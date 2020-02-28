Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Here Are All The Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus So Far

Although the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has not officially been declared a pandemic, multiple companies have canceled events around the world due to fear of travel. Here are the latest.

Facebook

Facebook (NYSE: FB) canceled its annual F8 developer conference due to fears over the coronavirus. The event was originally scheduled for May 5 and 6, but instead, the company will host local events and live stream some content in an effort to make up for the in-person component of the conference.

Before the cancellation of its F8 conference, Facebook also canceled its Global Marketing Summit citing health concerns due to the recent outbreak. The event was scheduled to take place March 9 through 12.

MWC

One of the biggest tech events of the year, MWC (formerly known as Mobile World Congress), was canceled over growing concerns around the coronavirus. Hosted in Barcelona, the event gathers exhibitors and press from all over the world, with a lot coming from China.

The event attracts roughly 100,000 attendees, making it one of the highest-profile events canceled over the coronavirus. Some notable attendees included Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Facebook and Sony (NYSE: SNE).

Global Fashion Weeks

Beijing and Shanghai’s fashion weeks, set to take place at the end of March, have both been postponed. This makes sense, as most coronavirus cases are China, but Chinese fashion brands have also pulled out of the more notable fashion weeks which take place in Paris and Milan.

Workday

The SaaS provider canceled a sales conference that was set to take place in Orlando next week. The event was scheduled to have roughly 3,000 attendees.

Here Are Some Events The Coronavirus Might Impact

  • Google's IO 2020 conference. The company reported it's allowing registration cancellations until 15. The whole event could be canceled if the situation worsens.
  • Other events taking place around the second quarter. As time goes on and the virus continues to spread, more events down the line will also likely be canceled.
  • Announcements from some of the companies set to present at MWC. Companies commonly use this event as a medium to announce new products and concepts.

News around the Olympics.

Related Links:

7 Coronavirus Myths Debunked

Here's Who Could Take A Massive Hit If The 2020 Olympics Were Canceled

Photo by Serhat Beyazkaya on Unsplash

Posted-In: coronavirusNews Health Care Events Global Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Wells Fargo Upgrades Trade Desk On 2020 Spend Inflection
New OnTrac Automated Hub Shows There Is Life After Amazon
How Amazon's Go Grocery Store 'Won Another Battle' Against Retail
25 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Amazon Removes 1M Products For Claiming To Cure Coronavirus, Inflating Prices
Walmart To Launch Amazon Prime Competitor Service Next Month: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga