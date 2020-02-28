Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far

Although the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has not officially been declared a pandemic, multiple companies have canceled events around the world due to fear of travel. Here are the latest.

Facebook

Facebook (NYSE: FB) canceled its annual F8 developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus. The event was originally scheduled for May 5 and 6, but instead, the company will host local events and live stream some content in an effort to make up for the in-person component of the conference.

Before the cancellation of its F8 conference, Facebook also canceled its Global Marketing Summit citing health concerns due to the recent outbreak. The event was scheduled to take place March 9 through 12.

MWC

One of the biggest tech events of the year, MWC (formerly known as Mobile World Congress), was canceled over growing concerns around the coronavirus. Hosted in Barcelona, the event gathers exhibitors and press from all over the world, with a lot coming from China.

The event attracts roughly 100,000 attendees, making it one of the highest-profile events canceled over the coronavirus. Some notable attendees included Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Facebook and Sony (NYSE: SNE).

Global Fashion Weeks

Beijing and Shanghai’s fashion weeks, set to take place at the end of March, have both been postponed. This makes sense, as most coronavirus cases are China, but Chinese fashion brands have also pulled out of the more notable fashion weeks which take place in Paris and Milan.

Workday

The SaaS provider canceled a sales conference that was set to take place in Orlando next week. The event was scheduled to have roughly 3,000 attendees.

Here Are Some Events The Coronavirus Might Impact

Google's IO 2020 conference. The company reported it's allowing registration cancellations until 15. The whole event could be canceled if the situation worsens.

Other events taking place around the second quarter. As time goes on and the virus continues to spread, more events down the line will also likely be canceled.

Announcements from some of the companies set to present at MWC. Companies commonly use this event as a medium to announce new products and concepts.

News around the Olympics.

