Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo To Pay $35M For Recommending High Risk Investments To Vulnerable Clients
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 3:25am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo To Pay $35M For Recommending High Risk Investments To Vulnerable Clients

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to pay $35 million in compensation to some of the bank's clients.

What Happened

Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network failed to supervise the employees who advised risky investments to vulnerable clients, including senior citizens and retirees, the SEC said in a cease & desist order posted Thursday.

Investment advisors and registered representatives of the San Francisco-based banks recommended single-inverse electronically traded funds to retail investors who had "limited incomes and net worth," and had conservative to moderate risk tolerances.

The single-inverse ETFs entail high risk, especially when held for longer than a day, yet the Wells Fargo representatives advised clients to keep them "for months or years," the SEC said.

The $35 million fine will be distributed among the affected clients, according to the SEC statement.

"Firms must maintain effective compliance and supervisory programs to ensure that the securities they recommend are suitable for their clients," Associate Director of the SEC Enforcement Division Antonia Chion said.

"As a result of Wells Fargo's failure to meet these important obligations, some of its employees recommended complex instruments to retail investors who did not understand the risks involved."

Why It Matters

The veteran investment bank has been in trouble with the regulators in recent times, especially over the fake accounts scandals.

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3 billion in a settlement with the Department of Justice and the SEC for imposing sales pressure on employees that led them to create fake accounts in consumers' names without their consent.

Price Action

Wells Fargo's shares closed 3.78% lower at $42.47 on Thursday and were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.

Posted-In: the SEC Wells Fargo & CompanyNews Legal SEC General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
JPMorgan To Stop Financing Fossil Fuel Projects In The Arctic
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Feb. 24, 2020: NNVC, WFC, SPCE, LL, CETX
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake, Buys Into Kroger, Biogen
Wells Fargo Invests $5M In Cryptocurrency Startup That Connects Banks With Exchanges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga