Making FreightWavesTV Mainstream With Emily Szink
Emily Szink is an award-winning Journalist. She has worked in TV news as an Anchor in Dayton, OH, Rapid City, SD and Omaha, NE. She currently works as the Executive Vice President of Content at FreightWaves in Chattanooga, TN. She oversees all content and media including the first-ever streaming TV network dedicated to freight, FreightWavesTV, and freightwaves.com, the number one logistics website in the world.
