lopez made his offer last week according to the New York Post.

The potential buyer told the Post that there is a limited market for people who want to cook. Lopez is already contemplating what to do with his purchase, “I think Blue Apron’s core product should be prepared foods and snacks.”

Why It Matters

Blue Apron’s net revenue fell 33% year-over-year to $94.3 million in Q4 2019. Net revenue for 2019 fell 32% to 454.9 million from $667.6 million in 2018. The company lost net $61.1 million in 2019. 

In December 2018, the company had 557,000 customers, which declined to 351,000 in December 2019.

Blue Apron faces stiff competition from Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) owned Home Chef as well as Rocket Internet SE (OTC: RCKZF) owned HelloFresh and traditional grocery stores.

Price Action

Blue Apron shares traded 1.44% higher at $2.82 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 22.47% higher at $2.78.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Apron.

Posted-In: Blue Apron Farmers Box New York Post The Kroger Co.News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRN)

140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga